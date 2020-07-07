sales Rating

Last year when my husband needed a new car, we were in the midst of moving and he was retiring, so I did most of the preliminary research on line. When we narrowed it down to a Mercedes GLA, we contacted several dealerships and were given the best deal and outstanding service from Pohanka, particularly from Gabbee Blanchard Williams. I was so pleased that we went back the same month, and traded my car for a Mercedes CLA. Gabbee has gone above and beyond to make these transactions stress-free and her continued follow-up has been consistent. Their service department has been excellent also, in making that we were satisfied. I would gladly go back to Gabbee at Pohanka