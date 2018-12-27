Great
by 12/27/2018on
Very friendly and curiosity. Quick help.
Shop around.
by 09/04/2020on
The dealership had the highest payments out of 4 dealerships I shopped at. I recommend checking other dealers for a better payment.
Great customer service
by 06/05/2019on
I really like this dealership. Customer service is superb! My only gripe was the time it took to get my car back (two months). But they took care of me, though. I would definitely recommend them to a friend
Bad experience
by 03/20/2019on
Drove a long way because we heard good things about this dealer. 4 vehicles were shown on the website. Got there they had only 2 and 1 of them was in the garage. Did test drive but only for a very short distance. Was told where to go and when to come back. Salesman didn't seem too interested. I guess we weren't buying a high priced car so it didn't matter. Not friendly and patient like others on here have testified to. Not interested in going back. Wouldn't recommend it to others.
Boy howdy that was quick!
by 02/27/2019on
Quicker than expected time frame for oil change and tire rotation.
Great place to buy a vehicle
by 12/21/2018on
Easy to come in feel comfortable and know your getting a great deal.Robbie Leet was excellent and work hard to get me in the car I wanted.Best dealership in Kentucky hands down!!
2016 Chevy Equinox LT
by 12/05/2018on
Randy, the salesman was friendly and very helpful on this purchase. This is the third vehicle I have bought from Dan Cummins. The service department is excellent.
Service Review
by 11/24/2018on
The service was good, staff there was friendly and helpful.
2014 Dodge Durango
by 11/17/2018on
The drive was worth it. Even tho it took us over an hour to get to Dan Cummins I was satisfied with our experience. I have been searching for a new body style Durango within a 200 mile radius of me and this vehicle was way nicer and about $4k cheaper than anywhere else I found. Love the style and drive so far of our Durango. Service was also great!
ZR2
by 10/10/2018on
The have very good pricing but timing is an issue. I came from out of town and let them know when I was arriving and which vehicle I was interested in. When I walked out the door, it was 4 hours later. This is a fleet vehicle so I buy vehicles all the time and over the process was the slowest I have encountered. The price was right and that made the timing easier to handle but they really need to modernize their set up. Never got an interest rate from them till the end of the process despite asking several times. .
Wow thanks to everyone who helped me today.
by 09/20/2018on
Clayton was extremely knowledgeable in his field. He was honest when I asked him any questions. He was very respectful and professional throughout my entire experience at the dealership. An exceptional employee at an outstanding business. Clayton did not try to force a sell of anything that I could not afford and was very knowledgeable about the product he was selling. Everyone was very professional and polite. Thanks to McKenzie for setting up my appointment. Clayton for spending his whole day showing me my options Carlos explaining all of the paperwork and warranty and Evan in financing.
"BEWARE!!! They LIED to ME & my PREGNANT WIFE!!!"
by 07/14/2018on
I recently bought a blue 2005 Toyota Highlander from Dan Cummins for my PREGNANT wife. This is our first child and we needed a second vehicle. During our test drive we noticed the car was blowing hot air, the check engine light was on, and the vehicle was leaking fluid. They assured us that it was just an issue with the radiator and O2 sensors. They agreed to make the repairs if we bought the vehicle and that if replacing the radiator/02 sensors did not fix the AC they would make the necessary repairs. Their exact words were "We are not going to have your pregnant wife driving a car with no AC". We TRUSTED them and agreed to buy the vehicle CASH. Well, a week and a half later we still did not have our car. They told us that when they started to do the repairs there was a ton more wrong with the vehicle, it was going to cost to much for them to fix the AC, and it was NOT SAFE to drive. They said that it should have NEVER been put up for sale. They tried to get us to finance a more expensive vehicle but we declined because we are trying to avoid debt since we have a baby on the way. This is when the LIES started. They told us that since we were not willing to finance a newer vehicle, the AC was too expensive for them to fix, and the car was not safe to drive that they were going to just give us our money back. So we told them we understood. From our perspective there were no other options for us. Well, the vehicle we were told was too expensive to fix and not safe to drive is now listed for sale on their website as of 1:41 AM (7/14/2018). How is that possible when we were told it was too expensive to fix( Even though the AC was listed in the agreement) and not safe to drive. On top of that, none of the repairs are listed on the website which may be illegal. We have video of the issues with the radiator, screenshots of the vehicle listed for sale without repairs and text messages corroborating our story. We can not believe that Dan Cummins would LIE to its customers to AVOID paying for repairs they agreed to and then put a potentially unsafe vehicle up for sale without disclosing the issues that were going on with it on their website. DO NOT TRUST DAN CUMMINS!!! We thought they were here to help us not take advantage of us. We even gave them a gleaming review thinking we had been taken care of only to find out we were taken advantage of. This is so disappointing and we still don't have a second vehicle.
