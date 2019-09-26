Cambridge Honda
Customer Reviews of Cambridge Honda
Fabulous Salesperson
by 09/26/2019on
Salem did a great job showing, test driving and explaining the features and differences between models. Fair and reasonable discussion about pricing and value of trade-in. Overall very good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest
by 09/30/2019on
Anthony was honest with the work and didn’t think it was worth it, my car is 15 years old with low mileage. Only thing the service dept needs to check on towed cars in, my car sat around for a few days.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
crv
by 09/29/2019on
Excellent customer service. I had a warranty issue with the car. My customer rep did a great job in reaching out to me to schedule service and to follow up. Also kept me posted on progress since I was waiting for the car while it was being repaired.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great service
by 09/28/2019on
I have had 8 Honda’s service at Cambridge Honda since moving to the Boston area over last 15 years ago...Service is always professional and thorough... Laura is the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Love my experience
by 09/26/2019on
I only recently moved to cambridge and have had my car tuned up one other time at this Honda Service site. Even though it was months ago, I was greeted and welcomed as if it was yesterday.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Doesn't Get Any Better
by 09/19/2019on
Cambridge Honda has kept my car in great shape for years. I have always had honest estimates and the work has always been completed correctly and promptly. I highly recommend them to anyone needing service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honest Repair
by 09/11/2019on
Many thanks to Joe, who over the years continues to be honest and trustworthy. Unlike other dealers who upsell/oversell repairs, Cambridge Honda has impressed me as focused on being honest and keeping their customers satisfied and returning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you!
by 09/04/2019on
I am very satisfied with my purchased! My HR-V EX 2019 has everything I want and need in a car. The team over at Cambridge Honda listened to my needs, answered questions and were super responsive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service
by 08/28/2019on
I took my car in for minor maintenance (oil change) and techs discovered front breaks needed replacing - as well as the battery. Service rep (Glenn) went out of his way to ensure I was able to explain issues ...and to schedule a followup appointment the next day ensuring I was able to meet previously scheduled long distance travel commitments immediately thereafter. Regarding service representative - Glenn set the Gold Standard for customer service and satisfaction - polite, personal and professional ...a breath of fresh air from previous experiences at other car dealerships. I also appreciated Cambridge Honda's support for members of the Armed Forces. "Well done" on all accounts !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
no surprises at Cambridge Honda
by 07/22/2019on
No surprises, service as promised and on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent service as always!
by 07/16/2019on
Quick turn around, accurate estimate, and helpful,friendly service are what I expect and always receive at Cambridge Honda. Highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good pricing, easy process
by 06/21/2019on
We had a good experience with Cambridge Honda this week. They made the process easy: explaining the car we were interested in, offered good pricing up front (car, trade-in, loan) and made the closing process smooth. My family and I have done business with Cambridge Honda now for over 30 years and their team continues to impress. Special thanks to Mike, Javel, and Danny.
Having a "Fit" over my great car & service
by 06/07/2019on
Cambridge Honda was the most friendly and responsive dealer I've ever encountered. After much comparison shopping we went with them to buy the 2019 Fit. Great car. Really recommend the sales rep Rebecca Rideout there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience
by 06/06/2019on
The technician who called with the estimate gave excellent explanation including an honest opinion of work that didn't need to be done. Everyone that I encountered was helpful and professional. Excellent experience all around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cambridge Honda stellar service
by 06/01/2019on
I came to Cambridge Honda because my own Honda Leasing Agent (HCB) was asking $280 to fix the AC on my leased vehicle. Laura at Cambridge Honda was able to deduce within seconds that the work was under WARRANTEE, and it was completed quickly and VERY accurately. I am SO PLEASED and will bring all my service work to Cambridge Honda going forward.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
don't know what this is
by 05/24/2019on
Visit was for oil change and software update(recall). Work was done in timely manner and Laura was very knowledgeable and always friendly! I have been taking my Hondas there for service for almost 30 years because of their good service dept.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 05/07/2019on
excellence service, completed in a very reasonable amount of time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Efficient and friendly service
by 05/02/2019on
My old Civic needed brakes and a new fan switch. They ordered the parts and got the work done for a very reasonable price. Always helpful and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Joe P made a huge difference
by 04/25/2019on
It was my second time at the Cambridge Honda service. On both occasions, Joe P was outstanding- welcoming, patient, knowledgeable, and professional. He connects well with people. It's rare to see Auto service stations with people like Joe P. He makes a huge difference!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman
by 04/20/2019on
Professional, knowledgeable, friendly, prompt replies to emails and would recommend my friends to work with Mike. Not a high pressure sales person as you would expect from the majority of car sales people. Great experience and will be back to purchase my next car. 10 out of 10
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Special thanks to Joe Penebre
by 04/18/2019on
Visited Cambridge Honda yesterday for my first service visit on my new CRV. My visit was prompt, courteous, comprehensive and fully explained. Bravo to Joe Penebre !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
