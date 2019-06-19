sales Rating

My new 2017 Mercedes-Benz, GLE 350 4Matic SUV  Silver Springs, MD Last year I retired from the military after 25 years of service and finally settled down in beautiful Rockville, Maryland. As my wife and I scouted out the near-by areas we stopped at the Mercedes Benz Dealership in Silver Springs, MD. We were browsing when we met Tony Zelaya . I dislike buying a car from dealerships, but Tonys demeanor and approach quickly dispelled my anxiety and we were talking about his favorite topic - cars. I explained our purchase timeline and price point. Despite our late un-announced arrival, Tony sat with my wife and me and answered every question without pressure. As Tony went to grab a cup of coffee for my wife we saw pictures of his family arranged around his desk. I found this to be inviting and it left an impression I would recall one year later. After a year of careful savings and planning we went back to the Mercedes-Benz dealership of Silver Springs, unannounced of course. We immediately found Tony and explained how we were ready to buy our first Mercedes-Benz. Once again, at no time did I feel pressure to make a decision on our purchase. I was up front and explained exactly what I wanted in a car. Lets just say I got everything I wanted and a whole lot more. The best part is that Tony helped me to stay on budget he also explained each step of the purchasing process and what would happen next. I honestly felt like Tony was my Agent and working hard to represent my needs. When I met the sales manager I thought all the progress I had made was about to be flushed down the toilet but I was wrong. When I went to the finance manager, once again I thought all the progress I had made was going to end, and once again I was wrong. The entire process went exactly as Tony described. I am proud to say that I am now the happy owner of the 2017 GLE350 4MATIC SUV | Mercedes-Benz. From my family to yours  go see Tony Zelaya. J. Apodaca Read more