sales Rating

It can be quite the challenge finding a dealership with an active Internet sales staff, most the time you get an automated email and any further emails going over a framework to a potential deal is met with lackluster response or "you have to come in before we talk numbers" So, the lone positive aspect of our recent trip to Heritage Toyota Owings Mills was that the Internet sales team. Being over an hour and a half away, we figured there was enough confidence that traveling so far would yield a positive transaction given the quick, responsive and professional nature of our email exchanges. What started to turn this experience south was when the sales manager (Mr. Jermstad) took a look at our trade-in and proceeded to down talk the manufacture and how they have come down in quality and not holding on to value. He asked us on a couple occasions if the car had ever been in an accident while rubbing the back door edge commenting how it sat compared to the body of the car. (hint for those playing at home... it has never been in an accident) When compared to the other side of the car, which looked the exact same, the comment was made that "maybe that's how they are made" to further try and discredit the manufacture or show a perceived "flaw". After test driving the new Toyota (all good!) and getting to the fun paperwork, once I saw the trade-in allowance, I knew this deal was on shaky grounds. Not being an extraordinary amount off the mark, Mr. Jermstad came back over and conveyed we should go sell the car privately as he couldn't do anything further to help. The main concern here is that the dealership provided a "guesstimate" number via email which takes the VIN, total mileage and maybe some options and select "fair" as the condition. "Fair", as a condition as it states in a small paragraph below the term 18% of cars would fall into this category where there are cosmetic or mechanical issues. Our trade-in was less than 5 years old, no cosmetic issues (no major dents, dings, curb rash) brand new tires... and nothing mechanical, service records to back it all up. The car should be considered "good" to "very good". The ultimate kicker here being no one actually got in the car and took it for a drive... it was a 2 minute walk around by Mr. Jermstad and that's all she wrote! If we would have known that our trade-in would get massively discredited it would have saved us a long round trip. Read more