Worst car buying
by 07/26/2017on
Wow! Worst experience EVER buying a car! Arrived on June 8th to look at a impala salesman Luis was nice, we took it on a VERY short test drive. Car drove great and looked great but had a few scratches. Salesman agreed to "fix" them. So we went in to get the deal started. I wanted to finance this through my bank but salesman kept insisting that we just go through their bank. This deal that was written out had no warranties or gaps included (that we knew of). After we got back to the financial department we were then pressured into buying this gap insurance that I did not want that I could get cheaper through my bank. After all papers were signed we were finally out of there after all day process. Drove across the street to grab something to eat while sitting in the drive through i noticed this crack in the windshield. They have already closed up by then so I said I will show this to them Monday when I bring it back to get scratches fixed. After I got home I got to looking at my buyers order that was not went over with me which shown A $2,717 WARRANTY THAT I HAD THE SLIGHTEST CLUE OF!!! Called our financial advisor Malcom to have this taken of and then was told if I cancel this warranty that they would not give me as much for my trade in LOL. I WAS PISSED! I went back up there Monday to drop my car off to get the scratches fixed and informed salesman of the cracked windshield, Salesman suggested that I report it through my insurance LOL. Came back the next day scratches was not fixed and windshield was cracked even worse all the way up. They said that's all they could do for the scratches even though they said they would fix them. I brought my step mom with me she was not comfortable driving the car home with windshield cracked that much so we had to get a manger to get us a rental after over an hour of waiting causing me and my step mom to be late for work. I came back on June 14th with my dad and step mom to get this warranty and gap taken off that I didn't want. We spoke to Malcom, he tried to talk us into keeping it we said no this needs to be taken off now and refunded. Malcolm said this can take up to a month for it to be taken off. So we waited the month and still bank has not received this cancellation check. And on July 5th I called christee who handles the warranty cancellations. She informed me that she did not receive these documents until July 3rd which Malcom said in his email that he personally gave christee these documents the same day we signed them. WHAT A LIE THIS WHOLE PLACE IS!!! Christee said she's gonna send this check out on July 7th to my bank should see the within yet another 2 weeks. I wait the two weeks still the bank has yet to receive this check. I call back on July 24th and the check has been returned to DAN CUMMINS BECAUSE THEY DID NOT INCLUDE THE ACCOUNT NUMBER ON THE CHECK!!!! We have to GIVE christee this account number and a "few other words". So she apologizes and is going to over night it. So on July 26th the bank finally receives this check. THIS HAS ABSOLUTELY BEEN THE WORST CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE. WILL NEVER BE BACK TO DAN CUMMINS AND WILL NOT RECOMMEND THEM TO ANYONE.
Recent Repair of my 2013 Cruze
by 04/14/2017on
Mr. Lyon in the service department was very helpful. He took and the service team took the time to look up the repair and discovered it would be covered under warranty. I appreciate that during a time when my funds are tight. Thank you for the great service and finishing my car so quickly.
