by 02/22/2021on
The team at BMW Sudbury helped get me a great deal on a 2020 330 and I couldn't be happier with the experience. John Dibitetto in sales and Karen Peterson in service helped me quickly and efficiently. Truly a luxury engagement and look forward to building a relationship with the team over my next few cars. Certainly worth stopping by this dealership when making shopping.
Ask for Charlie K
by 02/17/2021on
We wanted to explore a few BMW models, and Charlie Karkaetedes at Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury was extremely helpful, setting us up with test drives and answering all of our questions. A few days later we drove away in our X2 and are thoroughly enjoying it. Charlie and the team were so friendly and courteous, and they made the process easy and efficient. We’ve been Herb Chambers customers for more than 20 years. Our experience with Charlie K was another reason we keep coming back. Highly recommended!
My BMW 430 Hardtop Convertible
by 01/16/2021on
I worked with Charlie Karkaetedes at Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury. I knew what I wanted, a 430i hardtop convertible. We couldn't find the car I wanted anywhere in the U.S, and had to have it built to order in Germany, and Charlie was great in helping me pick the options I wanted,(which turned out to be pretty much all of them) knowledgeable, helpful, thorough. The care was being built over the holidays, which led to delays, but Charlie made sure I always knew where it was in the process. He even delivered it to my home, 20 miles away, and picked up the trade (a 12 year old hardtop convertible 328i, the best car I'd ever owned, until the new one!)
Great experience at BMW Sudbury
by 06/28/2020on
I had a great experience recently leasing a new 2020 M340i From BMW Sudbury. From the negotiation with Tegan and Jamie (thanks for staying after hours to close the deal!) to the delivery process with Alex the business manager to my Genius appointment with Jack, a very positive experience overall. Tegan was awesome through the entire process and kept me up to date on what was going on the whole way. I have purchased and serviced several cars at BMW Sudbury and they continue to earn my business. Highly recommend!
Excellent purchase experience
by 05/16/2020on
I recently purchased a certified 2017 BMW 230xi convertible at Herb Chambers BMW Sudbury. Despite the COVID 19 restrictions, the entire sales experience went smoothly. I made only 1 trip to the dealership and the car was just as described. The entire purchase was completed within 2 hours. Everyone at the dealership was courteous, friendly and was using appropriate protective equipment. I am completely satisfied with the purchase experience and I love the car!
Sudbury BMW saved me from Shrewsbury BMW
by 02/18/2020on
Every once and while I feel the need to write a review for those that do either really well or really bad. In this case I am writing a review to thank Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury for all it did to save me from another nearby dealer in Shrewsbury that truly deserved a very bad review. So this is the story of both types of reviews. I decided back in April 2019 that I wanted to get myself a new BMW M850 convertible. Turns out to get that car customized the way I wanted, the dealer needed what’s known as an “Allocation” from BMW North America in order for me to order it from Germany. My current dealer in Shrewsbury told me they could get it and eventually after a couple of months of odd delaying they said they had one. I went in to configure and order the car. But something was off. I had no production number. No paper trail of worth. I later learned (months later) that they NEVER had an allocation! They had lied to me and lead me on in hopes of eventually getting one or maybe perhaps they sold my allocation to someone else willing to pay a premium on it. My previous cars lease was coming to an end and I needed to know how to proceed else I would need to extend my lease and swallow paying for a major service that would no longer be covered due to my maintenance plan ending at the end of the normal lease period. I also sold (as the Shrewsbury dealer told me too, my winter tires. So I was about to go into the winter season with only summer performance tires!). I got desperate and started trying to get Shrewsbury to move faster. They did not. They wavered and started making excuses. So I reached out to the next nearest dealer hoping they maybe could make things work. At first I was reticent to change dealers cause I had purchased no less than 8 cars from Shrewsbury in the past and lived right near it. But recently they had been purchased by a new owner and things had drastically been changing over there for the worse. So I made the move to try another dealership and see what would happen. I explained to them the situation and Pranav Gill the general manager of the Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury location got back to me. He was amazing. He and his sales manager Marc Huamán and Daniel Johnson worked with me to not only make sure I got the car of my dreams! But also worked with me in a way Shrewsbury never had. It at least seemed and made me feel that they wanted my car to be as perfect as much as I did. We went through all options for the custom order and then when ready we placed it with a real allocation that they did obtain within days of my calling! The price was better, the service needed to purchase it was better, the experience from top to bottom was better. I eventually got my car right in time for the first snow with winter tires on it! I got my BMW M850 Convertible a day before Thanksgiving of 2019. The delivery was perfect. The car was all cleaned up and presented to me with all the glory a BMW dealership should offer but that I had not received from my former dealer. Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury went above and beyond but always pointed out to me that this is just how they do business. I have since also started bringing my other BMW (a BMW X3M40i) out to Sudbury for service where Robert Cohoon and Al Jonuz have also done an amazing job for me. They are both fast, communicative and thorough. They always explain costs and options before doing any work. The facility compared to Shrewsbury is so much better! They even helped me out with that maintenance service I did need to get for my previous car (even though the issue was all the fault of that old dealership in Shrewsbury). So I write this review not because I have something good to say but because I have something really great to say. If you are a BMW person or considering one and live in the area of these two dealerships your choice in my humble opinion is to go to Sudbury! You will not be let down. I even sent a friend over there recently and he got a new X3 and thanked me cause the experience for him as well was impeccable – plus he loves his new SUV. Since I received my car I should note that many main players at BMW of Shrewsbury have left. Ones that really were the good people at Shrewsbury but whom became disheartened by the new management in charge. Brian Cho and Julianna Lee were notable ones that moved over. Brian in fact had left Shrewsbury right before I started to have issues with their management and sales team with the allocation. I am so happy to see Sudbury not only bring them on board but make for me what is now a family of the perfect people with a true no hassle, no stress approach to selling and servicing their automobiles. Try it like I did and you too wont switch back. Thank you Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury! I look forward to many more years of great service and sales. Thank you BMW as well for making such wonderful cars that I find it hard to try other brands! Now all I have to do is wait for winter to end so I can actually put the top down on this baby!
When I went shopping ....
by 01/25/2020on
Michael Knox is probably the best experience i have had at this dealership in the past 4 years!!!! Definitely taking customer service to the next level with personal attention to his clients and making sure his customers are not just driving away with an amazing car but also a car buying experience that’s just as Amazing! Matt Phillips was the sales person and just as helpful in sealing the deal for us!! Definitely 5 stars for him also for turning what started as a very disappointing experience (with a team that no longer works at the dealership) into an experience that deserves every single one of the 5 stars!!! Thank you!!
Best salesperson - Manny D’Ambrosio
by 12/07/2019on
I am writing to you regarding the great customer service (and beyond) we have received from Manny D’Ambrosio. I am sure we are not the only customers he has who believe that he goes above and beyond in making sure all questions/concerns are answered without delay. My husband Jason and I worked with Manny throughout the process of purchasing my BMW 2 Series. He was available at all times to make sure I was making the right decision and was happy with the car we purchased. He is kind, patient and knowledgeable, very important traits in a car sales representative. He was also extremely helpful in assisting me in repairing a damaged rim/wheel. My brand new car’s wheel/rim sustained damage, we believe by a valet, and I immediately texted Manny and he took care of things...and he even drove me home while I waited for my car to be repaired. This is definitely going above and beyond. We will be happy to refer our family & friends to him without hesitation and hope that he receives due recognition for a job very well done. With best wishes, Lucy
Great Service and Sales!!
by 11/16/2019on
Henry Ding, our partner and advisor at BMW Sudbury has been great at getting our first and subsequent cars. We appreciate his patience in exploring cars to establish the best fit and then to get us the price we are comfortable with.
Wilson D did a fantastic job with the leasing process
by 06/06/2019on
This is the 3 rd car we have leased from Wilson at BMW of Sudbury. He was incredibly easy to work with, honest without any high pressure. He makes his customers wants and needs his top priority.
Charlie Karkaetedes
by 06/03/2019on
Charlie was fantastic to work with. I strongly recommend you ask for him by name. A true professional and a great human being!
Charlie Karkaetedes - Herb Chambers BMW of Sudbury
by 05/13/2019on
Leased a new car from BMW of Sudbury earlier this month. Charlie Karkaetedes was my salesperson - and he was fantastic. He made the entire negotiation process hassle-free; we had maybe 2 back-and-forths and we were done - a low-stress process. During this time he worked on his day off; and made sure one of his colleagues was responsive to me when he couldn't be. For picking up my car, I had a specific and very limited time window that worked for me due to upcoming travel the same day - he put in the effort in advance to make sure my car was completely ready and he had someone waiting for me at the front desk to ensure no time was lost. Impeccable experience from beginning to end - so if you're buying a car from Herb Chambers BMW, ask for Charlie!
