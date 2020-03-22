Best Personal Buying Experience
03/22/2020
I saw the add online before the pics were posted and sent an inquiry. The very next morning Mr. Andy (Andrew Gallagher) had sent me an e-mail. Before I had time to answer Andrew called me. He was very friendly and personable right off the bat. He asked if I was interested in coming in that day or the next, I said the next and he informed me he wouldn’t be there but someone else would be able to help me. I had liked the convo from jump and really wanted to meet with him so we set the appt. for that same day. I came down from Harford county which took about an hour. I went to another Mercedes dealer the day before but did not receive the help I needed. I was immediately greeted by everyone when coming in the door. Andrew came out and was so friendly and cheerful I immediately liked him in person as I had on the phone. We sat down and chatted for a while. He explained that the vehicle had just came in and was being serviced and I told him I was in no hurry. He was very informative and just a delight to sit and speak with. The vehicle finally came and we took a ride in it. I loved it right off the bat. I had test drove three others the day before and they didn’t feel anything like this one. Mr. Andy asked me what I thought and I told him how much I loved it. He was very patient and as we drove he explained a lot about the car and the features as well as the benefits of some of the more important ones for my driving needs. We got back to his office and he asked what was important to me and what I was looking for exactly. I explained what my priorities were and what I wanted to accomplish and my price range. We crunched numbers and finally came to a deal. He told me he would have it cleaned thoroughly and would personally see to the the little things I had pointed out in the next couple of days, again I was in no hurry. I came back the next day after talking with my fiancé and talked to Mr. Andy again with my specifications that both my fiancé and I felt comfortable with. We also spoke with the fiancé manager Dean and came to a final agreement; also a very pleasant experience. The overall energy and experience in this dealership was so pleasant, easy and actually fun that I would recommend it to all that I know that are in the market for a luxury car and awesome customer service. I moved to the GM next Larry and he was just as pleasant and friendly and a fellow Marine that I felt completely comfortable in doing business with them. My fiancé was completely satisfied with my purchase (he is the money man) said just talking to Mr. Andy over the phone he could tell he was a great guy. After all my paperwork was done, Mr. Andy took me outside walked me around the car, and then proceeded to show me all the functions of my care. I was extremely grateful for his patient and kind services. If you are looking for an easy going and pleasant buying experience Mr. Andy is your guy. I felt like we were old friends by the end of my transaction and as long he is there if and when I want to buy another care I wouldn’t go to anyone but him. Thank you Mr. Andy and Mercedes Benz of Annapolis. I absolutely love my car and my shopping experience with you.
03/22/2020
Outstanding Service
03/26/2018
Our service advisor, Chuck Leyman takes excellent care of our cars. He is honest, and very knowledgeable about MB products. He is a good advocate for us when it comes to Warranty issues. We always feel that we are well informed on the status of our car service, and that things are handled in a fair manner. Chuck makes sure that we are happy customers!
Great buying experience
11/29/2017
Casey Duffy is the Best sales person ever. He actually makes car buying stress free and enjoyable. I cant say enough about his professionalism and his patience. I would highly recommend this dealership and Casey Duffy.
Highly recommend!! Great service!
08/20/2017
Raphael is absolutely amazing!! He really took care of all my needs while my vehicle was in the shop! Even made me a cup of coffee. He truly is wonderful advisor! Very honest and caring. Helped explain what I needed in terms I understood instead of just highly technical terms many advisors I've gone to in the past that just try to use to make you think it's something you need to spend money. He made sure I knew what my money was going to and that it was worth it. Highly recommend him!! Will make sure I'm back to see him!
Awesome buying experience
08/05/2017
I really enjoyed the courteous, professional service I received from Brian Sturgeon during my recent car purchase. Brian went the extra mile from start to finish to make the deal happen. I appreciate all the efforts he put in. Thanks, buddy!
Great Experience with Asher Chaudry!
05/10/2017
I didn't think I could afford a Mercedes for my 50th birthday, but my sales consultant, Asher Chaudry thought otherwise! Past credit woes made me reticent to even apply, but Asher showed respect and kindness in his dealings with me and encouraged me to take the risk and apply. He sure knows his product and his company, because a few days later, I drove home in my brand new, beautiful GLA250! Happy birthday to me! Thank you, Asher, for treating me with respect and helping make my dreams come true. I happily and highly recommend you to all my friends. Your low-pressure, service-oriented approach to your clients is refreshing and very much appreciated! I'm a customer....and friend...for life!