Great service and comfortable waiting area
by 04/12/2017on
Great service and very friendly staff. Their waiting area is great if you're going to be dropping off your vehicle and waiting for it to be finished. Washed my truck before bringing it back.
Dan Cummins-2017 Camaro
by 04/09/2017on
The selection and price were fantastic. We drove an hour and 45 minutes to get there because of this. Joel and Sway took great care of us and called to make sure everything was going good. Great experience!
Great Experience! Highly Recommend!
by 04/07/2017on
Car buying made easy. Jim was knowledgeable and patient while we selected the Truck that was right for us. We also had our kids with us and they were kept entertained with drinks and snacks as well as a kids room.
Melissa was excellent!
by 04/05/2017on
My service advisor Melissa was attentive and went above and beyond to complete all my service needs! She contacted me multiple times and and made me aware of everything that was going on with my vehicle.
Great time
by 04/05/2017on
I loved the no hassle car buying experience an they made me feel that they was there for me not my money.Check out Frankie when you go there
Go Elsewhere for a Reliable Used Car!
by 11/22/2016on
In March I bought a 2005 Volvo V50 from this dealer. It was busy Saturday, but found it online and since I was looking for a beater for daily driving it was a good model, and priced well at $4K. We had some concerns about the condition that the car was in (roof liner was loose, there was a slight jump while changing gears, and there was just an off smell) but the sales person stated that all the cars had to pass a certain level of quality, and that everything was mechanically sound. The usual. So we bought the car. It completely broke down about 4 months later. And has been sitting in my driveway for 3 months now. It had to be towed into Lexington, and checked out to find out that the engine was off time, and was basically done for. And the best part? It should have been easily caught. On top of all this, we literally never received a licensed plate. A whole 8 months later, after numerous phone calls and attempts to contact them about it--they say it's too late for them to do anything about it. EIGHT MONTHS. First they claimed it was lost in the mail, then they claimed that we had to come get it... (we live in Frankfort, I am not driving an hour for something that should just be mailed) and now they can't do anything about it because it's been too long. To top it off, when I called today the lady literally hung up on me! As a dealer it is their responsibility to do their job and get customers plates and paperwork! That is literally the main service that they are supposed to provide! To make this even worse... my girlfriend literally went through almost the exact same experience in 2012. She was con-ed into buying a 2002 Ford Explorer, that had KNOWN issues that were stated on their website, but were not disclosed when she bought it in person. She found out after buying it, and looking for it online. It lasted a bit longer, but after about 3K miles the electrical all went haywire. PLUS! She had the same issue with getting a plate!!! It took her 4 months of constant harassment to get her plate sent to her. Clearly it's a pattern that keeps repeating itself, some of the staff is nice--but a lot of the staff is rude and clearly not doing their job. From now on I am making it known to every single person I know that this place is seedy, unable to perform the basic functions of a dealership, and to avoid it like the plague.
2015 Lemon Suburbans
by 08/02/2016on
Honestly, the service people have been great. It's the quality of product in used cars that we have a problem with. We purchased our 2015 used Suburban back in mid-March and it has spent probably over a third of its time in the shop riddled with issues, from leaks (3), nag system, all they way to requiring a new transmission. One of the sales managers stated he would 'help' us and 'do what he can' to get us in a another vehicle but then as the trade was being written up wanted to charge us sales tax, etc.... To take the Lemon Suburban that we had back. I thought helping us meant putting us in a better truck by switching us with same price range as even swap. Just as I figured, now I'll probably need to get a lawyer to get rid of a 2015 Chevy Suburban Lemon. 90% of the other used suburbans were so dented and dinged and trashy looking that it should be an embarrassment to the 'biggest and best' dealership in KY. I'm sorry that we ever purchased a vehicle now, especially since it was our first $41100.00 vehicle. Spent everything we had and at the moment stuck with a Lemon.. Once we are done with whatever happens (as the truck is still in n the shop) we will be sharing our story with whomever will help us.
