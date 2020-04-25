Great people!
by 04/25/2020on
North End Mazda is excellent to deal with. I have met managers, sales people and mechanics and everybody made me feel like I was part of the Mazda family. I would definitely recommend them for any sales or service that may arise. Just great people all around. Ask for Rob Newton; he's your man!
Awesome Service
by 05/14/2020on
Took my Mazda 6 in for a Full Circle Inspection to get it ready for an inspection. Rob Newton took me through the entire process, let me know what needed to be fixed and what I needed to keep an eye on. I was given updates and feedback which was very helpful for me. They were super friendly, helpful, and did the job right the first time. I'd highly recommend.
Excellent!
by 03/19/2020on
I worked with Mark - he was great and helped me get my first car. I came all the way from Watertown because of the reviews they had online, and I was not disappointed! Thank you Mark A. and the entire North End team!!
Excellent experience! Mark and Bryan were great
by 10/31/2019on
My experience at North End was excellent from start to finish. I was unsure whether to buy new or used and what make or vehicle I wanted, so I visited a lot of dealerships. This was the only one that made me think, "I hope I end up buying a Mazda so I can buy from them." Bryan and Mark and the whole team over there were helpful, knowledgeable about the cars and how to get the best deal, and, most importantly, they were extremely respectful of my decision-making timeline and process. I never felt pressured, but rather supported. My new Mazda3 hatchback is AWESOME to drive and I will be glad to go into the dealership whenever the need arises. Great experience!
Great Service department
by 10/01/2019on
My entire family has been bringing their vehicles into Northend Mazda for several years.They work on all makes and models of vehicles, I have even had body work done here and thebqualiry was excellent. Whether you are working with Rob,the Service Mgr, oe Colette or Scott you can expect to have an awesome experience. Our family will not being their vehicles anywhere else. I recommend you bring your vehicle to NorthEnd Mazda, you will be very happy that you did.
Service is amazing
by 10/01/2019on
I couldn’t be happier with the service I receive from North End Mazda. The entire staff is knowledgeable, professional, and courteous. Rob, the service manager, is extremely helpful, explains everything that is needed and most importantly what isn’t. I am not super knowledgeable when it comes to vehicle repairs but at North End I trust the staff and quality of work. I also had a vehicle detailed there recently and I was blown away by how amazing my vehicle looked inside and out. It looked better than the day I drove it from the dealership. I continually recommend North End Mazda to Friends, family and business clients on a regular basis.
Awesome place!
by 09/30/2019on
Rob and his team are always there to assist with any problem. Have been using this location to have vehicles serviced and repaired for the last 10 years and will continue to go back for another 10 more!
Great experience purchasing a CX5
by 09/29/2019on
I worked primarily with Mark, but also interacted with Matt and Mike. Mark was extremely knowledgable, friendly, and attentive. He also worked to get us a great deal. I would definitely recommend considering North End if you are interested in test driving and potentially purchasing a Mazda!
Phenomenal
by 07/26/2019on
Phenomenal: that is the only word that aptly describes the service which Rob gave me at North End Mazda. When my engine blew up, I heard through the grape vine that North End Mazda is not only willing to work on speeds, but they work with customers to meet their needs. That should be pretty common sense right? A dealership should care most about its customers, contrarily it’s typically all about the money. Rob, the service manager, came up and met me personally. I explained to him my situation, that I had blown up my engine and I have an extended warranty. He jumped into action giving me a loaner and saying that he will personally handle all the communication with the extended warranty company, which again, should be common sense but is rare to see. He then led me to Collette who was the kindest and easiest going service advisor I've had the pleasure to talk to. Not only was their work exceptional, they went the extra mile to contact me every step of the way, send video diagnoses and update pictures and videos. I highly recommend coming here for any and all things car! They go to any end to ensure customer satisfaction, and it’s refreshing to get that from a dealership.
The Best - Ask for Rob
by 05/25/2019on
After getting duped at another Mazda dealer along 128, I ended having my Tribute repaired at North End. That was over 10 years ago, and since then I've purchased my CX-9 from North End and wouldn't go anywhere else for service. Make sure to ask for Rob - heâ's the best!
Service Center
by 02/15/2019on
I had a great experience with Collette in the service center. She arranged a technician to make a house call after I had just had my car worked on. It was so convenient. She was so friendly & very helpful. I have always had great service when going to North End Mazda.
ROB NEWTON is an amazing young man! great job!
by 01/28/2019on
The service is absolutely wonderful. The people are friendly. I am always served with a smile. The people are so courteous. Rob Newton is amazing and takes his time to explain every detail and helps you understand everything. I have never been disappointed. Rob Newton has always taken my call and has always gotten my car in to be serviced in a very timely manner. Kudos. I will never take my vehicle anywhere else. Thank you Rob.
Impressive
by 10/01/2014on
I contacted 3 dealers regarding a vehicle and North End Mazda was the most responsive and respectful of all of them. They gave me a good deal ($170 less than Edmunds True Market Value). I was give a fair trade in. Of course I would have gotten more had I sold my old car myself, but this was more convenient. I wouldn't hesitate to buy from them again.
Why waste your time?
by 09/04/2013on
Their quote for a purchase was competitive and the salesperson (Wayne) was very responsive and authentic. However, when it came to a trade in price they (the management?) seriously undervalued the value of my car (anywhere from 1/3 to as much as 1/7 the value of the car--based upon Blue Book, Edmunds, NADA, etc... all credible, qualitative sources). Their answer? "We've already given you a break on the pricing..."(Note: these were all Mazda's incentives; not the dealership's). Don't waste your time if you are a serious buyer.