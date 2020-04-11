  1. Home
Customer Reviews of Passport BMW

3.6
Overall Rating
(5)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Gloria on 11/04/2020

Teric is great to work with. No pressure to buy. Very friendly and accommodating. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Don’t Trust - ZERO RATING!

by John on 07/04/2020

BEWARE. BEWARE. BEWARE. This dealership deserves a BIG ZERO, or worse a NEGATIVE rating!!! I received an appraisal by the dealer to purchase my vehicle. The process involved an extensive report which documented every detail of my vehicle - several pages long and with photos (including odometer mileage). The dealer offered - in writing - an amount which was good for 7 days. I accepted the offer, communicated openly and frequently, and then confirmed I would redeem it. At the third day, when I went to redeem the offer, all seemed to be moving along, but then the dealer indicated they had made a mistake in entering their paperwork on the software application. At this time they started with a disingenuous apology and proceeded to offer me a much lower purchase price - 11.5% less than their original buy offer. They played games and tried to pressure me into accepting a much lower value than originally agreed to... supposedly, because the software didn’t record the odometer reading (although they argued they entered the right mileage). Funny, how they say the paperwork had the right mileage, that they entered it correctly, but that the software “somehow” changed it to 0. DO NOT trust them and avoid any business with this DISHONEST dealership - they will not honor their word. Their word is WORTHLESS! Please do yourself a huge favor and take your business elsewhere. There are plenty of other honest dealers who will treat you right. P.S. Avoid Mr. Michael Williams and Mr. Nathan Tibbetts.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Passport BMW - Maryland- Ben Stith

by N Sprague on 05/07/2020

I worked with Ben on getting a pre-cert 2017 x3 and had a trade. The process was so easy, exciting and unbelievably smooth. Ben was beyond knowledgeable and upfront with what I was looking for and what he could offer. I will continue to sell an buy there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Poor post sales support

by I hatePassport on 02/28/2020

Bought used 2016 bmw. Finance manager lied about the extended warranty, said it was From BMW but it wasn’t. then delayed my plates when I requested refund. Then didn’t process the paperwork to get it cancelled so 8 weeks later I called corporate and the extended warranty company and got it done myself. He also kept trying to increase the interest rate during the finance paperwork. Typical low rent tactics. Sales guy named Hung was good during sale but did not help at all with the finance manager problems.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Barry Vermillion...Great Salesman

by Barry Vermillion Great Sales on 12/06/2019

This was my third purchase in the last couple of decades, Barry has been with me every time. If you want a smooth sales experience, Barry is the man to call !!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Excellent! Excellent! Excellent!

by ceddie333 on 05/09/2017

I was able to drop the vehicle off, talk to someone and complete the paperwork all withing 10 minutes. This is how you save a Saturday. Keith Renner, your the greatest. Keep up the Excellent work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Purchasing my 2017 BMW 540i xdrive

by kellyfd on 05/03/2017

I have previously had a few dealers working at the same time to find the best pricing for a 540i xdrive. Passport BMW gave me prompt attention and we're open on a Sunday, yes on Sunday. The staff was very professional and guided me through the process. I drove my car home in 4 hours. They also had a rep sit with me in the car to go over the many options I can choose from. I am very pleased with passport BMW

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Tires replacement and alignment for my X5.

by smsheikh on 12/30/2016

I was very impressed by the attention to detail and openness demonstrated by Ray Frye, the service professional I was assigned to. When it turned out that the work was going to take longer than scheduled, Ray immediately arranged for a loaner vehicle which allowed me to keep my engagement. I totally appreciate Ray's professionalism and highly recommend him and Passport BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Awesome Guest Service & Buying Experience at Passport BMW!!

by C_Rackey on 12/06/2016

I had the best car buying experience ever at Passport BMW! I was pleasantly surprised by the initial greeting at the front desk by Jasper my Salesman. With only 3 weeks on the job and 2 days actively selling he was knowledgeable, professional and personable. He worked well with his Supervisor Robert Oates and Manager Isa Williams to accommodate all of my needs. Jasper, Isa and Robert went above and beyond to accommodate all of my needs and make it a fun experience. Charles Duckworth in the BMW Boutique was super helpful in picking out the accessory necessities for my new BMW Lifestyle. Last but not least, Jeff Steel in finance was so helpful in explaining all of my finance options and helping me to choose the one that best fit my needs. In a nutshell this entire team ROCKS!!! Coming from the Mercedes Family I was weary of the buying experience but they exceeded all of my expectations and I am very happy with my purchase. I am still raving about the team and will continue to recommend them for all looking to purchase a BMW! Thanks Passport BMW :)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Awesome!

by vkeeney on 12/04/2016

I called the dealership in an attempt to beat another dealer's proposal - Peter EXCEEDED my expectations! Better equipped car leased for far less than the other dealership proposed!! We signed the paperwork that night and they brought the car out to me the next morning. Great service, great price, friendly dealership! They will get both my husband's and my leases going forward - no question!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Annual service for my BMW X5

by pjmalvaso on 11/20/2016

Passport makes you feel like family!!! Absolutely the best customer service across the world. I am a retired Colonel, lived in Asia, Europe and across the good old USA---Passport ranks far above all other customer service centers--even those great Mercedes centers in Germany.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service from Passport

by Airborne on 11/01/2016

Kudos to Passport's Joey Kesterman, his total commitment to customer satisfaction is without equal. I feel like a celebrity at Passport. Keep up the great work, it really makes a difference

