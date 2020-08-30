sales Rating

Recently I purchased my first Subaru, a 2020 Impreza, from North End Subaru in Lunenburg, MA. The dealership is located almost 90 minutes from where I live, but I traveled that distance because of my family and friend's positive experiences there. Every aspect of purchasing my new vehicle was easy and met with a supportive and informative email from Sales Manager Jesse M. Financing was accomplished completely online and the entire staff was friendly, warm and seemed to genuinely appreciate the fact that I had chose to purchase my car from them. They made everything so easy that I was actually excited to go through the process from start to finish. When I arrived to take delivery of my car, my Sales Associate, Rob L. took extra time with me to show me every aspect of my new Impreza's operation. He even hadn't washed the license plates from my trade-in before placing on my new car. "Who wants dirty plates on a new car?" he said. General Manager Marty B. greeted me and thanked me for driving all the way to North End Subaru. Paperwork was fast and easy with Finance Manager, Tom. There were no surprises and every line of my contract was explained. I can't say enough good things about everyone at North End Subaru. Buying a car is usually a stressful experience, but there was nothing stressful about my experience at North End Subaru. Wonderful people, amazing service, and of course incredible automobiles. I highly recommend driving whatever distance you need to drive to get to North End in Lunenburg if you are in the market for a Subaru. Read more