Superb Buying Experience
05/06/2017
I purchased a pre-owned Smart ForTwo Passion Cabriolet from Asher Chaudry. He was very enthusiastic and knowledgeable about the Smart brand. He spent time explaining all the features of my 'new' car and answered all of my questions about safety, etc. In the end, I got the price I was looking for without having to suffer through the sales schtick. SERVICE is obviously paramount with Asher. After a full day working, he drove my car from MD to VA, dropped it off at my house, then took the metro home so I wouldn't have to pay extra to have the car shipped to me. As a retiree on a fixed income, I really appreciated that!! I'd recommend this dealership, and especially Asher Chaudry, to anyone looking to buy a quality car. I'd give him 10 stars if I could.
2017 AMG GLE43
02/18/2017
I was looking for an AMG43 and Mike quickly found the one I wanted. very good selection.I think a fair price without a lot of haggling which is what I prefer. great service on the back end the service center is close by and is also first class. this is the 5th car I have purchased from Annapolis since 2002
Excellence of Service
01/12/2017
Purchased my 2016 C300 last week Friday and it was an excellent experience. Tyrone Rogers was keen to address my needs. He was friendly and professional while doing so too. Allen from finance was also great and personable. I Highly recommend this dealership and look forward to continued business with them.
Great experience
11/13/2016
Brian S. was extremely professional, I had checked out other Mercedes dealership and wanted the best one along with year/color and we were able to reach a great deal and even a better deal in financing. I will certainly recommend buying your Benz from Brian S.
Best ever!
09/30/2016
Over the years I have bought a number of cars, and in the last decade or so a number of expensive ones. My recent experience at MB of A stands out as the best! I hadn't expected to do much more than to gather data when I visited the dealership, but working with Brian S. changed the day from info gathering to purchasing. The knowledge, professional competence and dedication to customer satisfaction made it easy for me to delay no longer, and to make the purchase. Everyone involved knew what they were doing, sensed my interest in proceeding, and made me an attractive offer. No need to negotiate when you believe the price fair. Brian remained with me throughout the process. He is a terrific representative of what marketing and attention to customers' needs are all about. Well done to the senior management of the dealership!
Will Travel for Great Customer Service
08/08/2016
I live in Richmond, VA and couldn't find a dealership in my state that would meet my pricing needs for a new purchase. I contacted MB of Annapolis via the internet. I received a prompt response and after a couple of email exchanges, I was on my way to being a new MB owner. Dwayne B. was my sales person and he was very attentive to my needs and requests (especially for this to be a quick transaction since I had obligations back in Richmond that evening). We met his supporting team members and they, too, were all about making this a great customer experience. It was so worth the 470 miles round trip. In 10 yrs when I'm ready to make another purchase, I won't hesitate to return to their dealership.
Excellent Purchasing Experience
05/14/2016
I gave a 5 star rating because of the exceptional service experienced during the purchase of my vehicle. The salesman, Ty Rogers, was a conscientious, professional, and accommodating gentleman. He took sufficient time to present a comprehensive review of the vehicle. I was comfortable and felt assured of competently driving the vehicle after his detailed explanations regarding the features. I also appreciated a followup call to inquire about my progress and felt that I could contact him if necessary. This was by the best encounter I have had when purchasing an automobile from any dealership.
Best Car Buying Experience!
02/26/2016
My husband and I recently bought a CPO C250 from MB Annapolis, and we could not be more happy with our purchase and experience. About a year and a half ago we bought a GLK 250 BlueTec and had such a great experience, we went back for more. We worked with Casey Duffy both times, and cannot say enough good things about him. Good customer service is extremely important to me and the customer service at both the Sales and Service center at MB Annapolis cannot be beat. The experience is really about the customer and the customer's satisfaction rather than just selling a car. We were looking at multiple CPO vehicles, and rather than pushing the more expensive vehicle, Casey helped us decide which car was best for us based on the vehicle itself rather than price, which ended up being the vehicle that was less expensive. This really showed us he wasn't focused on making a sale and his won satisfaction, but rather making sure we were happy. We went to another MB center one time for service because we happened to be in another town, and we will never go back because Annapolis is above and beyond the experiences we've had elsewhere. They've spoiled us and now we refuse to go anywhere else. Thanks Casey!
Beautiful car, terrific salesman, great experience!
