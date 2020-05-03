Satisfied repeat customer!
by 03/05/2020on
Darren and John were very helpful, informative, and courteous. They did everything they could to make me feel confident in my final selection!
Great customer service
by 12/23/2019on
Service adviser Jesse Beaulieu gave me outstanding service. He’s a great team player. He went out of his way to make sure my truck was ready he he said it would. He kept me updated on the status of my vehicle. I surly see Jesse for my next service.
Pleasant and competitive
by 12/21/2019on
The service personnel are always pleasant and helpful. The work is good and the prices are competitive.
Ford Focus Purge Valve Fix
by 11/27/2019on
Brought 2016 Focus in per fuel purge valve recall notice. Inspection and reprogramming + general checkup completed within an hour, at no charge. Excellent customer service.
Great dealership and even better sales men!!
by 10/10/2019on
Purchased my first car at prime ford today! Kal was a great help to decide which car I should go with and was very friendly! Highly suggest anyone to buy a car at Prime Ford! Love my purchase!
Single Women Beware
by 11/22/2015on
Went into the dealership with a particular car in mind. Was told that there were several cars available. I was looking for a used Mazda 3 in my price range. One car was located and when I went to test drive it, I noticed the tire light was on. This is something that is supposed to be fixed when the car is first brought through the 'inspected' vehicle process. I drove the car and it was fine, other than the wobble from the off pressure tires. I decided the car was too small and needed a step up. The sales woman still tried selling me it after I said no several times. I found another car that was suitable, a Mazda 6. During the process of checking out the car, the manager was not pleased with my offer and began to say outrageous things and raising his voice, at this time I was actually sitting in the passenger seat looking at the car... not sure why, when I asked for a key several times.... anyway, I told the manager that I was not going to be spoken to in that manner. He blocked me with his body and I had to ask him to move. He finally moved out of the way and I said again I would not let him speak to me in that manner and I would never return. His response was... 'well you don't know how to negotiate.' I say to all women out there.... do not go to this dealership! and if you do... beware and do NOT go alone! Very scary experience!
Amazing Car Buying Experience!
by 07/11/2015on
Bobby Wood and the sales Manager, Mike, made this the best car buying experience ever. I am confident that I left with a better deal than I dreamed of getting and didn't have to fight for it. They were very accommodating to the distance I had to drive to their dealership (two hours) and made sure that the car was in excellent condition from tires to a full tank of gas. It was well worth the drive to have this type of service and deal on my new car! Darcey Ripley
My First New Vehicle, Awesome Experience!
by 07/06/2015on
Be sure to ask for Christopher Watts if you want a hassle free car buying experience. Him and everyone at Prime Ford was top notch and a pleasure to deal with. I walked in, having never purchased a vehicle before, and walked out that afternoon with a Brand New F-150. I will definitely come back to Prime Ford when I need my next vehicle.
our new truck from Prime Ford
by 06/25/2015on
Dear Michael Ducharme- We just wanted to take a minute to thank you for your help in putting Jim behind the wheel of his new Ford F-150 Supercrew!! He absolutely loves his new truck and cant stop saying that this was the best and easiest purchase in his 30 years of owning Ford trucks! You were so attentive and responsive to all our questions and requests. There were no hidden costs or attempts to sell us something we didn't want! You got us exactly the vehicle we wanted and the trade came in right on the money! We are just thrilled with our buying experience. Count us among the many happy customers who say I got mine at Prime!!!
Easy as pie!
by 12/11/2014on
Got the truck I wanted for the price I needed. Great sales person. Travis Jensen. Go buy a car from him right now!
Mike D was great!
by 10/04/2014on
I am a frist time buyer from Prime and had the pleasure of working with Mike through the process. Every hour of my time spent there was great and I was never unsure of the decision I was making. In the end, I drove off the lot with a brand new Mazda and all thanks to Mike!
Mike Ducharme came through for us again!
by 10/03/2014on
This is my third vehicle from Prime and my second from Mike. His honest and dedicated approach to sales in a cutthroat industry has gained our trust and loyalty. His dedication and diligence allowed us to get exactly what we wanted and for the right price. The stress has finally been removed from our car buying experience. Thanks Prime, and Thank you Mike Ducharme.
Great car buying experience
by 09/29/2014on
Mike D did an excellent job selling us our car. Informative without pressure.
miracle thank you Mike D
by 09/16/2014on
needed a used car i had only specifics i could work with Mike D was the best salesman i could have worked with found my miracle constant contact didnt stop looking until he succeeded next car i will call Mike again. Great sales service . He goes the xtra mile for his customers .
Bought a truck at Prime Ford
by 08/01/2014on
I think that Josh does an excellent job and selling and caring about the customer. Thank you ever so much. And i not afraid to be in touch again.
Quick Thank You
by 07/31/2014on
This is my families 8th car from Prime and our 7th from Tracy W at Prime Ford. We had to trade out of our Dodge for a new vehicle. We called Tracy and came in this past Saturday to meet with him and see what we could do. We are now driving our brand new Escape and absolutely no regrets. Zac and Tracy made this easy again. Thank you once again.
Outstanding Customer Service and Amazing New Ride
by 07/31/2014on
I recently bought my new car from Prime Ford and I couldn't be happier!! I was expecting the usual back and forth games, but that never happened thanks to my awesome sales guy Josh!! He was up front and listened what I was looking for from the beginning. I would highly recommend Prime Ford!!
Couldn't have been any better
by 07/29/2014on
My wife and I were looking for a long term vehicle that could provide great gas mileage while providing safety for our newborn and Josh provided that. I am in the Coast Guard and get transferred all over the country. With his knowledge and and energy, Josh made sure we understood the process and found us the best vehicle for my wife. He worked hard to iron out all the details so we would not have any issues registering the vehicle. As long as we are in the area, we will be purchasing all of our vehicles from Josh!
Love it!
by 07/29/2014on
Josh was very patient with me. He made sure to make me very comfortable so that I understood everything. I had just gotten news that I wasn't going to be able to inspect my vehicle and Josh made sure I left happy even after getting that news. I took a bunch of his cards to give to all my friends! He was great!
Love My Navigator
by 05/31/2014on
I had always found car sales people to be untrustworthy. I came to Prime Ford last year and We bought a Dodge Caravan for my wife. Joshua D was our salesman. I was shocked when he was asking us questions to find a vehicle that would meet our needs. He was not a high pressure salesman. Last weekend I was in the need for a newer and bigger SUV than my Dodge Durango. I could not fit my whole family in the Durango. Figuring how well we we treated for our first purchase, I thought I would try Prime Ford again. Joshua D again helped us out finding the perfect SUV to fit my needs. He took the time to answer all my questions and he had a Lincoln Navigator on the lot that was perfect for me and my family. This evening i am going back with my daughter to look for a car for her. I really want to thank Joshua D and the whole team at Prime Ford for helping us out and making our car buying experience a pleasure
prime is great.
by 05/30/2014on
no words can say about these (2) gentlemen. tracy w and joe m, they both made this deal work as where we thought this would not happen, god bless you both, went above and beyond, god bless you both !!!!!!!
