Customer Reviews of Heritage Subaru Owings Mills
Outstanding experience . Mei Kei really listens to her customers needs.
by 09/24/2020on
Mei Kei took care of our needs with patience and a thorough knowledge of the cars. She takes the stress out of buying a car.
Good job Mei Kei at Heritage Subaru Owings Mills
by 09/04/2020on
This was the 2nd Subaru Outback I purchased. The buying process in the past has always been trying. However, at Heritage, Mei Kei Hong made it as enjoyable as possible. She was very understanding of my needs and went out of her way to satisfy me as a customer. She put together a deal far greater than expected and made the buying process acceptable. She took her time and explained the ins and outs of all the new features on my 2020 Outback. Her follow up to questions was excellent.I will absolutely buy my next car from her!
Heritage Subaru Owings Mills Gets an A+
by 01/23/2020on
I had a really great car buying experience at Heritage Subaru Owings Mils. My salesperson was Mei Kei, and she was perfectly suited as a sales person. She understood the car, all of the details, and also anticipated my questions. She even knew when to step back when I was feeling overwhelmed with information. I've never had fun buying a car until this experience, and I highly recommend Heritage Subaru Owings Mills and Mei Kei as a truly helpful sales person. I got a beautiful car, with everything I need to make me feel happy and safe, at a reasonable price.
Love my Subaru
by 10/07/2019on
Just bought another Subaru from Heritage and once again I am very pleased with the purchase. Mei Kei was my salesperson. She was a pleasure to work with. I was astonished at her knowledge of the details - safety features and perks. No stress or pressure. Purchasing the car was actually fun!
Emily and Vinny deserve more than 5 stars
by 07/30/2019on
Emily and Vinny were absolute joys to work with, and made the process of buying my new Subaru enjoyable. I spent a total of 8 hours at the dealership over two visits, which could have been tiresome. They answered my endless questions with endless patience and genuine "let's figure it out together" camaraderie, and they even had me laughing the whole time I was there. Time went by so quickly because I was learning constantly, and because it felt like hanging out. First, Vinny. I really appreciated Vinny's honesty and humility - he was assigned to help us on his first week on the job, and shared that with us immediately. He was so good-natured, and I respected him deeply for being upfront about what he did and didn't know. His drive and determined work ethic were readily apparent from how he stuck with us through the whole process, shadowing Emily and learning from her as well as from my questions and research. Vinny connected us with Emily, where we were in experienced, capable hands. She knew everything about every car I was considering, including non-Subarus. She could call to mind detailed specs with ease, and was able to compare them and communicate their differences professionally and in a way that was accessible to me. She seemed to have a mental catalogue of which cars were on the lot, and which cars would best fit my needs. She always had that astute customer service eye on whether we had enough snacks and water. She was down to earth and transparent about what I needed, and what might be extra features I wouldn't make good use of. Most appreciated of all is how she advocated for me to the finance people. She seemed to have endless energy to keep going back to them with my various requests and offers. We landed on a deal that worked for my budget, matched the offer from Hyundai that I had been considering, and happened to be my dream car. I had spent almost 6 months researching and considering which car I would buy. Ultimately, as I neared the end of that marathon, Vinny and Emily crossed the finish line with me. 100% recommend them both!! They each deserve 10 out of 5 stars.
5 Stars are NOT enough
by 02/01/2019on
I will forever praise Mei Kei and the Heritage Subaru team for their outstanding service. I have NEVER felt more comfortable in a dealership as I did with this awesome team. I would not have been able to do it without Mei Kei, her kindness, her sweetness, her absolute outstanding knowledge of the cars she sells, I was amazed by her skill!!! I drove almost 2 hrs from PA to Heritage Subaru and every second, every mile was worth it. I am IN LOVE with my 2019 Subaru Crosstrek and her name is not only "my forever car" but Sassy Simone! I can only give 5 stars but know they deserve 10
Overall great experience!
by 10/12/2018on
I had a lot of preconceived notions about buying my car from a dealership, but I was wrong on all counts. I worked with Rob Woods - my salesperson - and he was incredibly helpful, while not being too pushy or fake. He answered all my questions and followed up on everything we agreed to after I bought the car. I also worked with a number of folks at the dealership in finance and sales and everyone was incredibly helpful, nice, and efficient with my time. I honestly couldn't believe how smooth the whole process went and would definitely recommend Heritage Subaru Owings Mills to all my loved ones. I am a forever customer now!
Sales
by 06/24/2018on
I would recommend Mei Kei Hong as a 5 Star salesperson. She is knowledgeable ,easy to work with , answers all your questions and takes as much time as you need to complete the process of buying a new car. She is a wonderful part of the sales staff.l
FAST AND EFFICIENT
by 10/10/2017on
My husband and I had an appt with Santos but he had customer then so we were given to Jon Waugh. He was accommodating, knowledgeable, listened and answered our questions and concerns. Greg was also influential in our decision to buy from the dealership. The business transaction was straight forward and smooth. It was fast and everybody was efficient, friendly.
