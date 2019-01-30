I bought a 2019 Camry last week and my expeirence has been the best. David Brooks was not only kind and welcoming but he fought for me for 8 hours ( Literally) until he could get something worked out for me. I would never go to another dealership after having the best experience at Pohanka Toyota! Thanks David!
None of the questions above applied. I needed an NA for most of them. Call parts for a schematic. Parts sent me service. Left message, no return call after 2 hours. Called them again and got the party I wanted. He sent me back to parts. Parts referred me to head of service. Left message again. So far, after 3 hours no return call.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I have had nothing but issues with Pohanka from the beginning. When I made the decision to buy my 2015 Toyota Carolla, the dealer who was selling me the car said "just between us girls, why don't you look at this other car". I was annoyed but kindly told him no thank you. After I went through the purchasing process, I was ready to leave and noticed that there was no license plate on the front of the car. The dealer told me that MD has a new law that if there is no bracket, there is no need to put one on the car. Two days later, I was cruising with my two boys (4 and 1 at the time) and I was pulled over by the police for not having my plate on the front of my car (strike 1). Months later, I get a notice in the mail that the bank was going to put a lien on my car because Pohanka did not put them as the loan holder on the title (strike 2). On Saturday, I took my car in to get an oil change. I was irritated that they did a tire rotation without asking me and then charged me for it anyway. On top of that they had a laundry list of random things that they "recommend" me have done. I declined everything but an air filter and the oil change (but still not mention of rotating my tires). The next day when I drove my son to the doctors, my wheels were vibrating so badly I couldn't hear him talking to me from my back seat. So, I took it back in and asked them to take a look. After waiting an hour, I was told that essentially I needed four new tires. I was furious! I explained that my car wasn't doing that when I brought it in and it had to be something they did to make the tires vibrate like they were and that I was absolutely NOT going to buy four new tires. He told me that they would put the tires back the way they were before they touched them on Saturday. I allowed them to do it even though in the back of my mind I didn't know what difference it would make if they were SO bad! When he came out to give me my keys I asked him if he was going to refund my money from the original rotation, since I didn't ask for it to be done. He smiled and told me that he had to charge me and that I was lucky he wasn't charging me for the "unrotation". I couldn't believe what he was saying and at this point I had, had enough. I said "Well, that certainly is nice of you....but I won't be coming back!"
My suggestion, don't buy from them and don't go to their service department. They will find any way to rip you off!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I wanted to write a review and let everyone know that I am very happy with my lease. Meghan Fitzgerald who helped me from start to finish. She showed me that she cares about the customer, cares about the business, and the product. She was able to get me what I wanted at a price I was comfortable with. Thank you so much and I hope Meghan will get the attention she deserves for the outstanding service she provides for the company.
I almost forgot to mention that my son and his wife had just worked with Meghan and she was so wonderful with them that is why I called her.
Best advertising is a satisfied customer.
Every single person we experienced in Pohanka Toyota and Nissan was extremely friendly and helpful. I don't think we have a single complaint regarding the experience. Everything worked out just the way we needed it to, and we walked off the lot with a beautiful, gently used 2013 Scion xB. Huge shout out to Ryan Herring, who helped us 5 minutes after submitting our interest online all the way up to the end, and dealt with my indecisiveness with the utmost patience. Also a shout out to Rachel and her trainee in financing. Everyone was so personable, down to the gentleman that helped us make a spare key and all the other sales reps that we didn't get names for. I am literally raving about this place. This was our first time getting a loaned vehicle in an actual dealership (as opposed to buy here pay here), and we were worried about being taken advantage of with crappy people since you always hear bad stories. I would send any of my friends and family to this place. When the time comes to purchase another vehicle, we will be back. Thank you so much to everyone in those buildings. You made our first experience so easy and pleasurable.
