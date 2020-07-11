sales Rating

I really hate car buying and found myself in the position of having to get a new "mom" car, as my current car was too small. I've never been a fan of larger cars or SUVs, so I ended up going to, pretty much, EVERY dealership of every kind of car on the North Shore. By the time I walked into North Shore Mazda, my defenses were up (very sick of the smarmy, high pressure sales experience at a lot of dealerships), and OMG, was Donovan Dodge and North Shore Mazda was a breath of fresh air. Absolutely no pressure to give my contact info or to make a purchase--he simply helped me measure the car (CX-5) to see if my double stroller would fit in it, gave me the info I needed about the car, was totally relaxed and non-pressurey on the test drive, gave me his card and that was it. The truth is, the CX-5 was not my first choice, I was actually seriously considering a volvo, however trying to get a volvo price quote from various dealers was so irritating, time-consuming, and high pressure, that I decided to look at the Mazda again. When I realized North Shore Mazda did a lot of business with TrueCar buyers, I decided to get a quote, Donovan contacted me the instant my request came in, gave me the price I wanted on a car they had in stock (I already knew what they'd had in stock) and the whole "negotiation" was over in about 5 minutes. Since then, I've picked up the car and been back to the dealership for an additional item I purchased for the car and OMG, walking in there is still a relaxing breeze. And I'm really enjoying the car! I'm one of those people who remember the car buying experience each time I look at my car, so it makes a HUGE difference to me what that experience is like. I'm SO happy with this purchase because it was EASY. If it turns out that service at North Shore Mazda is as easy and genuinely friendly as the sales service I experienced, I would seriously consider another Mazda in the future (assuming my CX-5 does well for me over the next bunch of years--so far, it's great). I highly, highly, highly recommend this dealership and Donovan too. THANK YOU, is all I can say! (And OMG, with buying a car, that's such a relief to say, compared to my other dealership experiences!!!!!). Read more