Recent purchase of Subaru Outback
by 07/04/2020on
The purchase of my new car was a fantastic experience due to my Sales Consultant, Jennifer DelVecchio. Because of some special circumstances I have, finding the right car was challenging. I worked with Jennifer for several months. She is a very patient, caring, understanding and knowledgable person. The Outback is a wonderful car and has many safety features.
Subaru forester
by 06/22/2020on
Clean safety conscience show room Attentive professional employees
Very Happy
by 04/09/2020on
We are very happy with our purchase. Jen made it a wonderful experience.
Forester purchase
by 03/09/2020on
My salesman, David, was knowledgeable and very helpful in making my decision to purchase a Forester.
Jones experience
by 01/08/2020on
This was a great experience. No pressure at all from our salesperson Jen We went in with a well researched price and got it! All of the other people involved in the sale were as low key as Jen.
Helpful Sales Associate
by 12/03/2019on
Jen was very helpful by showing us the many features of our Subaru Impreza.
Great experience
by 11/21/2019on
Scott M. and Vince G. made our entire experience from the test drives to the purchasing and financing of our new Subaru a painless process. Worked with us the entire time and enjoyed the no pressure shopping. Highly recommend these guys at Jones Bel Air Subaru.
Looking forward to buying cars on-line only
by 10/16/2019on
New car (after several appointment re-schedules) had 287 miles (anticipated <50 miles) and despite having made the appointment a week in advance, the odometer disclosure statement was not ready. That was revealed by a very seedy salesman (manager?) who tried to patronize me explaining what a comptroller is in a company and then proceeded to tell me the comptroller location could not be disclosed and they would hand write the odometer disclosure statement. I was then shuffled to another manager who explained the odometer statement was locked in the financial office. ????? I acquiesced after 3 hours of this and drove off feeling very uneasy about the whole deal.
Love my Subaru
by 09/20/2019on
I worked with Scott who made buying very easy. I purchased the Subaru Legacy for all the standard features, all wheel drive, and fuel economy. So far this car is great for I commute an hour each way to work. Also acts as another set of eyes for me on the road should I need it. Anyway everyone at Jones was helpful and friendly and gave me a great offer the first time instead of constantly going back and forth with a manager. The dealership is very clean, great perks for buying with them, nice waiting area, free coffee, water, apples, and more. Thanks again Scott!!
Finance lady killed the deal
by 04/30/2015on
I was looking into getting a 2015 WRX when they came out last spring. Sale's guy John was pretty knowledgeable. After the test drive was I was ready to buy and asked John about the Subaru financing. That's when he lead me to the rude financing lady. 1st: She was playing Solitaire or Free-cell and made it seem like I was inconveniencing her. 2nd: I asked her what was the percent that Subaru was offering on the wrx and she said "There is no special financing". All while still playing her game. I knew there was the 2.9% but i wanted to see if there was a better rate for less months. 3rd: Once she did stop playing her game she told me that only people with really high scores can get financing. I told her look lady, I make 6 figures a year and have a 780 fico score. Just tell me what Subaru is offering. She told me just the 2.9%. At that point I knew I wasn't going to deal with the Jone's sales anymore. Drove to Heritage and bought my wrx from them.
Bel Air Subaru Review
by 02/27/2015on
Very welcoming, friendly, and open about their product and service. Easy to work with. Service offerings along with a new vehicle are wonderful.
RobertM
by 02/25/2015on
I was able to setup an appointment within an hour from the time I called. This was very convenient and helpful for my vehicle situation. When I arrived at Bel Air Subaru the staff welcomed me and provided me with all the information/instruction I needed during my visit. My advisor was Jon LaSand and he explained everything to me as far as what work would be done on my vehicle and the cost of the service. Jon was very professional and friendly as was the entire staff I encountered and saw at Bel Air Subaru. I also like that Bel Air Subaru offers a more customer friendly waiting area with a TV and drinks. I've been to another local dealership to have my vehicle serviced and their waiting area was extremely small, the TV in the waiting area did not work, and drinks/refreshments were not offered/available to any customers. It appears to me that Bel Air Subaru values its' customers and wants to make their visit an enjoyable one.
Subaru Forester
by 02/04/2015on
Adam did a good job of explaning the features and benefits of the Forester. We test drove two cars and were treated well during the experence.
my experience
by 01/31/2015on
The staff was very pleasant to work with. They very knowledgeable and efficient which made me feel comfortable making a purchase. My experience was wonderful at bel air subaru.
Review
by 01/31/2015on
Everyone was helpful and the work on my car was completed in a timely manner. Also the mechanic noticed that I had a light out and they fixed that too. Thank you
2015 Forester XT Purchase Experience
by 01/30/2015on
Fred Hinder was low pressure, knowledgeable of the product, and a highly competent professional. He stayed after me but in a very nice way, making the experience very pleasant.
Jones Subaru is the best deal in town - price & services
by 01/23/2015on
Convenience of pick up, friendliness of all staff - especially GM Jim Smith, sales staff Jennifer P and CD Whitley. You three were amazing as well as Jenn in warrenty sales.
Nice facilities, nice people, but not the most honest
by 01/23/2015on
For those looking to buy from Bel Air Subaru: 1) If you have a trade in, sell it to Carmax if it has more than 75,000 miles on it. 2) I was told my car would go to auction as it was high mileage (94304), and the low ball price they gave, and the low ball counteroffer, essentially cut me off at the knees for negotiating further. What they will tell you: KBB is too high priced. They use an auction house website (which conveniently you have no access to at all) and Edmunds for pricing. Neither worked in my favor, and won't work for you either. 3) They then turned around and sold my old car as 1 owner, well maintained, never in an accident, and dealer maintained as perks. All things I tried to use to raise the trade in value. And the price they listed it for, was way out of even "over priced" KBB retail range. Almost $4K more than KBB retail. 4) I was told, 3 times, that my car was high mileage and would definitely go to auction. It was sold off their used lot (and they even had it listed on eBay for a price more in line w/ KBB price). I despise being lied to more than anything. 4) Beware the upsell. After you agree on a price, the sales person transfers you to a car detail specialist or something. This person tries to upsell you on paint protection, under carriage protection, and rust protection. You can potentially get this cheaper elsewhere, but likely not with the lengthy warranty Jones offers. Whether you go with it or not, is up to you. Having it sprung on me after price agreement was an unpleasant surprise that until we agreed, no one mentioned would happen. I stand by my original comments. They are all nice people. They just have a problem with accepting blame, and blame the next guy (Adam blamed finance for the price, they blame Jones used dept, Jones used would likely blame upper management, upper management would likely ignore you all together). I liked their service department. I had an issue there, and they made it right, but it was mostly out of their hands, so I only blame them for not giving my key back sooner.
As Always-A great experience at Jones
by 01/21/2015on
The greeter was very friendly and personable. The customer service folks were bright and cheery. I was in/out quickly. As usual, excellent experience.
thenelsons28
by 01/12/2015on
When we got to the appt we could not be located, the young lady took us to the front desk and the gentlemen who assisted us was very friendly, helpful and got us in and out in 30-40 minutes. Excellent Service
Buy a car from Bel Air Subaru
by 12/30/2014on
How quickly I was able to test drive the vehicle of my choice, very well-knowledged staff about the Subaru vehicles.