Outstanding Sales Experience
by 01/21/2017on
Heritage Subaru of Owings Mills made purchasing my 2017 Forester extremely easy. In fact, of all the cars I've purchased, Heritage easily made this the best car purchase I've ever had. I contacted the dealership by e-mail and arrived having already settled on a purchase price for the car and accessories I wanted. Trade-in went smoothly. I was worried that the purchase price was too good to be true and I'd get hammered on my trade-in, but I got exactly what I wanted for my old car. Waiting for the dealership to catch up with paperwork took more time than negotiating because there was very little haggling. The deal Heritage offered was so fair there was nothing to argue about! After purchase documents were signed, the car was detailed before delivery. This obviously wasn't a quick run through the car wash, though. The staff obviously took time making sure the car was nearly spotless inside and out. Heritage staff have been great following up to inquire if I had any questions and I returned 2+ weeks later for a post-delivery review of the cars technology in case I had unanswered questions. The tech review (Ariella) was excellent. Overall, I am very pleased with all aspects of my Subaru purchase at Heritage Owings Mills and I'd definitely recommend others stop in if they are in the market for a new car.
I Finally have my dream car
by 01/09/2017on
I recently purchased a new forester from heritage and I am quite happy with my experience. I had been thinking about buying a Forster for 3 months and finally decided and arrived at 7:30 and despite the late hour managed to leave at 11:00 pm with my dream car ( truck ) and I love it.
Terrific experience with Heritage
by 12/07/2016on
We've never owned a Subaru but after researching online, knew we wanted one. We initially went to a dealership on York Road and were completely ignored. We were shocked when we saw some of the reps sitting at desks, without customers and not one person looked up or asked if they could help us. We walked around the showroom for a few minutes and left. And went to Heritage the next day. A completely different experience from the moment we walked in. Everyone who walked by both said hello and asked what they could do for us. We'd gotten the name of a sales rep from a neighbor and although she had a customer, she quickly set us up with another rep so we could test drive. And it was nothing but outstanding service and the purchase of a 2017 Outback after that. Can't say enough about how happy we were with the whole process. I wouldn't hesitate to buy another car from them. Everyone followed-up as needed and otherwise went above our expectations. Pam in sales was terrific - gave me space while I contemplated buying, quietly followed up with me and otherwise was an excellent service rep. She was both very knowledgeable and competent. Oliver in tech assistance was icing on the cake .. he made it so much fun getting schooled in Subaru! I couldn't be happier with the whole process.
Subaru Experience
by 11/07/2016on
Jon made the purchase of my Subaru Crosstrek a wonderful experience. He was knowledgeable, efficient, and quite personable. In addition, Jon and Oliver made sure that I was comfortable with all aspects of the vehicle after the purchase. Jon has kept in touch to make sure that all is well. I could not be happier!
Great customer service
by 09/02/2016on
I received great customer service from the entire Heritage team, especially salesman Chris Randolph. They went out of their way to get me into the right vehicle at a great price. I would recommend Chris to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle.
Wonderful experience
by 07/10/2016on
James Franklin was an honest, friendly, experienced salesman. No pressure ... Jamesvmade the buying experience a pleasure. I am so glad we decided to work with this dealership.
Best dealership service department ever!
by 05/13/2016on
Heritage Subaru is truly the best dealership service department I've ever encountered. I'm still coming here long after my initial few service visits (where I frequently use the dealer just to ensure my warranty is in force) because the service is so good. I've never been sold a product or service I don't need, e.g., they fixed a tire rather than selling me a new one. And it is not that convenient any more (I moved out of the area).
Great buying experience
by 03/16/2016on
My entire buying experience was smooth. Thanks to my sales guy Jonathan I was driving home my new car same day. Great price, hassle free, very satisfied.
New Subaru Legacy
by 03/14/2016on
I was interested in purchasing a Subaru Legacy and had researched what a "good and fair" price would for a 2016 Legacy. I made inquiries through True Car and was contacted by Jon Waugh from Heritage Subaru. I went to the dealership and was assisted by salesperson James Franklin who was great to work with - was professional, personable and thoroughly knowledgeable about the vehicle. Went on a test drive and James did everything possible to help me understand how to operate the car. I'm are very happy with the car and so very happy to have met James. Thank you for a great car buying experience!
Worked with me and delivered
by 02/26/2016on
After my car was totaled in a hit and run accident I went to Heritage Subaru to look at Outback models. The sales people were responsive, first via email and then in person and on the phone. They got me a car quicker than other dealers said they could and got me the model and trim I wanted. Overall, it was a great sales experience. On delivery day a "tech" specialist met with me to give me a thorough run through on the features and operation of the vehicle. Finally, the accessories I wanted were quickly ordered, my questions answered about installation and an appointment scheduled. Everyone has been especially accommodating and friendly.
Buying a car cab be fun!
by 02/09/2016on
My husband and I were interested in purchasing a Subaru Outback and we had been shopping around in the Harford County area. We had done our homework and knew what a "good and fair" price would for the vehicle we wanted. We could not find a dealer locally who would give us that price. However, my husband sent out inquiries through True Car and Jon Waugh from Heritage Subaru responded. We were hesitant at first since Heritage is 32 miles from our home, but we made an appointment for a test drive. From the beginning and going forward, Jon was professional, personable and thoroughly knowledgeable about the vehicle. We went on the test drives and Jon wanted both of us to experience handling the Outback and using some of the features. He did everything possible to help us understand how to operate the car. We are very happy with the car and so very happy to have met Jon. Thank you for a great car buying experience! George and Sharon 2/9/2016
Smooth and efficient experience
by 02/01/2016on
I had a very positive experience with Catherine Sparling as my sales person. She immediately adapted to my preferred way of doing business (via email), answered my questions fully and without injecting sales pitches, and was always friendly, articulate in her writing, and easy to deal with..Since the sale, she has been generous with her time in answering my many questions.I enjoyed working with Catherine and recommend her highly.
