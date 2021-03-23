service Rating

My wife brought our Audi Allroad into the service center for a recall repair and to diagnose a check engine light. When my wife came to pick up the car, the A/C was making loud noise that we had never heard before. So as soon as she got home, she called the service center back and brought the car back in. They told her that somehow the bearing on the fan motor had "broken" and that its going to be another $600 repair. I called the service center and customer care folks about the situation and they basically told us that if we can prove they broke the motor, that they would replace it. And they are refusing to make the repair even though we were going to pay for it (this is my wife's only car and she needs it with A/C working to drive the kids). Its unbelievable how ridiculous the situation is. I am in the process to taking this up with Audi Corporate but wanted to make sure anyone who is thinking about taking their car to this place knows how they treat repeat customers. I would give zero stars if yelp allowed that. Read more