sales Rating

Went into the dealership with a particular car in mind. Was told that there were several cars available. I was looking for a used Mazda 3 in my price range. One car was located and when I went to test drive it, I noticed the tire light was on. This is something that is supposed to be fixed when the car is first brought through the 'inspected' vehicle process. I drove the car and it was fine, other than the wobble from the off pressure tires. I decided the car was too small and needed a step up. The sales woman still tried selling me it after I said no several times. I found another car that was suitable, a Mazda 6. During the process of checking out the car, the manager was not pleased with my offer and began to say outrageous things and raising his voice, at this time I was actually sitting in the passenger seat looking at the car... not sure why, when I asked for a key several times.... anyway, I told the manager that I was not going to be spoken to in that manner. He blocked me with his body and I had to ask him to move. He finally moved out of the way and I said again I would not let him speak to me in that manner and I would never return. His response was... 'well you don't know how to negotiate.' I say to all women out there.... do not go to this dealership! and if you do... beware and do NOT go alone! Very scary experience! Read more