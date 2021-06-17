3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The sales person contacted me by email requesting that I call him and schedule a time to come see the car. When we went to the dealership the sales rep was pleasant. We saw the car and inspected the outside and the inside of the car. The car smelled like smoke and the sales rep promised to take care of the smell. The sales rep also promised to take care of the net for the hatch back and the cover. He took care of the net and we paid a reduced price for the cover. The car still smelled of smoke and we will have it detail. I am pleased with the car and with the service. We waited for the finance person for at least 30 minutes. But overall the experience was pleasant.