sales Rating

I had a terrible experience buying a car at this dealership. I negotiated the price of a 2016 Jetta online. I went in to test drive one on a Saturday, and they didn't have any automatics (I was told I would be able to test drive the kind of car I was looking for), so I drove a 2017. I liked the car, and was told they would be able to get a 2016 Jetta in the color I wanted, so I started filling out paperwork. After I had already signed a sales agreement, I was told they made a mistake and the car would be $500 more than the price we had originally agreed to. This is when I should have left this dealership. I got them to go down $250. We then waited over an hour to meet with the one person they have to go through the final paperwork. They tried to get me to agree to a higher interest loan than we had discussed until I told them I had a better interest rate somewhere else. When we finally left the dealership, I was told I would be able to pick up my new car on Tuesday (and possibly Monday). I checked in with the dealership on Monday, and Tuesday morning they said my car would be ready Tuesday or Wednesday. I had to contact the dealership again on Wednesday, and they said they still didn't have the car, but that I could pick it up Thursday. I was called Thursday evening and told the car wouldn't be ready until Monday. I talked to the salesperson (Mike), who said he was sorry but they were having difficulty locating a vehicle in the color I wanted. He said they would make it worth my while by giving me a free service. I sent a lengthy email to the GM about my experience. I was called by the general sales manager (Ian), who apologized for all of the issues and also told me they would do something for me for all of the problems. He told me that the car wouldn't be ready until Tuesday and that he wanted to meet me when I picked up the car. I finally was able to pick up the car on Tuesday after having to sign new paperwork because of the new VIN number. Ian was not there and Mike did not mention anything about free service. The car was not inspected, even though that was one of the fees I paid. They said I could come back again, but since the dealership wasn't very close to where I live, I chose to get it inspected elsewhere. It took them 3 days to email me my registration (after multiple inquiries) and I also discovered that they overcharged me for the registration. I was eventually sent checks for the inspection fee and the overcharge on the registration. I reached out to Mike and Ian about the free service I was promised, but neither has gotten back to me. I would avoid buying a car from this dealership. Read more