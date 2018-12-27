sales Rating

Wow! Worst experience EVER buying a car! Arrived on June 8th to look at a impala salesman Luis was nice, we took it on a VERY short test drive. Car drove great and looked great but had a few scratches. Salesman agreed to "fix" them. So we went in to get the deal started. I wanted to finance this through my bank but salesman kept insisting that we just go through their bank. This deal that was written out had no warranties or gaps included (that we knew of). After we got back to the financial department we were then pressured into buying this gap insurance that I did not want that I could get cheaper through my bank. After all papers were signed we were finally out of there after all day process. Drove across the street to grab something to eat while sitting in the drive through i noticed this crack in the windshield. They have already closed up by then so I said I will show this to them Monday when I bring it back to get scratches fixed. After I got home I got to looking at my buyers order that was not went over with me which shown A $2,717 WARRANTY THAT I HAD THE SLIGHTEST CLUE OF!!! Called our financial advisor Malcom to have this taken of and then was told if I cancel this warranty that they would not give me as much for my trade in LOL. I WAS PISSED! I went back up there Monday to drop my car off to get the scratches fixed and informed salesman of the cracked windshield, Salesman suggested that I report it through my insurance LOL. Came back the next day scratches was not fixed and windshield was cracked even worse all the way up. They said that's all they could do for the scratches even though they said they would fix them. I brought my step mom with me she was not comfortable driving the car home with windshield cracked that much so we had to get a manger to get us a rental after over an hour of waiting causing me and my step mom to be late for work. I came back on June 14th with my dad and step mom to get this warranty and gap taken off that I didn't want. We spoke to Malcom, he tried to talk us into keeping it we said no this needs to be taken off now and refunded. Malcolm said this can take up to a month for it to be taken off. So we waited the month and still bank has not received this cancellation check. And on July 5th I called christee who handles the warranty cancellations. She informed me that she did not receive these documents until July 3rd which Malcom said in his email that he personally gave christee these documents the same day we signed them. WHAT A LIE THIS WHOLE PLACE IS!!! Christee said she's gonna send this check out on July 7th to my bank should see the within yet another 2 weeks. I wait the two weeks still the bank has yet to receive this check. I call back on July 24th and the check has been returned to DAN CUMMINS BECAUSE THEY DID NOT INCLUDE THE ACCOUNT NUMBER ON THE CHECK!!!! We have to GIVE christee this account number and a "few other words". So she apologizes and is going to over night it. So on July 26th the bank finally receives this check. THIS HAS ABSOLUTELY BEEN THE WORST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE. WILL NEVER BE BACK TO DAN CUMMINS AND WILL NOT RECOMMEND THEM TO ANYONE. Read more