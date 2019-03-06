Amazed by the ending of this service need
by 06/03/2019on
My family and me were travelling through Connecticut on Friday May 24th when we hit a pothole on Interstate 84. Immediately after our check tire pressure light went on, so we pulled into a diner’s lot. None of the tires were flat, but one had a large bubble in the sidewall. Since it was 5:45pm we didn’t have much hope in finding a replacement tire that night, but we lucked out in that a nearby BJ’s Tire Center helped us by changing it much quicker than we could’ve. After the tire change we got back on the road to Boston, Mass. Luckily traffic wasn’t moving much faster than the 50mph we were limited to because of the spare tire. On Saturday I called around to VW dealers in an attempt at finding the same tire/size as the other 3 tires. Luckily, I found Wellesley VW had one matching tire in stock, but though not necessarily rude, they were not friendly in their making it abundantly clear that they couldn’t install the tire since we weren’t scheduled customers until the following Wednesday, even though I offered to leave the car with them until closing. My next call was to Colonial VW, where I spoke with Jon Lacey in service. He checked for me and found they didn’t have the tire in stock. When I told him about Wellesley VW, he told me to go buy it and he’d install it that morning. So I did just that. After 90 minutes Jon came back to tell me he was sorry it took so long, but the tire was put on, the spare returned to it’s place, and the car washed. I thanked him and pulled out my credit card only to be met with, “it’s our pleasure to help your family out; there’s no charge, sorry Wellesley didn’t do the right thing for you.” I was confused a bit by this, but he repeated again that this was all done for free and he was sorry for us having to buy it at one dealer, then bring it to another to install it. WOW!!!, that was New England hospitality right there in real life. Thank you Jon and whoever owns Colonial VW. It might only have been a $50 charge to do all of this, but to do it for free and apologize for another dealership’s failure to help us was very unexpected and appreciated. We don’t live in Massachusetts, but if anyone reading this does, consider if this is the way they treat out of state non-customers, I can only imagine how well they’ll treat you.
The Best!
by 01/04/2019on
I had purchased my Golf R at another dealership and had originally started coming here for service because they were close to my work. Bill McGrath was my first service advisor here. His rugged good looks are as sharp as his customer service skills and patience with my constant service calls. He always got me to work on time via the Colonial shuttle. He went above and beyond and solved warranty issues that the original dealership should have done. Even Billy has days off. He's not always there. If Bill isn't available, they have a crack team of top notch service advisors for me to pester with my problems. These guys are equally as helpful, friendly, and provide just as good as service as Billy. Perhaps their hair isn't as on point as the silver fox but the service advisor team, including Bill McGrath, Dylan Begin, and Jon Lacey is unrivaled. If you go to Colonial VW for service, you will not look back and will be lucky to get any three of these wonderful gentlemen. You only get the best service at Colonial VW.
Great service
by 11/07/2018on
I was very amazed with the quality of service provided to me by Colonial Volkswagen in Westborough. If customer service is important to you, see Jon Lacey. The man has nothing to hide and does his best to support your vehicle needs. I brought my car there to change the oil and I asked about tires, respectfully ran through the numbers with me No pressure given and he gave me the best price ever. G Nice
Jon is wonderful
by 09/01/2018on
Thanks to Jon Lacey my 2009 Jetta got my family & I on the road safely for vacation up in Maine. H is always good to me!
Great service, great people
by 08/12/2018on
The service department is great and they use a video or walk me into the shop to show me and educate me on my car. This Saturday Bill & John helped me through a tough spot. Good job as always
Great
by 07/31/2018on
Major thanks to Jon Lacey in service. I know I'm in good hands with these guys. I recommend to all of my friends there but if you're reading this looking for a service place see Jon Lacey. He will take care of you!
Service is great
by 07/31/2018on
Had my GTI serviced last week. I worked with Jon Lacey. Great experience. VW builds a fine machine. When maintained by a quality service team these cars withstand the test of time. Thanks for the good service!
