sales Rating

I saw the add online before the pics were posted and sent an inquiry. The very next morning Mr. Andy (Andrew Gallagher) had sent me an e-mail. Before I had time to answer Andrew called me. He was very friendly and personable right off the bat. He asked if I was interested in coming in that day or the next, I said the next and he informed me he wouldn’t be there but someone else would be able to help me. I had liked the convo from jump and really wanted to meet with him so we set the appt. for that same day. I came down from Harford county which took about an hour. I went to another Mercedes dealer the day before but did not receive the help I needed. I was immediately greeted by everyone when coming in the door. Andrew came out and was so friendly and cheerful I immediately liked him in person as I had on the phone. We sat down and chatted for a while. He explained that the vehicle had just came in and was being serviced and I told him I was in no hurry. He was very informative and just a delight to sit and speak with. The vehicle finally came and we took a ride in it. I loved it right off the bat. I had test drove three others the day before and they didn’t feel anything like this one. Mr. Andy asked me what I thought and I told him how much I loved it. He was very patient and as we drove he explained a lot about the car and the features as well as the benefits of some of the more important ones for my driving needs. We got back to his office and he asked what was important to me and what I was looking for exactly. I explained what my priorities were and what I wanted to accomplish and my price range. We crunched numbers and finally came to a deal. He told me he would have it cleaned thoroughly and would personally see to the the little things I had pointed out in the next couple of days, again I was in no hurry. I came back the next day after talking with my fiancé and talked to Mr. Andy again with my specifications that both my fiancé and I felt comfortable with. We also spoke with the fiancé manager Dean and came to a final agreement; also a very pleasant experience. The overall energy and experience in this dealership was so pleasant, easy and actually fun that I would recommend it to all that I know that are in the market for a luxury car and awesome customer service. I moved to the GM next Larry and he was just as pleasant and friendly and a fellow Marine that I felt completely comfortable in doing business with them. My fiancé was completely satisfied with my purchase (he is the money man) said just talking to Mr. Andy over the phone he could tell he was a great guy. After all my paperwork was done, Mr. Andy took me outside walked me around the car, and then proceeded to show me all the functions of my care. I was extremely grateful for his patient and kind services. If you are looking for an easy going and pleasant buying experience Mr. Andy is your guy. I felt like we were old friends by the end of my transaction and as long he is there if and when I want to buy another care I wouldn’t go to anyone but him. Thank you Mr. Andy and Mercedes Benz of Annapolis. I absolutely love my car and my shopping experience with you. Read more