10307 Auto Pl, Hagerstown, MD 21740
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hagerstown Kia

5.0
Overall Rating
(25)
Recommend: Yes (25) No (0)
sales Rating

Great service!!

by Crystal and Bobbie on 11/26/2019

Jim was awesome. He did everything he could do to help us out and we greatly appreciate it!! Awesome teamwork!! We will recommend this place to anyone. They go beyond and help as much as needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

great experience

by kmbarry on 08/20/2019

We purchased a used Honda from Jim Smyly at Hagerstown Honda Kia. The experience was very nice and we were treated very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Very pleased

by bjdemarco1 on 06/06/2019

My daughter and I came to see Scott Murray to purchase a car for her. Scott already had done research as well as us and had a few new and used cars picked out for her to look at. Scott made the car buying experience a pleasure and was very helpful and honest. Rick made sure to get the financing done quickly and he was very helpful as well. We were in and out with her 2017 Chevy Cruze within 2 hours. This is our second car purchased from Scott and we will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Kia Soul

by 1234abcd on 05/04/2019

Great Dealership to work with! My salesman,Scott Murray was professional,knowledgeable about the Kia Soul and personable and easy to talk with.Financing was painless with Britton.He was an expert at what he does and we had a few good laughs together,too!I LOVED how any employee that happened to be nearby made me feel Important by sweeping the door open every time I came in and out! The little things MATTER! I will recommend this dealership to everyone! Thank You,Hagerstown Kia!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Jim Smyly

by NathanPritts on 04/07/2019

Jim has greatly blessed my family with helping in the purchase of a certified used pilot. He was very helpful but not pushy. Very up front and honest about what he could do. Jim let me decide what to get rather than push towards a certain vehicle. Thank you so much Jim

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

excellent experence

by cleopatra123 on 02/26/2019

very professional and not pushy. made the leasing experience easy and not complicated at all. would go back and would recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good experience.

by Eleasha on 02/20/2019

I had a great experience buying my car. Stacey was great, got me everything I wanted at a good rate. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Stacy Crabtree Review

by lilyfoland on 02/04/2019

Mr. Crabtree did a very nice job of describing the pros and cons of each vehicle. He was super friendly and very knowledgeable about the cars which led to an easy car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Kia Soul

by Rmurphy876 on 02/01/2019

Recently purchased a 2016 Kia Soul from Hagerstown Kia. Kelsey was a great salesperson and very easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Scott!

by Jen on 01/31/2019

I went to this dealership last weekend just to test drive a car, but ended up finding exactly what I wanted and purchased a car that same day. Scott was very personable and helpful throughout the whole process. I was on-call for work that same day and was fielding calls while going through the purchase process. Scott and the other staff were very understanding and flexible with this. They were very efficient and moved through the buying process quickly for me. I am very happy with my new car! Thanks again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Thank you Stacy!!!

by Gallihugh0507 on 01/26/2019

Stacy Crabtree was an amazing salesman. He was very knowledgeable and worked us great to get in in our new Kia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Dedicated Service

by Tracey19 on 12/22/2018

It was a pleasure having Kelsey be my sales woman when purchasing my car. She helped look for a car within my price range and kept me up to date on answering any of my questions and concerns. She was not rude or pushy as I have encountered at other local dealerships. Also enjoyed that she was very personable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased a new Kia Soul

by PitchJP on 12/15/2018

Went to the Dealership for an oil change and came home with a new Kia Soul. The Sales Rep. was a gentleman named Jim Smyly who made the whole experience so painless that from start to finish was less than 3 hours and that includes Mr. Smyly driving us from the dealership back to our home in Harpers Ferry to pick up our old Soul so we could trade it in while my Kia was being worked on. All in all an outstanding experience dealing with pleasant, professional people who excel at what they do. This is the second vehicle I have purchased from this Dealership and they will be my first stop when I need to purchase another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Customer Review

by Customer on 12/12/2018

Professional and courteous staff. Jim Smyly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Purchase of my new Soul

by jepry323 on 11/17/2018

Scott was a pleasure to work with. He was able to answer all of my questions and helped me get the best deal possible. I would highly recommend Scott to friends and family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience at Hagerstown Kia

by Karategirl89 on 11/16/2018

I just bought a new car from this dealership and they were great! Thomas answered all of the questions and was very knowledgeable about the car. Britton was very helpful with the financing and made the experience go as smooth as possible. I would highly recommend purchasing a car from here!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Always great service

by smclute_08 on 11/12/2018

This is our third vehicle we have purchased from Hagerstown KIA. Always great service and they go above and beyond to get things worked out for you and on the road. Never pushy and they work with your budget. I'm sure we'll be purchasing our fourth vehicle there as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Bought a 2019 Kia Stinger

by carman444 on 11/12/2018

Thomas Barker was my sales consultant and he was awesome. Didn't have to play any games negotiating. Awesome personnel and would recommend to anyone interested in buying a Kia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Job

by Dracos1186 on 11/07/2018

First time buying a car from a lot, Jim Smyly and his team did a great job in getting me through the process rather painlessly. Love the new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Hagerstown Kia is awesome!

by VanNancy on 10/31/2018

Hagerstown Kia has always treated me and my family right. Our salesman Ryan Harnish continued that tradition. We will be back for many more cars!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
