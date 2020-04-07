sales Rating

For those looking to buy from Bel Air Subaru: 1) If you have a trade in, sell it to Carmax if it has more than 75,000 miles on it. 2) I was told my car would go to auction as it was high mileage (94304), and the low ball price they gave, and the low ball counteroffer, essentially cut me off at the knees for negotiating further. What they will tell you: KBB is too high priced. They use an auction house website (which conveniently you have no access to at all) and Edmunds for pricing. Neither worked in my favor, and won't work for you either. 3) They then turned around and sold my old car as 1 owner, well maintained, never in an accident, and dealer maintained as perks. All things I tried to use to raise the trade in value. And the price they listed it for, was way out of even "over priced" KBB retail range. Almost $4K more than KBB retail. 4) I was told, 3 times, that my car was high mileage and would definitely go to auction. It was sold off their used lot (and they even had it listed on eBay for a price more in line w/ KBB price). I despise being lied to more than anything. 4) Beware the upsell. After you agree on a price, the sales person transfers you to a car detail specialist or something. This person tries to upsell you on paint protection, under carriage protection, and rust protection. You can potentially get this cheaper elsewhere, but likely not with the lengthy warranty Jones offers. Whether you go with it or not, is up to you. Having it sprung on me after price agreement was an unpleasant surprise that until we agreed, no one mentioned would happen. I stand by my original comments. They are all nice people. They just have a problem with accepting blame, and blame the next guy (Adam blamed finance for the price, they blame Jones used dept, Jones used would likely blame upper management, upper management would likely ignore you all together). I liked their service department. I had an issue there, and they made it right, but it was mostly out of their hands, so I only blame them for not giving my key back sooner. Read more