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Glad we came to Passport BMW

by SCforever on 09/28/2016

After looking for a car at four area BMW dealerships, Passport was the best. We were allowed to drive the car on our own and the salesperson was patient and knowledgeable. Tina answered our questions and when we came back to complete the purchase, she was there to help in any way she could. We received a fair price for our trade-in and the dealer charges were minimal; no hidden charges, no surprises. We have received several calls from the staff who offered to answer any questions we might have about operating the car. I highly recommend Passport BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Service Job Well Done!

by beemer22 on 08/08/2016

Michael provided good customer service regarding my vehicle and would definitely buy my next car at Passport.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

After 20 years

by Breneem on 06/30/2016

We bought our first BMW in 1989 from Martens, which is now Passport BMW. We did not have a great experience! Our next 2 BMW purchases were from one of their competitors. The experience was great. After 20 years we decided to give Passport another try. This time the experience was AWESOME! Great price, no haggling, very professional sales person (Greg Parker and Marco Ugalde, in finance)and a very smooth transaction. We were able to get the car we wanted, with all the options we desired and the color! When we picked up the vehicle the BMW Genius sat in the car and walked us through all of the operations in the car. He was patient and very knowledgeable. Who would have imagined that?! The experience with Passport this time around was great! I would recommend them to family and friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Outstanding Service - Buying A BMW

by greganderson1 on 03/28/2016

Thanks be to God, when we bought our BMW at Passport BMW, Aarion Browne handled our purchase. He really was an invaluable help to us. Thanks to his efforts and his guidance, we were able to navigate through the buying process. He work incredibly hard to, in addition, make us feel at home. As a result, we simply cannot recommend him too highly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Customer Service

by greganderson1 on 03/22/2016

I recently had our BMW serviced at Passport BMW and the service especially the Customer Service Advisor Mr. Michael Jenkins!! We simply cannot recommend him to highly!!! He and the staff really made the experience extremely pleasant. In particular, Mr. Jenkins clearly worked tirelessly and assiduously to see that any challenges that we faced were speedily resolved. As a result, he was really an invaluable help to us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

A exceptional experience

by DelawareDoc on 03/22/2016

Passport BMW was the dealership I chose to visit for my use car search due to its large selection. Found a car, but it sold b/c I did not move on it. However, a better offer was presented to me for a new car (2016). The entire process was awesome and left me smiling from ear to ear. Great job JC Thomas, Charlene, Jay, & David.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

New Tires

by PANTHER56 on 03/17/2016

Since Passport moved from it's 'old' location to the 'new' location; this has been an OUTSTANDING change. Thankfully, management removed the 'old' way of thinking and brought in 'new' and informed customer service oriented people. I love going to Passport BMW. The facilities are very nice and comfortable, and the service representatives, the parts department representatives, the cashiers, and café are all outstanding. My tires on my 2008 335i were changed, and the service representative didn't attempt to sell me additional services. What I really appreciated is, the unexpected hand wash and 'detail' service my car received. In the past, I never allowed my car to be washed by Passport BMW. I don't like scratches. This time, I forgot to tell the service rep. not to wash the car. When I received my car, I was shocked to find it shining and gleaming, as if my own detailer had performed the work. Granted, the wheels could have been better cleaned by a high pressure nozzle, but overall I was very satisfied with my service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
service Rating

Great Service Advisors & Techs

by addicted2torq on 03/06/2016

Passport's facilities exceed many others in DC metro area, for comfort and productivity with quick service. Coordinated by a great team of service advisors and executed by competent techs. When the work requires more time they have a large fleet of loaners as well as a shuttle to Branch Ave Metro that's so close it's walkable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
sales Rating

Quick and easy buying experience

by nj_2005 on 03/05/2016

Had a great buying experience at Passport BMW. Built the vehicle online at BMWusa, went to the dealership and ordering was fast, easy, and no pressure from the salesperson. Aarion Browne was professional, helpful, and well informed. I recommend him and BMW genius Luigi if you're in the market for a new BMW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
about our dealership

Here at Passport BMW, everything we do revolves around you. Our various teams are trained to address your needs from the moment you walk through the door, whether you're in the market for your next vehicle or tuning up your current one. By doing so, we have been awarded the coveted 2017 BMW Center of Excellence Award and will continue to provide this type of service as we grow.

Starting with our selection of new BMW models, our showroom is the place to be - we have literally hundreds of in-stock new and pre-owned BMW vehicles plus others. Looking to save some money in the search for your next car? Passport BMW also carries a wide range of used cars from BMW, as well as today's other top automakers.

Once you've chosen your next car, Passport BMW helps you take those all-important next steps towards driving home the BMW of your dreams. Our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loan and lease details in order to help you find the right one for your needs.