Quality service and excellent customer care. Receive follow-up call asking if customer is satisfied with work done. Pleasant lobby while waiting for your car to be serviced. Shuttle service if you are dropping off your car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My family had a fantastic experience buying a car this weekend. After inquiring about the car online, we received an email promptly from Collin that included not only a straightforward spreadsheet with all of the out-the-door pricing, but also a personalized video to show us that the car was on the lot. My dad was able to provide all the needed information over the phone as my mom and I drove 1hr45min to the dealership to pick up the car. Signing with Rachel was fast and efficient. We are very pleased with the service we received and how easy the process was.
Buying a car is never anyone's cup of tea but this time it was an awesome experience. My salesman Collin Mumford made the process painless and very easy. He listened to what I wanted and found the perfect car for me. He didn't put me into what he wanted to sell me and kept me at my price point and got my monthly payment under 300! After everything was signed he even took the time to go over all of the ins and outs of my new car and made sure I understood everything before I left! Couldn't have asked for a better experience!
Pohanka is the best dealership I have ever dealt with! The people are pleasant, honest and easy to work with! They treat you great long after the sale! Very knowledgeable and willing to deal! Recommend highly!
No BS - Promises Kept - Car Delivered Over 200 Miles
by rcbcpa on 03/03/2014
My Pohanka experience was amazing.
My salesperson, Rachael R., was a complete professional who gave me no BS, did not waste a minute of my time, and delivered on every promise.
Amazingly, I have never even met her.
I actually contacted Pohanka through Edmunds by accident.
My first words to Rachael were an apology for my accidental contact - I was just too far away.
Rachael's response was, "We deliver."
When I explained that I was over 200 miles away, all she asked for was a chance to confirm what she was pretty sure of.
She would not make a promise that she could not keep.
She called back moments later with a confirmation that she would arrange a Pohanka delivery.
She did this while still giving me the BEST "out the door" price, and the 218.5 mile delivery was FREE.
I was never rushed or annoyed by her.
She even sent me a TXT message while home with influenza to make sure that I had all of the info that I needed.
If you are like me and HATE dealerships, and cannot stand the sad ethics of car salespeople, then just call Pohanka and ask for Rachael.
You'd be a fool to call anyone, anywhere else.
That is unless you like being at a dealership all day.
I have NEVER been to Pohanka.
My one regret is that I was never able to meet Rachael.
The strangest thing was that I did not buy a fleet of LandCruisers; I only bought one Corolla.
This was an absolute "best practice' example.
Rob Baker
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
My name is Robert Kenney and I just want to say that after numerous car purchases over the years I have found a dealership for life. I had the best experience at Pohanka Toyota of Salisbury. The complete professionalism of my experience was great. My salesperson went far beyond their duties to get me the best price for my trade and found me the perfect new car for my needs. Even while waiting to complete my deal was a first class experience in the show room that has all the comforts of home. Everyone involved in my purchase made this a wonderful painless fast experience. Highly recommend this auto group to anyone looking for a new or used car.
Every one friendly & professional. Waiting area is very nice and there is a cafe with a variety of refreshments. My Camry receives quality care and a wash after every service. All done in a timely manner. Shuttle service is a plus.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I leased my Camry SE from Pohanka Toyota and I couldnt be happier. The Finance Manager walked me through my options and I didnt feel pressured at all. I am glad I chose Pohanka Toyota, I will be back for Service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I did purchase 2 vehicles from Pohanks Of Salisbury within the past 3 years. 2006 Toyota Tundra and 2007 Toyota Yaris. Both transactions were good and i was happy.
About 3 weeks ago i decided to trade my Tundra for a Scion Xb and contacted dealership via e-mail about my options. I also asked about estimated price that they would give me for my Tundra.
I had an e-mail from them immediatelly asking questions about the purchase of the new vehicle, but not a word about the Tundra and the trade in value. I followed with 2 more e-mails about possible appraisal, but still haven't heard back from them. This situation just showed me that dealership only interested in selling new vehicles, but not taking care of the customer that's been with the dealership for 3 years. Was also thinking next year about trading in my Yaris, but not anymore... at least not at Pohanka Of Salisbury.
In this tough market they should be grabbing each sales/trade lead, but they're not... Definatelly will think twice before i take my business back to them... Will try other dealerships in the area...
