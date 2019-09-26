service Rating

I took my car in for minor maintenance (oil change) and techs discovered front breaks needed replacing - as well as the battery. Service rep (Glenn) went out of his way to ensure I was able to explain issues ...and to schedule a followup appointment the next day ensuring I was able to meet previously scheduled long distance travel commitments immediately thereafter. Regarding service representative - Glenn set the Gold Standard for customer service and satisfaction - polite, personal and professional ...a breath of fresh air from previous experiences at other car dealerships. I also appreciated Cambridge Honda's support for members of the Armed Forces. "Well done" on all accounts ! Read more