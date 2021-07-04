sales Rating

Hate car shopping? Go see Paul Lazzaro at Colonial VW. I hate car shopping. Dealerships advertise no-pressure sales, but it is never true. However subtle, someone is always pushing you to buy. Not Paul. Paul Lazzaro at Colonial didn't sell me a car, he enabled me to buy a car. There is a huge difference between those two. Other dealerships would do well to learn that difference. Paul met me in the parking lot and offered to run a quote on my trade-in while my five year old and I did a test drive. When we got back, he asked if I was intereted in doing numbers. I told him I needed to get my son home, so he offered to email me all the numbers. Think about that: a car sales person helping you leave the dealership before buying. By the time I was home there was a full break-down of all the costs, my trade-in, and the final price waiting for me. You want to talk low-pressure? We did all the price negotiations over email. Taking full-time care of my son gives me no time to sit in a dealership haggling, so being able to finalize a sale remotely was key. And no offence to the profession, but When was the last time you had fun talking to a car salesman? Paul seemed just as happy getting to know me and my son as selling me a car. Simply put, he was genuinely nice and helpful. And he answered every question my five year old asked him as if my kid was the one buying the car. My son loved it. Do you have Covid concerns? Suffer social anxiety? Trouble juggling child-care while car shopping? Just hate the whole car buying process? Go talk to Paul Lazzaro at Colonial VW. He is the relief you need shopping for a new car. Read more