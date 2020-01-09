Exceptional Service
by 09/01/2020on
Service was prompt and very professional. Bryon my salesman was able to get the car I really wanted at a great price.
Exceptional Service
by 09/01/2020on
Service was prompt and very professional. Bryon my salesman was able to get the car I really wanted at a great price.
Excellence Sales Rep
by 08/31/2020on
Byron was outstanding with assisting me in the purchase of my X5. He ensure that the process was painless and had me in and out in less than a day. Appreciate all the hard work he did with the assistance if Jackie in financing. Thank you both.
another happy customer
by 08/30/2020on
Bryon was amazing and made my car buying process so wonderful! So happy to finally have my dream car! Thanks again BMW of Towson!
BMW of Towson
by 08/20/2020on
Worked with Bryon @ BMW of Towson. He was very professional and a joy to work with . Made the whole buying experience stress free.
Great experience
by 08/04/2020on
Couldn't be happier with my new M4 purchased from Bryon Stack w/BMW of Towson. He got me in and out quickly and didn't waste my time trying to oversell. Highly recommend him.
Great Experience
by 06/18/2020on
Bryon was the salesman I dealt with and he was phenomenal. Very knowledgeable, professional, and easy to work with. Overall great experience. Highly recommend BMW of Towson.
A+ to salesman Bryon Stack
by 06/05/2020on
Best car buying experience I’ve ever had. Got a great deal with no BS from Bryon Stack. He’s honest, knowledgeable and It couldn’t have gone any smoother! Go see Bryon at Towson BMW if you’re in the market for a BMW!’
Great car buying experience
by 05/20/2020on
I had a great experience buying a new car from Bryon Stack and BMW of Towson. Very professional and helpful
Auto purchase
by 03/11/2020on
My salesperson, Bryon was very professional and has great follow up.
Great Job Bryon!
by 01/23/2020on
Bryon made our buying experience very pleasurable! His “no pressure” approach made us feel very comfortable. He followed up with us as requested, and made us very happy buyers!
Awesome Job
by 01/23/2020on
Bryon and the team at BMW Towson were really incredible to work with. They made the whole process low stress, and super simple. Great job team!
Buying a new car
by 01/23/2020on
BMW of Towson always has outstanding customer service. Bryon helped to make the car buying experience very enjoyable. I will always recommend BMW of Towson.
First BMW
by 12/31/2019on
Go see Bryon Stack at BMW of Towson. He made the car buying experience much better. His knowledge, patience, and willingness to help us pick out the perfect car is unforgettable. Thank you very much for all your help. BMW of Towson Maryland made the car buying procedure easy. Everyone welcomed us as soon as we walked in the door until we left. Excellent customer service!!! Thank you Bryon!!!!
Great experience!
by 12/22/2019on
I recently bought a car here and the service was excellent from start to finish. I worked with Bryon who was superb. I usually hate the car buying experience but this was smooth and effortless. I look forward to taking my car there for service!
Sales review
by 12/16/2019on
Great help and made sure needs were met. Did a great job! Thank you.
Bryon was Great!
by 12/14/2019on
He was so helpful assisting us find a car that was right for us. Not pushy at all and a great dealership. This is actually our 2nd transaction with them. Great customer service!
Love my new BMW X3!
by 12/01/2019on
Just bought my second BMW from BMW of Towson! So excited! Very pleased with this dealership and loved my salesman Bryon Stack! He was very thorough and knowledgeable and helpful! I’m looking forward to an easy time with my car concerns in the coming years!
Wonderful buying experience
by 11/30/2019on
I had a wonderful buying experience with Bryon Stacks Sr. He was very accommodating and provided excellent customer service.
A+ Experience
by 10/14/2019on
I've had many bad experiences at dealers, but BMW of Towson was nothing but great. Buying a car out of state isn't easy, but Bryon made it all possible. This is by far the best time I've spent at a dealer, and I would highly recommend anyone who is in the market for a BMW to shop here.
Great sales group - Bryon Stack
by 10/04/2019on
Leased an X3 within a week of meeting Bryon - very helpful with the process and went out of his way (working late, etc.) to get us in our favorite car (unlike Volvo lol)
Bryon was great!
by 08/22/2019on
Bryon was very patient and very helpful throughout the entire car buying process. He helped me find exactly what I was looking for!