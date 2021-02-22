sales Rating

Every once and while I feel the need to write a review for those that do either really well or really bad. In this case I am writing a review to thank Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury for all it did to save me from another nearby dealer in Shrewsbury that truly deserved a very bad review. So this is the story of both types of reviews. I decided back in April 2019 that I wanted to get myself a new BMW M850 convertible. Turns out to get that car customized the way I wanted, the dealer needed what’s known as an “Allocation” from BMW North America in order for me to order it from Germany. My current dealer in Shrewsbury told me they could get it and eventually after a couple of months of odd delaying they said they had one. I went in to configure and order the car. But something was off. I had no production number. No paper trail of worth. I later learned (months later) that they NEVER had an allocation! They had lied to me and lead me on in hopes of eventually getting one or maybe perhaps they sold my allocation to someone else willing to pay a premium on it. My previous cars lease was coming to an end and I needed to know how to proceed else I would need to extend my lease and swallow paying for a major service that would no longer be covered due to my maintenance plan ending at the end of the normal lease period. I also sold (as the Shrewsbury dealer told me too, my winter tires. So I was about to go into the winter season with only summer performance tires!). I got desperate and started trying to get Shrewsbury to move faster. They did not. They wavered and started making excuses. So I reached out to the next nearest dealer hoping they maybe could make things work. At first I was reticent to change dealers cause I had purchased no less than 8 cars from Shrewsbury in the past and lived right near it. But recently they had been purchased by a new owner and things had drastically been changing over there for the worse. So I made the move to try another dealership and see what would happen. I explained to them the situation and Pranav Gill the general manager of the Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury location got back to me. He was amazing. He and his sales manager Marc Huamán and Daniel Johnson worked with me to not only make sure I got the car of my dreams! But also worked with me in a way Shrewsbury never had. It at least seemed and made me feel that they wanted my car to be as perfect as much as I did. We went through all options for the custom order and then when ready we placed it with a real allocation that they did obtain within days of my calling! The price was better, the service needed to purchase it was better, the experience from top to bottom was better. I eventually got my car right in time for the first snow with winter tires on it! I got my BMW M850 Convertible a day before Thanksgiving of 2019. The delivery was perfect. The car was all cleaned up and presented to me with all the glory a BMW dealership should offer but that I had not received from my former dealer. Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury went above and beyond but always pointed out to me that this is just how they do business. I have since also started bringing my other BMW (a BMW X3M40i) out to Sudbury for service where Robert Cohoon and Al Jonuz have also done an amazing job for me. They are both fast, communicative and thorough. They always explain costs and options before doing any work. The facility compared to Shrewsbury is so much better! They even helped me out with that maintenance service I did need to get for my previous car (even though the issue was all the fault of that old dealership in Shrewsbury). So I write this review not because I have something good to say but because I have something really great to say. If you are a BMW person or considering one and live in the area of these two dealerships your choice in my humble opinion is to go to Sudbury! You will not be let down. I even sent a friend over there recently and he got a new X3 and thanked me cause the experience for him as well was impeccable – plus he loves his new SUV. Since I received my car I should note that many main players at BMW of Shrewsbury have left. Ones that really were the good people at Shrewsbury but whom became disheartened by the new management in charge. Brian Cho and Julianna Lee were notable ones that moved over. Brian in fact had left Shrewsbury right before I started to have issues with their management and sales team with the allocation. I am so happy to see Sudbury not only bring them on board but make for me what is now a family of the perfect people with a true no hassle, no stress approach to selling and servicing their automobiles. Try it like I did and you too wont switch back. Thank you Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury! I look forward to many more years of great service and sales. Thank you BMW as well for making such wonderful cars that I find it hard to try other brands! Now all I have to do is wait for winter to end so I can actually put the top down on this baby! Read more