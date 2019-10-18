Ask for Fred!!
by 10/18/2019on
Fred made my purchase extremely comfortable! No frustration, honesty and true assistance in helping me find my car. He was great! And if you’re looking to sell, Brandon is awesome! He was more than fair and went above and beyond to ensure I was given what I deserved. Great dealership!
I can’t believe I just did this!
by 09/03/2019on
I wanted a specific car and color and finally found it at Carbiz. I live too far away to go to the dealership so I put my trust in Matt Danielle and Sunny. They answered all my questions very timely and even did FaceTime with me so I could check out the car better. They have an amazing system of communicating with customers and have the purchase requirements clear and organized. I was able to navigate the many details required to purchase a vehicle. It was delivered to me within a week and the condition of the car was just as described to me and very clean! I am very pleased with my new age way of buying a car and would recommend this dealership to everyone. Thank you and I love my new car!
Wonderful Experience
by 04/26/2019on
I went to CarBiz after I was recommended by a close friend that just purchased an SUV had a great experience. I was introduce to David he was very help and patient English is my third language so he help me understand the features and functions of my SUV. David helped me with guide through with insurance and made sure I was all set when I left the dealership. David was great I would recommend Carbiz and him to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
Great car and Great Service!
by 03/31/2019on
I drove up from Virginia to purchase my vehicle right before the dealership wa closing. David treated us with respect and worked with his sales manager to get us a fair offer on our trade in. David answered all our questions and the financing process was easy plus efficient.I drove away with a great vehicle at great price
Customer service!
by 09/26/2018on
The Sales team of Jason and Matt was very professional yet cordial. I was treated with respect and the entire buying experience was refreshing! Customer service was efficient and timely. Ill definitely recommend Carbiz to friends and family.
Replace Worn Rotors
by 05/02/2018on
My sales representative was professional. I had one concern that bothered me about CARBIZ/ the dealership as a whole. And that was, Why would you sell a car with new tires, new brakes on old worn rotors with "record" grooves? Did they not want to put out the money prior to sale (let customer make it an issue)? How do you sell old rotors with everything else new? How could you feel comfortable doing that?
Great Experience with Carbiz
by 03/08/2018on
I have been a Carbiz customer for 5 years & bought my third car from them this weekend. I have always had a good experience, first with Danielle and this time with Sam. They are straightforward, professional, knowledgeable and there is no high pressure selling or let me talk to my manager tactics. They take time to answer your questions and make sure you are satisfied.
Best car Experience ever
by 01/30/2018on
Had a wonderful time buying my car from Ms Katie everything was in order we even looked at a 3D version of other cars that where in my price range which was very cool my wife and I where like a kid in the candy store we even got gas everything was all good and also in 2017 our daughter started a new job and going to school we needed another yup Ms Katie to the rescue and we brought another nothing but Carbiz for us thanks Ms Katie.
Another great experience
by 11/07/2017on
This is the fourth vehicle that I buy from Carbiz and from Javier Cuellar. It was another magnificent experience. Thank you Carbiz.
Easiest car buying ever
by 11/06/2017on
Just bought a 2012 Acura TL from Carbiz. Car is in excellent condition, and the techs did a super job getting it ready. Jason was very friendly and knowledgeable - no sales pitch, just good information and answers. Found the car online and the price was the best around for 50 miles, with the lowest processing fee that I've ever seen. Total cost is very transparent up front. Carbiz is trying to change the way that people buy cars, and it works. I came from Virginia to buy the car here, but they will also deliver your car for free. I highly recommend Carbiz for your next car buying experience!
Great experience
by 09/30/2017on
Love my LEAF. Nice dealership and an awesome experience. I recommend Sam to anyone looking for a fair and no pressure deal
Excellent Service
by 09/25/2017on
Excellent service and great staff. Brought a lexus which I truly love. I've had 0 issues with it so far.
Best car buying experience!
by 07/31/2017on
Carbiz and my salesman Fred made purchasing my Acura a breeze, there was no stress buying my car. It was awesome! I got a great car, for a great deal. Carbiz has a huge inventory and a large range of makes, models, and trims. They really are a one stop dealership. My salesman Fred was very kind, friendly, professional, and most he gave his honest opinion and listened to what I wanted and needed in a car and was not pushy. He showed my cars that had what I was looking for and in my price range. And never once did I feel like I was being rushed to make a decision about a car or make a purchase. I am so glad I decided to go to Carbiz to purchase my vehicle (and I have Scott in service to thank for referring me to Carbiz). And I will happily be referring Carbiz to anyone looking to buy a vehicle.
First Car!
by 06/25/2017on
Dani made my experience worth while and so easy! She was so easy going and very knowledgeable about the process and I am so glad that I found their lot through capital one. Before I PCS from this area I will definitely purchase another vehicle from this dealership
CarBiz Service Review
by 05/31/2017on
I purchased a Toyota Rav4 from CarBiz this past year and received excellent service from Sam Sarris. He helped me find the perfect replacement for my Ford Escape and has been extremely helpful and available since. Thanks, Sam & CarBiz!
Service made the difference
by 05/16/2017on
We were debating between vehicles at two different dealerships. Dalton at Carbiz was helpful in researching both vehicles for us while not being pushy. His helpfulness made up our mind to go with him and carbiz. Even after our purchase he has gone out of his way to address little nuances and make sure we remain happy with our vehicle.
Smooth and simple
by 04/16/2017on
Javier and Brian made the whole process simple, and totally without pressure or all those lovely additions at the end. What you see is what you pay, apart from taxes of course Highly recommended
Always the best
by 04/08/2017on
Fred has sold me multiple vehicles and it has not always been easy but he has always gotten the deal done.
Great, easy experience!
by 04/04/2017on
I had a last minute need for a new car with not a lot of time to deal with the process. Dalton, Dani & Ali were phenomenalI barely had to do anything but test drive the car and bring a check. I had some paperwork missing from my financial institution, so they put me in a loaner and even offered to bring my car to me when the paperwork was ready. Communication via text meant I could get things done even when in meetings. The space is great, the time I spent was minimal and I love my new Fiat! Thanks guys.
Dalton Hanson
by 04/03/2017on
Mr. Hanson and his team gave my wife and myself excellent service. Their customer service and timely process was great. My experience was excellent. W. Clarke
Friendly and low pressure
by 03/29/2017on
Although I didn't end up making a purchase, I felt the experience was really comfortable. The place feels like a normal store, not a traditional dealer, and the person I spoke with was not pushy at all. When I decided I didn't want to purchase, he was perfectly fine with that and we struck an agreement to notify me if something new came in. That felt great -- I would prefer to buy from here if at all possible because I feel like they're doing it right.
