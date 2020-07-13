Wonderful Sales Experience
We had a wonderful and very pleasant experience in purchasing our new Acura MDX from Pierce at Acura of Baton Rouge. We highly recommend!
Great experience
Jeff Jones made our visit very pleasant .Jeff was very helpful and knowledgeable . Would highly recommend Baton Rouge Acura!
Great new car buying experience
Saleman Pierce Shirey was so knowledgeable and friendly and answered all my questions. He is the reason we came back to Acura of BR to buy a 2020 RDX.
2020 RDX Aspec Purchase
Had a very good experience recently at Acura of BR. Our salesperson was Bethany Gonzales. From initial contact through car pickup Bethany was knowledgeable, courteous and helpful. No pressure.
Great Customer Service
Upon entering the Acura dealership on Airline Hwy. Baton Rouge. Mr. Kerry Lockett approached me asking if I needed any assistance. I told him what vehicle I was interested in. We went for a test drive, and he explained all of the many different features of that car. Mr. Lockett was very patient and helpful in assisting me with making the best decision in the purchase of my new car. He responded to all of my calls and text messages about the purchase of my car. Thanks, Mrs. Jackson
Excellent Service
On my first visit I was greeted by Mr. Vance Moore. Friendly, courteous and professional. Told him what my wife was looking for in a vehicle and he did everything to accomplish getting it done. One of the best car buying experiences I’ve had. Thanks Mr. Moore Thomas Davis
Great purchase from Acura of Baton Rouge
On Labor Day, my my husband and I bought a pre-owned car from Acura of Baton Rouge. This was, in fact, our second purchase from this dealership. We have been very satisfied with both cars! The salesman for our recent purchase was James Graves. He was both friendly and knowledgeable. He patiently answered all of our questions and gave us a great deal. We highly recommend this dealership!!
Impressive from Moment One
I had been researching a replacement for my MDX whose lease was nearly up -- I had a lot of questions that were specific to the price, financing options, & such. I met Kerry Lockett one afternoon as a "drop in" visit while in Baton Rouge -- he answered my questions, let me drive a new one that had just arrived, and there was no pressure whatsoever. He was polite, knowledgeable, pleasant, and patient. It took several more days of "fine tuning" but he located the EXACT car I wanted and had it sent to the dealership in a matter of days. Furthermore, he worked hard to make sure not only were there NO surprises, but that I was confident in my decision. And he worked to get the final acceptable numbers IN WRITING to give me additional assurance, as most of our "work" was via phone/email/text to accommodate my crazy schedule. When the time came to pick up my vehicle, EVERY member of the team was courteous, pleasant, & concerned about my satisfaction. Kerry even met me the following day to be certain I was familiar with all options! Over the top service!
sales review
2nd new Acura purchased from Acura of Baton Rouge. Internet salesman Shawad Dara was extremely knowledgeable of the 2019 RDX. Very professional and polite. Worked with me to get the deal done.
Great Experience
Had a great experience working with James at Acura of Baton Rouge. Worked via internet sales first and James helped us wrap up once we got to dealership. Smoothest car buying process I've ever experienced. Entire team was so helpful.
Great Experience
Started working with Luke To nearly 3 months ago. Was leasing 2015 MDX at the time. Really thought we wanted to downsize to RDX. As we got closer, Luke arranged for us to drive the RDX and we realized it was not exactly what we were looking for. Assumed MDX was outside of budget. Luke said he would keep looking for opportunity to get us into MDX. He contacted me on 12/30 with MDX offer that was within the guidelines I had given him. We were out of town and did the deal by phone. When I arrived at dealership on 12/31 Luke had all paperwork ready for signature. The car was washed and detailed and inside (nice since raining). Very painless experience. Price and payments were EXACTLY as he had stated on the phone. No surprises. Love the car. Was exactly what we wanted for the price we needed.
Acura of Baton Rouge
I just bought my 3rd Acura at the Baton Rouge location. Johnny Lemoine, Sales Consultant, provided excellent customer service. I couldnt be more pleased with the experience.
Fantastic Experience!
We started our day at Acura of New Orleans and received underwhelming if not subpar service. The interiors of brand new vehicles were filthy and there seemed to be no interest to help us find what we needed. Fast forward 2 frustrating hours and I decided to check online for the inventory at Acura of Baton Rouge. Called to see if a MDX on the site was still on the lot and unfortunately a deposit was placed! Spoke with AC on the phone and he enticed us to come to BR to see another MDX in the specific package and color combo I truly wanted or he would order it from another state if necessary. After a quick 1.5 hr drive we pulled up to our car waiting just for us! AC quickly introduced us to our fantastic sales rep Bethany. Bethany was super friendly and very knowledgeable without being a hard, make you feel uncomfortable sales person!! I learned a ton about my new car from the time she spent showcasing all of the details. We also worked with Vanessa and switched to Allstate! Love that she was onsite and ready to assist. We then connected with Kelly who made financing and all the extras feel easy! I definitely recommend the VIP package. A very long winded way to say Im ecstatic I made the drive to Acura of Baton Rouge. A fantastic team with outstanding service!!
Best Experience Ever
I have purchased many different vehicles in the past but the experience I had dealing with Bethany Gonzales at Acura of Baton Rouge was by far the best from start to finish. She was very attentive and took extra time to work with me to make sure all of my questions were answered. I never felt pressured by the "sales" process. This experience transferred to all of the different areas I dealt with. She had a great attitude and I was never rushed along.
Excellent service!
Bought a used Honda CR-V. Great pricing, great service.
Excellent!
With this being my first time purchasing my own vehicle, Bethany made it so simple and stress free! She was so easy to work with and got me the price I wanted. I love my new RDX!
Great experience!
Just purchased my first Acura. We were very pleased. Go see Luke! He's knowledgeable and patient.
Brian Thompkins is the best!
Just bought my second Acura from Brian Thompkins at Acura of Baton Rouge. I didn't think a car buying experience could be better than my first one, but it was! No hassle, no pressure, and highly competent.
Good experence
My salesman was Brad and delivered everything we talked about. Entire deal was handled over the phone.
A Wonderful Experience Yet Again!
I was just in today for my second MDX. Korey was very friendly and very helpful. The entire crew at Acura of BR was very accommodating starting with Korey, business with Kelly, and ending with a quick class from Jessi. I came in late on a Saturday afternoon and only had to return on Monday to sign paperwork. Everyone went above and beyond to make my experience very quick and professional. I would recommend Acura of BR and the MDX to anyone and everyone looking for a wonderful car buying experience.