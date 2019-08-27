Great service at Pohanka of Hyundai
by 08/27/2019on
I got in an accident and my car got totaled! I was super stressed but Nase the Magic Man made my experience as stress free as possible! Highly recommend. Great service
Great service at Pohanka of Hyundai
by 08/27/2019on
I got in an accident and my car got totaled! I was super stressed but Nase the Magic Man made my experience as stress free as possible! Highly recommend. Great service
Awesome
by 12/06/2018on
Vaughn Willenberger is the best sales person around ! Stanley Fyall and the whole team at pohanaka Hyundai really know how to care for their customers . Have worked with them for many years and have purchased multiple vehicles over the years. Highly recommend !!
Just terrible service
by 11/23/2016on
On 2 occasions I was either not informed of repairs they made to my car or was lied to. I made the 2nd appointment with the service manager, Lori White, after voicing my concern about their repair. Brought my car in and waited 2 hours for Lori, then the service tech tell me they didn't perform the service. I believe they intentionally wasted my time for complaining. I attempted leaving a negative review on their site "SureCritic.com" but amazingly, only positive reviews show up there. Save yourself time and trouble, avoid this place at all cost!
Tucon Limited
by 05/11/2016on
What a great new car buying experience ay Pohanka Hyundai. Started a month ago while trying to buy a Tucon in Florida. Pohanka gave me a Internet deal I couldn't pass up. Got home to Del. a month later and they honored everything we discussed on the Internet and then some. Met Shane Williams New Car Manager, who made the process easy. Manny our sales person was the best. If you're looking for a new Hyundai this is the place to go. Thanks for a great experience Geoff & Elaine Haley, Bethany Beach.
Exquisite Sales, Finance and Service! !
by 03/21/2015on
How do you even come up with the words for a company that has done so much for you and changed your life in such a positive way? Pohanka did not just supply us with a car and amazing financing and amazing sales and service they gave us a new life. Our experience from Sales to the finance office all the way to the service desk was absolutely amazing. They didn't try to sell us a car they were genuinely concerned with out needs in a vehicle and got us top dollar on our trade. They treated us with the upmost respect got us financed with a great company with a low payment with a brand new car that we never thought we would ever be able to afford and now our family has an amazing affordable vehicle that we know is going to be reliable. Even now when I walk through the door everyone has a smile on their face ready to greet me. My family does not consider Pohanka a company of any sort we consider them part of the family we know we can call them for any problems at all with any vehicles if we need to find any car at all they have it for us even with difficult credit. We now have a brand new car and are able to travel places in a dependable vehicle that we never had before we have the security of knowing that we can put our tgree children in this car and go anywhere and not have to about a thing. We truly love Ponhanka we appreciate all the hard work that they put towards us and we will always be returning customer we would never go anywhere else!
Pohanka Rocks!!
by 03/19/2015on
Just purchased a 2015 Sonata. Stanley was my sales person which he did a great job! My overall experience was awsome! Pohanka Huundai is the best!
Like to play games
by 03/27/2010on
Tried the Edmunds "Premier Dealer" service to get a quote on a new Hyundai Tucson. Right from the start, the salesperson did not follow the Edmunds guidelines regarding a quote upon first contact. Second e-mail salesperson wanted me to come to the dealer for a test drive. Still no quote. 3rd e-mail wanted to know if I was open to colors other than what I initially requested. Finally, after 4th e-mail I got a quote. It was actually HIGHER than MSRP. When I replied that you have got to be serious and that I would seek another dealer, the salesperson apologized and wanted to play "Lets Make a Deal". I even cc'd a few of the e-mails to the general manager and heard no response. Obviously this dealer has no intention on following Edmunds Premier Dealer guidelines and just wants to play games.