11/09/2015
Andy Gallagher, our salesman, made buying our gorgeous Mercedes Benz C300 an easy, fun event. He made sure we found the perfect car at a great price. The other members of the staff we dealt with were equally gracious and friendly, with all of them going out of their way to enhance our car buying experience.
No money games played
07/06/2015
I had a wonderful experience at the Mercedes of Annapolis dealership. After searching for months for my dream car, my husband found it on the dealership website. The car was the color and price that I had been waiting for. Although I live minutes away from the Owings Mills store I decided it was worth the hour drive to Annapolis. I went in and told Casey exactly what I was looking for and what I needed to get for my trade in and he made the deal happen. There were no money games played and I was in and out with my dream car. I would highly recommend this dealership, every single person was friendly and treated us with the utmost professional behavior. Thank you for a great buying experience.
Car Wash Service
05/06/2015
In late March 2015, we purchased our first Mercedes-Benz and our wonderful salesman, Brian Sturgeon, told us that we get free car washes at the dealership. I took my car for the first wash today and I cannot praise them enough. The service department is like no other I have ever experienced and I have been to many. The area you pull into is spotless and the manner in which staff greet you makes you feel more like you have arrived at a hotel with valet parking and concierge service. The lounge area is extremely comfortable and also spotless. There is a big screen television on the wall that shows the actual area where cars are worked on. You guessed it, even that area is spotless. It seriously was hard to believe that I was in a car service department. I was in and out in less than 30 minutes. Given the overall buying experience from Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis and with today's experience with their service department, I am hooked for life on Mercedes-Benz.
Perfect Sales and Service
04/19/2015
After more than forty years of buying and maintaining our cars at the big dealerships in Arlington and Bethesda and putting up with people with pompous and arrogant attitudes and poor customer service, we checked out Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis and ended up purchasing an S65 from them. Annapolis Mercedes is like a boutique dealership where you and your car are treated with respect, and everyone who works there shows appreciation for your patronage. This impeccable customer service did not end once we drove away from the dealership. It seems that the Sales (Mike McNicholas) and Service (Rodd Bowman) teams are competing with each other to provide the best personal care and service to their customers. If you want Mercedes-like care, you must try Mercedes-Benz of Annapolis. Dr. M. Sami St. Leonard, Maryland
Repeat Customer!!
03/17/2015
My wife bought her new C250 in 2013 and we were so pleased with the sales experience at Mercedes of Annapolis that two years later, we're back!! And this time for me :-) This time I was looking for a new CLA250 and my salesman, Tony Madarang, was friendly, professional and spent an entire day with us until we got everything just right. I had an idea of what I wanted to spend and figured that I'd have to go without a few options to get the price I wanted. But Tony M found me a super equipped 4-Matic and I ended up with way more options than I expected for the price I wanted! I can't say enough about Tony's service and his help in squaring away my old trade in. He saved me the hassle of returning my tags to DMV and even got me a refund on my tags!! All around great experience and I also have to give a shout out to Dustin in finance for working out my financing. I highly recommend this crew for your next Mercedes!!
My husband still can't believe we got such a great deal on a
09/05/2014
2013 C_250. Wayne D and Derek N made it happen and as quickly and painlessly as possible. I had bought a MB 11 years ago and they wouldn't deal at all then. This time it was like open doors and gold all of the way. I bought a week ago and stopped by last night for help figuring out all of the new goodies on this car that I have to learn. Friendly and helpful and offers of come back as new questions arise. i am looking forward to the new car wash too!
Great Delivery
09/02/2014
Just purchased a 2015 s550 4Matic. To say that the car is technologically sophisticated would be a gross understatement. This is not a vehicle where the dealer can flip you the keys and you are off the lot. Accordingly, our sales rep, Brian Sturgeon, went to great pains to walk us through the various systems, menus and yes....sub-menus prior to moving the car an inch. He was wiling to take as much time as we needed and emphasized the desireability of a return visit once we have a few miles on the car. Within days of tasking delivery, I also received a call from the GM to ensure that we were happy with the sales and delivery process. I now have 3 Mercedes (an E, CLK and S)and for years had also owned a Lexus. I used to give the MB guys a ribbing over the superiority of the Lexus experience. MB Annapolis is now well positioned to give the Lexus crowd some real competition in all areas - product quality, sales and service. By the way, I am thoroughly convinced that the 2015 S550 is the finest sedan on the planet.
