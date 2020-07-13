sales Rating

We started our day at Acura of New Orleans and received underwhelming if not subpar service. The interiors of brand new vehicles were filthy and there seemed to be no interest to help us find what we needed. Fast forward 2 frustrating hours and I decided to check online for the inventory at Acura of Baton Rouge. Called to see if a MDX on the site was still on the lot and unfortunately a deposit was placed! Spoke with AC on the phone and he enticed us to come to BR to see another MDX in the specific package and color combo I truly wanted or he would order it from another state if necessary. After a quick 1.5 hr drive we pulled up to our car waiting just for us! AC quickly introduced us to our fantastic sales rep Bethany. Bethany was super friendly and very knowledgeable without being a hard, make you feel uncomfortable sales person!! I learned a ton about my new car from the time she spent showcasing all of the details. We also worked with Vanessa and switched to Allstate! Love that she was onsite and ready to assist. We then connected with Kelly who made financing and all the extras feel easy! I definitely recommend the VIP package. A very long winded way to say Im ecstatic I made the drive to Acura of Baton Rouge. A fantastic team with outstanding service!! Read more