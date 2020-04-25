service Rating

Phenomenal: that is the only word that aptly describes the service which Rob gave me at North End Mazda. When my engine blew up, I heard through the grape vine that North End Mazda is not only willing to work on speeds, but they work with customers to meet their needs. That should be pretty common sense right? A dealership should care most about its customers, contrarily it’s typically all about the money. Rob, the service manager, came up and met me personally. I explained to him my situation, that I had blown up my engine and I have an extended warranty. He jumped into action giving me a loaner and saying that he will personally handle all the communication with the extended warranty company, which again, should be common sense but is rare to see. He then led me to Collette who was the kindest and easiest going service advisor I've had the pleasure to talk to. Not only was their work exceptional, they went the extra mile to contact me every step of the way, send video diagnoses and update pictures and videos. I highly recommend coming here for any and all things car! They go to any end to ensure customer satisfaction, and it’s refreshing to get that from a dealership. Read more