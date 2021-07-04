Colonial Volkswagen of Medford
Customer Reviews of Colonial Volkswagen of Medford
Kevin is the best!
by 04/07/2021on
Kevin Umana was my sales person and I bought a Volkswagen GLI and it was a perfect experience. He was friendly honest and did what he said he was going to do so I have no problems recommending him to anyone. A big five stars! You can’t go wrong here it’s a nice dealership that is clean and conscientious and I thought it was great.
2019 Golf Wagen Purchase from Steve Warren
by 03/12/2021on
After a very stressful situation with a leaking panoramic sun roof in my Golf that was-not covered under warranty I was connected with Steve Warren in sales to look for a new car. Steve was very helpful. Steve’s relaxed non pressured expertise and his excellent prompt communication made what could have been a very stressful experience much easier. Thanks Steve.
10/10 RECOMMEND
by 02/26/2021on
paul was super helpful and the purchase of our 2021 Tiguan was seamless. we currently work in the automotive industry and had high expectations and Paul surpassed all of our expectation
Car Purchase Experience
by 02/17/2021on
Just picked up a Jetta GLI at Colonial Volkswagen. Steve Warren was my sales person and did a great job at going over the details of the sale with me. I'd recommend him to anyone interested in purchasing a car.
My First Car Experience!
by 02/08/2021on
I just went to lease my first car at VW Medford. Paul Lazarro took care of us and made the whole experience painless and enjoyable! He's an honest guy who truly works for the benefit of his customers. I'm so happy I went through VW and love my new Jetta! Thanks Paul!
Great service
by 02/08/2021on
I worked with Justin on buying a new car. The process couldn’t have been smoother. The typical car dealership things you think your gonna get I got none of that. The process was respectful and smooth. I would highly recommend coming here.
Superior Sales Experience!
by 01/24/2021on
Great, thoughtful service from Justin! Car received in pristine condition!
Great Experience!
by 01/24/2021on
I bought my first VW over the weekend from Colonial VW of Medford. I think other car dealerships should model how this one operates because Colonial focuses on helping you instead of pushing you into a sale. The salesperson I worked with was Justin Pizzi and he was great to work with. I highly recommend this dealership.
Great experience at VW of Medford
by 12/30/2020on
VW of Medford made the entire leasing process of our new Atlas seamless and very easy. From the initial conversation with Ryan the Sales Manager, to our Sales Representative Steve, to the final step with John in Finance. The entire team was always very transparent and kept us constantly informed throughout every step. If you're considering a new VW, I strongly suggest you check out VW of Medford.
Great experience with Paul Lazzaro
by 12/02/2020on
Paul was just wonderful. When we were during a very stressful time during covid and undergoing a lot of changes including a change in residence, Paul was resourceful, understanding, worked with our needs, and did it all in a timely manner. Paul was diligent and followed up with us constantly. He offered us a good deal that worked for our situation. We needed to get out of a lease because we were going to increase our mileage use. He offered us a deal and we came out with a certified vehicle so we did not have two worry about warranty. We trusted him and have recommended several friends to look for him in case they need to buy a car. We absolutely love Volkswagen but if Paul were to work somewhere else we would buy a car there.
Outstanding Experience
by 11/05/2020on
Excellent service in the age of COVID. Jason, the internet guy contacted me and walked me through the entire process. Since I live in NH and bought in MA, there were a few extra steps. The Finance Manager made everything clear on what I needed to do to get plates to pick up the car. Super easy transaction and nice people.
Best car buying experience of my life.
by 10/29/2020on
Hate car shopping? Go see Paul Lazzaro at Colonial VW. I hate car shopping. Dealerships advertise no-pressure sales, but it is never true. However subtle, someone is always pushing you to buy. Not Paul. Paul Lazzaro at Colonial didn't sell me a car, he enabled me to buy a car. There is a huge difference between those two. Other dealerships would do well to learn that difference. Paul met me in the parking lot and offered to run a quote on my trade-in while my five year old and I did a test drive. When we got back, he asked if I was intereted in doing numbers. I told him I needed to get my son home, so he offered to email me all the numbers. Think about that: a car sales person helping you leave the dealership before buying. By the time I was home there was a full break-down of all the costs, my trade-in, and the final price waiting for me. You want to talk low-pressure? We did all the price negotiations over email. Taking full-time care of my son gives me no time to sit in a dealership haggling, so being able to finalize a sale remotely was key. And no offence to the profession, but When was the last time you had fun talking to a car salesman? Paul seemed just as happy getting to know me and my son as selling me a car. Simply put, he was genuinely nice and helpful. And he answered every question my five year old asked him as if my kid was the one buying the car. My son loved it. Do you have Covid concerns? Suffer social anxiety? Trouble juggling child-care while car shopping? Just hate the whole car buying process? Go talk to Paul Lazzaro at Colonial VW. He is the relief you need shopping for a new car.