Joanne was great!
by 07/24/2018on
Had a great experience buying my new GTI. Joanne was very helpful.
Always a satisfied customer at Colonial Volkswagen
by 07/03/2018on
I wanted to take time and extend my praise and thanks to my VW Service Advisor Jon Lacey. Jon works at Colonial VW of Westborough the only VW Dealership in the area I allow to service my V10 Touareg. I expect a high level of customer service, and Jon never fails he is excellent! Jon always takes ownership of the job and makes sure that I am completely satisfied. I became a committed client based upon my first interaction with Jon, when he readily accommodated the extended warranty and service contract I purchased previously through a VW Dealership in MD (FYI Wellesley VW refused to honor these Fidelity products even though they were purchased from a Certified VW Dealership). Whenever there has been expectation of a lengthy repair Jon has always been ready with a VW Courtesy Car. While I am without my vehicle Jon always keeps me informed as to the expected timeframe for completion of service. He will call me to let me know when part deliveries are delayed and make sure that I am okay with continuing to drive the loaner. Jon knows I prefer to drive my own vehicle. He has even gone so far as to have my vehicle reassembled when there was a very long lead time for a replacement part so that I could drive my SUV during the winter while waiting for the part to arrive. During a couple instances I found myself at the mercy of a failing vehicle; thus causing a critical timing issue. In both cases I limped to Colonial VW where I leaned heavy on Jon to get me going again. Even when circumstances made things complicated Jon was able to quickly get me back on the road in a courtesy car so that I could continue on my driving trip. When handling the very few times I experienced minor issues with either a service or repair Jon has always taken personal responsibility for ensuring the problem was addressed correctly. Jon has either met or exceeded my expectation of fairness while addressing all of my concerns he has never failed to ensure that that I left Colonial VW completely satisfied.
excellent car buying experience!!!
by 06/16/2018on
Worked with Tegan and had such a great experience! great customer service, easy to talk to, informative, and made car shopping actually enjoyable! Earned my loyalty as a customer right off the bat!
Great Dealership and Sales Staff
by 05/20/2018on
I worked primarily with Alex Mallet who had an earnest and helpful attitude. It was a pleasant, low stress interaction focused on getting me the test drives I requested and staying later on a Sunday to fulfill those requests. I would recommend folks to stop by Colonial if shopping for a VW.
Tegan and Neil were amazing
by 03/22/2018on
Want a great car buying expereince go to Colonial Volkswagen of Westborough. Make sure to ask for Tegan, what a wonderful, kind, and overall great person to work with. Tegan did everything to showing me how to improve my credit to making it happen to get me a new car. Tegan is the definition of a great face for a company commiting to great customer service. Definatley ask for an appointment with her. You will not be disappointed. Neil in finace did wonders pulling out all tje stops to get a bank to approve me for a car loan. What great staff staff. Very freindly and polite. Neil even made his way back to the office after he left for the night to do my paperwork. No dealer has not even come close to treating me like a king. Want a great car buying expereince definatley visit this dealer.
truly the best service department
by 03/04/2018on
just want to mention the exceptional service I receive at colonial at Volkswagen with the guidance of billy and pure genius of their shop foreman kevin cross . keep up the good work
Great Place and Great People
by 02/11/2018on
Tegan is the best! She made buying my first car such a easy and quick experience. If you are in the market for a new car I highly recommend that you seek her help.
Awesome Experience!
by 02/03/2018on
I had a great experience working with Peter Esposito to purchase my car. He was extremely helpful and I couldn't be happier with my purchase! I would recommend Colonial Volkswagen and working with Peter again and again!
