sales Rating

I wanted a specific car and color and finally found it at Carbiz. I live too far away to go to the dealership so I put my trust in Matt Danielle and Sunny. They answered all my questions very timely and even did FaceTime with me so I could check out the car better. They have an amazing system of communicating with customers and have the purchase requirements clear and organized. I was able to navigate the many details required to purchase a vehicle. It was delivered to me within a week and the condition of the car was just as described to me and very clean! I am very pleased with my new age way of buying a car and would recommend this dealership to everyone. Thank you and I love my new car! Read more