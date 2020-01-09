BMW of Towson

700 Kenilworth Dr, Towson, MD 21204
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW of Towson

5.0
Overall Rating
(33)
Recommend: Yes (33) No (0)
sales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Paul on 09/01/2020

Service was prompt and very professional. Bryon my salesman was able to get the car I really wanted at a great price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
40 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Excellence Sales Rep

by Roberson on 08/31/2020

Byron was outstanding with assisting me in the purchase of my X5. He ensure that the process was painless and had me in and out in less than a day. Appreciate all the hard work he did with the assistance if Jackie in financing. Thank you both.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

another happy customer

by ariel on 08/30/2020

Bryon was amazing and made my car buying process so wonderful! So happy to finally have my dream car! Thanks again BMW of Towson!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

BMW of Towson

by Alison H on 08/20/2020

Worked with Bryon @ BMW of Towson. He was very professional and a joy to work with . Made the whole buying experience stress free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Great Experience on 08/04/2020

Couldn't be happier with my new M4 purchased from Bryon Stack w/BMW of Towson. He got me in and out quickly and didn't waste my time trying to oversell. Highly recommend him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Spiro on 06/18/2020

Bryon was the salesman I dealt with and he was phenomenal. Very knowledgeable, professional, and easy to work with. Overall great experience. Highly recommend BMW of Towson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A+ to salesman Bryon Stack

by Brian Bunce on 06/05/2020

Best car buying experience I've ever had. Got a great deal with no BS from Bryon Stack. He's honest, knowledgeable and It couldn't have gone any smoother! Go see Bryon at Towson BMW if you're in the market for a BMW!'

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Brendan Kelly on 05/20/2020

I had a great experience buying a new car from Bryon Stack and BMW of Towson. Very professional and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Auto purchase

by Great Experience on 03/11/2020

My salesperson, Bryon was very professional and has great follow up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great Job Bryon!

by Jim Thompson on 01/23/2020

Bryon made our buying experience very pleasurable! His "no pressure" approach made us feel very comfortable. He followed up with us as requested, and made us very happy buyers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome Job

by Smith21093 on 01/23/2020

Bryon and the team at BMW Towson were really incredible to work with. They made the whole process low stress, and super simple. Great job team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Buying a new car

by Jmathias on 01/23/2020

BMW of Towson always has outstanding customer service. Bryon helped to make the car buying experience very enjoyable. I will always recommend BMW of Towson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

First BMW

by Lee and Angela Carr on 12/31/2019

Go see Bryon Stack at BMW of Towson. He made the car buying experience much better. His knowledge, patience, and willingness to help us pick out the perfect car is unforgettable. Thank you very much for all your help. BMW of Towson Maryland made the car buying procedure easy. Everyone welcomed us as soon as we walked in the door until we left. Excellent customer service!!! Thank you Bryon!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Alexis H on 12/22/2019

I recently bought a car here and the service was excellent from start to finish. I worked with Bryon who was superb. I usually hate the car buying experience but this was smooth and effortless. I look forward to taking my car there for service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Sales review

by Adria Yeo on 12/16/2019

Great help and made sure needs were met. Did a great job! Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bryon was Great!

by Alinthicum on 12/14/2019

He was so helpful assisting us find a car that was right for us. Not pushy at all and a great dealership. This is actually our 2nd transaction with them. Great customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Love my new BMW X3!

by Lisa Johnson on 12/01/2019

Just bought my second BMW from BMW of Towson! So excited! Very pleased with this dealership and loved my salesman Bryon Stack! He was very thorough and knowledgeable and helpful! I'm looking forward to an easy time with my car concerns in the coming years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Wonderful buying experience

by Ms Pierce1 on 11/30/2019

I had a wonderful buying experience with Bryon Stacks Sr. He was very accommodating and provided excellent customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

A+ Experience

by Connor Feimster on 10/14/2019

I've had many bad experiences at dealers, but BMW of Towson was nothing but great. Buying a car out of state isn't easy, but Bryon made it all possible. This is by far the best time I've spent at a dealer, and I would highly recommend anyone who is in the market for a BMW to shop here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great sales group - Bryon Stack

by TJ on 10/04/2019

Leased an X3 within a week of meeting Bryon - very helpful with the process and went out of his way (working late, etc.) to get us in our favorite car (unlike Volvo lol)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bryon was great!

by dbiv on 08/22/2019

Bryon was very patient and very helpful throughout the entire car buying process. He helped me find exactly what I was looking for!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
49 cars in stock
0 new49 used0 certified pre-owned
BMW 3 Series
BMW 3 Series
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW X3
BMW X3
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
BMW 5 Series
BMW 5 Series
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
Google Map