A fantastic experience
by 01/19/2018on
I recently purchased a 2017 GTI from Colonial, and it was by far the best experience I've had buying a car. The salesman I worked with, Seth, was extremely friendly, knowledgeable and helpful throughout the sales process, and gave me a fair deal both on the vehicle, and on my trade-in. Even better, he went above and beyond when it came to delivering the car. I live in CT, a little over an hour from the dealership. He offered to bring the car to the CT DMV near me, handle the registration for the vehicle for me, and swap for my trade-in. With drive time, waiting at the DMV, etc. Seth spent several hours just to deliver the vehicle to me, and was nothing but cheerful and helpful throughout. Colonial had the best price in the region on the vehicle, AND gave the best service I have ever experienced from any business. I would highly recommend Colonial VW to everyone without reservation.
Best car salesman ever
by 12/17/2017on
I was so happy to work with Peter Esposito! He was very patient and helped me find the car that fits my needs! I would recommend Peter to anyone looking for a great deal and easy to work with sales. No BS! Thank you for being honest, kind and patient with me! I love my car!!
Bought a used Lexus and traded a VW.
by 11/27/2017on
Worked with Andrew. He was very easy to work with. Very happy with the whole transaction!! Andrew was a pleasure to deal with.., no pressure sales tactics used! Business department was very good. Would buy again.
Quick & Easy Sale!
by 11/06/2017on
We had a great buying experience at Colonial VW, thanks to Seth...he was pleasant and fast! We thought we were stuck in our lease, but he helped us with the buyout process and got us a great price for our new vehicle. Very happy!
Five star review for Jon Lacey and Colonial Volkswagen
by 06/06/2017on
I would like to give a five star rating to Colonial Volkswagen and service consultant Jon Lacey a five star rating for their outstanding service. Finding a trustworthy service department now a days can be very challenging. I was immediately impressed with Jon Lacey's down to earth nature , making me feel like a customer not a invoice on his desk. Jons efficient and thorough mannerism was a breath of fresh air! Jon also kept me informed every step of the way in my repair job and was very conscious of cost repair. It was a pleasant experience all the way around and I would highly recommend the service department. Ask for Jon Lacey he will get the job done!
Awful car buying experience
by 11/13/2016on
I had a terrible experience buying a car at this dealership. I negotiated the price of a 2016 Jetta online. I went in to test drive one on a Saturday, and they didn't have any automatics (I was told I would be able to test drive the kind of car I was looking for), so I drove a 2017. I liked the car, and was told they would be able to get a 2016 Jetta in the color I wanted, so I started filling out paperwork. After I had already signed a sales agreement, I was told they made a mistake and the car would be $500 more than the price we had originally agreed to. This is when I should have left this dealership. I got them to go down $250. We then waited over an hour to meet with the one person they have to go through the final paperwork. They tried to get me to agree to a higher interest loan than we had discussed until I told them I had a better interest rate somewhere else. When we finally left the dealership, I was told I would be able to pick up my new car on Tuesday (and possibly Monday). I checked in with the dealership on Monday, and Tuesday morning they said my car would be ready Tuesday or Wednesday. I had to contact the dealership again on Wednesday, and they said they still didn't have the car, but that I could pick it up Thursday. I was called Thursday evening and told the car wouldn't be ready until Monday. I talked to the salesperson (Mike), who said he was sorry but they were having difficulty locating a vehicle in the color I wanted. He said they would make it worth my while by giving me a free service. I sent a lengthy email to the GM about my experience. I was called by the general sales manager (Ian), who apologized for all of the issues and also told me they would do something for me for all of the problems. He told me that the car wouldn't be ready until Tuesday and that he wanted to meet me when I picked up the car. I finally was able to pick up the car on Tuesday after having to sign new paperwork because of the new VIN number. Ian was not there and Mike did not mention anything about free service. The car was not inspected, even though that was one of the fees I paid. They said I could come back again, but since the dealership wasn't very close to where I live, I chose to get it inspected elsewhere. It took them 3 days to email me my registration (after multiple inquiries) and I also discovered that they overcharged me for the registration. I was eventually sent checks for the inspection fee and the overcharge on the registration. I reached out to Mike and Ian about the free service I was promised, but neither has gotten back to me. I would avoid buying a car from this dealership.