Pascal Abou-Ali. Herb Chambers bmw Sudbury
by 02/07/2019on
Pascal made us feel comfortable as soon as we came in , he made our experience buying a range rover wonderful , this is the second car that we have purchased from Herb Chambers , he was very knowledgeable and easy to work with !! We will definitely be going back and he deserves all the accolades that comes his way .
Charlie Karkaetedes
by 01/22/2019on
This is the 3rd car we have purchased from BMW of Sudbury and each time from Charlie Karkaetedes. He was super kind, patient and knew exactly what BMW would work for us and our family. He always goes above and beyond to provide the best customer service. He also addressed any concerns or questions in a timely manner. We wouldn't use any other sales person. Charlie is the best!!!
Best car buying experience EVER!
by 01/15/2019on
Best car buying experience EVER!!! This dealership was a little ways from my home, but worth the extra 10 min drive! Go see Charlie K. -- he is professional, knowledgeable and helped above-and-beyond when I turned in my trade. Don't forget to ask about the BMW Performance Center experience if you are buying a new vehicle! :)
Terrific Experience
by 01/15/2019on
We have purchased two cars at BMW of Sudbury. This is a superb dealership with an excellent sales and service staff. Our second car involved a long sales process that would test the patience of any salesperson, but Charlie Karkaetedes, our salesperson, was with us the whole way as we first ordered a new X3 on the new BMW CLAR platform but then changed our minds and decided to wait until the new 2019 X5 came out on the CLAR platform. I am fastidious with detail and wanted to nail the car we ordered down to the a precise list of options. Charlie led us patiently through all the details and made it easy for us, and we took delivery of the new X5 in November as promised. I cannot speak highly enough of Charlie. While we moved to Florida during this whole process, we chose him as our BMW contact, taking delivery in Sudbury and driving the new car to Florida when it would have been easier to buy from the dealer in town. Thank you, Charlie!
Charlie Karkaetedes
by 01/15/2019on
Could not ask for a better salesperson. We explained to Charlie that we came in looking for an X1 because we saw a really good deal on their website. Charlie looked up the deal and unfortunately the car with the deal was already sold. But he kept a nice positive attitude and told us that he was going to see if he could find us a deal that was close to what we were looking for. Lo and behold, Charlie found us a deal that was very close if not better than the deal that drew us in and we were able to come to an agreement and made a deal. Great guy, very patient and extremely genuine. I strongly believe that the next time we are in the market for another BMW, we are going straight back to Charlie.
The best sales professional at BMW SUDBURY
by 01/14/2019on
Charlie K has sold us close to 7-8 BMWâs. All models. He is conscientious, caring, utmost integrity and a delight to work with over and over again. Most responsive sales professional. Thank you
BMW of Sudbury is classy and so is Charlie K.
by 01/14/2019on
Charlie K at BMW of Sudbury was professional throughout all times of the buying process. I bought fast and he kept the pace and worked with me to get what I wanted out of the vehicle as far as price-point, understanding of options and timing/delivery. He was friendly to work with and delivered what he said he would deliver. Would work with him again if I decide to stay in the BMW family in 2.5 years.
Great Purchase Experience!
by 08/23/2018on
We had a great experience purchasing our 2018 BMW X3 from Charlie Karkaetedes. We were impressed with the amount of communication we received from Charlie. He kept in touch with us throughout the process of ordering the car with the options we wanted and kept us updated on the build timeline. Once the car was delivered to the dealership, Charlie spent a fair amount of time going over the entire car and kept asking if we had any questions. He also followed up after we left to make sure we were enjoying the car. We would recommend Charlie wholeheartedly if you are in the market for a BMW. This is our third one but our first at this dealership and we would not hesitate to go back when we are in the market for another one.
Exactly what I wanted
by 08/23/2018on
There were pretty specific features i was hoping for in my new BMW and Charlie Karkaetedes did an excellent job of tracking down the perfect vehicle and getting it shipped to the dealership. I love it and couldn't have been happier. The price was even better than the other dealerships I had been considering for cars that didn't have all of the features of the one Charlie got for me. Thank you for going the extra mile.