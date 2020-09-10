service Rating

My 2014 Honda CR-V developed transmission issues. The car would make a loud grinding noise, jerk back and forth then stall. Could not put the car in gear without stalling. Towed the car to my mechanic who experienced the same situation and advised me that I have a transmission problem that should be covered under my Power train warranty. Towed the car to Honda North since that is where I purchased the car. They advised me in advance that it would cost $125 to diagnose the problem. They had the car 3 days, drove it 9 miles and told me they could not recreate the problem and therefore would not be fixing the car. I paid my bill, even though they could not show me what they did for the $125. Drove the car home and guess what it happened again. Spoke to my mechanic who said take it to another dealer. Took it to Commonwealth Honda. They had no problem finding the problem. They replaced my torque converter which was covered on my warranty. Got the car back and it rides great. The long and the short of this is DO NOT take your car to Honda North for service. GO TO commonwealth Honda! Read more