Professionalism, Efficiency, and Honesty: Working with Steve Warren
by 10/28/2020on
I enjoyed my shopping experience at Colonial Volkswagen of Medford. In the process, I have worked with Steve Warren, who was professional, honest, reliable, friendly, prompt, and cooperative. It was a smooth process free of drama. He asked me the right questions and recommended the most suitable option for me. The test drive was smooth as well as the conversations and negotiations afterwards. He is very practical and focused on his task with calm energy. I really appreciated his composure, objectivity, and honesty. I did not feel rushed to make any decision, and I did not feel any sales advisor pressure. For me, it was ideal. I have also interacted with the showroom and finance managers briefly in the process, and they were both friendly, understanding, prompt, and helpful. Steve Warren facilitated the paperwork from A-Z, and it was a breeze!
Colonial Volkswagen of Medford
by 10/02/2020on
We recently bought an Atlas from Colonial VW of Medford. Paul Lazzaro was our salesperson and he was incredibly helpful. He was super knowledgeable about the car and made the whole process comfortable and seamless for us. Great buying experience
Happy with my GTI
by 09/30/2020on
Recently purchased a GTI from Colonial VW of Medford. I dealt with Steve Warren. He was very professional and made the car buying process straightforward. Very happy with the buying process and the car!
Best Sales Consultant Paul Lazzaro
by 09/28/2020on
My Sales consultant, Mr. Paul Lazzaro has been exceptionally helpful. He has guided me through out and has been transparent with all the details related to car purchase. He is an asset to any dealer. He's the factor behind customers are retained by the dealers. Also, last but not the least he got me the best deal in the market. If you're new in the market and looking for a VW car, go and look for him at Colonial Volkswagen Medford, he can be trusted blindly.
Highly Recommend Paul at VW Medford
by 09/26/2020on
We are now life long customers of Customers Volkswagen Medford solely because of the customer service we have experienced with the dealership and more specifically with Paul. We had gone to another VW dealership and were very disappointed in the customer service and the games they were playing with us. We decided to drive a little further to Medford and we are so happy we did. Paul was immediately so welcoming and is just such a down to earth guy. He was realistic, willing to work with us and offered us such an incredible price, better than what we were expecting to pay. We felt like he was an advocate for us instead of the dealership and he was so professional, organized and friendly. We even got a car that day! On our way home we had some questions about the car and Paul immediately answered all of them on a call with us. We know that if anything happens with the car that he will take care of us and that is the greatest feeling when purchasing such an asset. Thank you Paul and Medford VW, we look forward to working with you in the future and will be sending everyone we know your way!
Highly Recommend, Excellent Experience
by 09/17/2020on
I went in skeptical, came out extremely happy. Neil, Jason and Stephanie were just exceptional to work with. I got the exact car I wanted at the right price. Cannot recommend this dealer highly enough.
Great Dealership
by 09/01/2020on
Very straight forward and willing to met all customers wants and needs.
Tiguan SE 2020
by 08/30/2020on
Very please by the car, less by the experience of buying. I was interested to buy the SE or SEL Tiguan model but I felt like the seller was more interested to sell the S model instead. (perhaps they had to many on the parking lot or maybe he had an incentive on the S model?) Then the seller asked me to come back to pick up the car with a cashier check. The next day he called and asked me to come back to give the cashier check first and the delivery would happen later. The process is fine, it is just better to have the right information from the start. And then finally the car has been sold above the advertized prize from the vw medford Website. It was 400 dollars above. Not great practice! (It was the same car as it was the same reference number)
