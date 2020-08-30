I love my Subaru
by 08/30/2020on
What an experience. Referred from a friend, working with North End Subaru was an easy, comfortable and financial success. From the time I walked in, Jason Cote and Justin Gordon answered all my questions and reviewed options. More importantly, they listened. I got the car I wanted, how I wanted, when I wanted and for the price I wanted. It doesn’t get any better than that. I would recommend this location and team without hesitation.
Warranty repair
by 01/15/2020on
North End Subaru performed a warranty repair on my Outback. The parts needed to be ordered and it remained it the shop an extended period of time. The car was returned with a new MA safety sticker because mine had expired and they even added gasoline. The SVRD system disarmed light has gone out and I am feeling confident to drive using the safety system I purchased. The loaner car was new and had the same features I had purchased. Overall it was a wonderful experience to deal with Tom Sawvelle.
Great Experience
by 12/30/2019on
Had a great sales experience with North End Subaru - Justin cared only about making sure we understood the benefits of the vehicle and how that would help achieve what we were looking for in a new vehicle. He was NOT focused on which closing tactic to use and he was focused on listening to what we were saying. Bought a 2020 Outback - had such a positive experience bought a 2020 legacy 3 days later.
Amazing Customer Service - Start to Finish
by 12/30/2019on
Recently I purchased my first Subaru, a 2020 Impreza, from North End Subaru in Lunenburg, MA. The dealership is located almost 90 minutes from where I live, but I traveled that distance because of my family and friend's positive experiences there. Every aspect of purchasing my new vehicle was easy and met with a supportive and informative email from Sales Manager Jesse M. Financing was accomplished completely online and the entire staff was friendly, warm and seemed to genuinely appreciate the fact that I had chose to purchase my car from them. They made everything so easy that I was actually excited to go through the process from start to finish. When I arrived to take delivery of my car, my Sales Associate, Rob L. took extra time with me to show me every aspect of my new Impreza's operation. He even hadn't washed the license plates from my trade-in before placing on my new car. "Who wants dirty plates on a new car?" he said. General Manager Marty B. greeted me and thanked me for driving all the way to North End Subaru. Paperwork was fast and easy with Finance Manager, Tom. There were no surprises and every line of my contract was explained. I can't say enough good things about everyone at North End Subaru. Buying a car is usually a stressful experience, but there was nothing stressful about my experience at North End Subaru. Wonderful people, amazing service, and of course incredible automobiles. I highly recommend driving whatever distance you need to drive to get to North End in Lunenburg if you are in the market for a Subaru.
Outstanding customer service!!
by 09/29/2019on
Just leased a 2019 Subaru Forester and I’m beyond impressed with the way this staff goes above and beyond for their customers! Rob Laflamme was our extremely knowledgeable and very personable salesman. Jesse Manning is the extremely honest and straight forward general manager who got us a payment we could afford. Tom Liddle who walked us through the financing step by step. This is my third lease and my first with Subaru. They have made a lifelong customer ❤️ Thank you North End Subaru for actually caring about your customer more than your bottom line!!
Service
by 08/29/2019on
Everyone needs to get their vehicle serviced at North End Subaru. I dealt with Matt R in the service department and it was an experience that I will not forget. He explained everything to me and took his time because I was confused. I couldn't thank him enough for all of his time.
Service Team
by 06/26/2019on
The service department at North End Subaru has to be the best team. They all work together and are passionate about there job. You can tell that they want to make sure that customer leaves happy and with a smile on there face.
Greg Nuorimo was outstanding!
by 06/20/2019on
This, by far was the best experience I've had with a car dealership. Professional and personable, Client Specialist, Greg Nuorimo really knows his craft. Together with the assistance of Jesse Manning, the General Sales Manager and Finance Manager, Tom Liddle, Greg created a stress-free environment and walked me through the process. They made the process of buying a car simple, yet they were extremely thorough. I look forward to working with you again in the future. I've already started recommending you and your team. Thanks for the help, Greg!
Fantastic people
by 09/28/2018on
The service department is fantastic. Its a very busy dealership that always make time for me.
Very Pleased
by 09/18/2018on
I brought in a high mileage Forester for lots of maintenance. The service team was very friendly and personable. I was given a detailed list of what was needed and an exact price. Everything was done quickly and it honestly feels like a newer car. I will certainly return for any future service.
Great experiences
by 06/16/2018on
We bought our first Subaru from North End Subaru and then came back a year later for an additional vehicle. What makes us keep coming back? Frank Capoccia. I hesitate to even refer to him as a salesperson because the whole process of buying a car with him was like sitting down with a friend. There was no hard selling, no pressure and no rushing to make a decision. Both times were very low key, relaxing enjoyable experiences. Actually, I didn't see that with any of the other sales people either. Frank is extremely knowledgeable and has made us Subaru owners and North End Subaru customers for life. I really can't sing his praises enough.
Service team
by 11/30/2017on
Northend Subaru service team is definitely a group that you will love to meet. They are super friendly and know what theyre doing.
Best of the best
by 10/25/2017on
This is our 4th vehicle from this dealership. What keeps us coming back is sales representatives like Greg Nuorimo. Great with presentation, easy to work with, and good with fidgety children. Greg worked with Mark Atkinson (Greg is Subaru, Mark is Mazda. Both worked great together to walk me through the entire vehicle from bumper to bumper. Highly recommended to all and we will be back. Thank you!
Recent Visit
by 05/14/2017on
Stopped by North End Subaru with a low tire light on and no appointment. Anthony was great and took me right in. Thx!!!!
Outstanding Subaru service
by 05/04/2017on
I love the north end subaru service team josh is great in set I only trust north end with my vehicle
Incredible service from an incredible service team
by 04/25/2017on
Wow the service department is great they fixed my car right the first time I am impressed will be back next time
Major Service
by 04/23/2017on
I recently went to North End Subaru for my Major Service. Tony was great and walked me through the entire process. Thanks Team!
Luxary service
by 03/30/2017on
The service I received at north end Subaru is the service I would expect at a high-end dealer like Lamborghini or Ferrari this dealership is awesome I cannot believe the level of service they provide
Aj ob well done
by 03/21/2017on
Simple service done very well, fairly priced and all done with a huge smile from Anthony. Thank you Sharon MT
Subaru service
by 03/21/2017on
I had my 30,000 mile service done for only 399 I can't find that price anywhere I will definitely be back
Best waiting room ever
by 02/14/2017on
I have a bad back so this waiting room is the best they have comfortable chairs where I can wait versus wooden chairs that are offered at many other dealerships Subaru service really cares about their customers