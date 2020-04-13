Oxmoor ford
Only issue was when taking test drive car was Out of gas and keys were not left in car. All other of the visit was A+.
Certified Vehicle was NOT certified
by 03/03/2020on
Please READ ALL of this before you do any Business with Oxmoor Ford CONSUMER RESPONSE: 2-21-20 See YELP for pictures of my Rotors First off, I would like to state I was a service manager for an independent automotive repair center for 14 years and have a vast knowledge of vehicle condition and repair. If this was “regular wear and tear”, I would have no problem paying for maintenance and service, and I would not be filing this complaint. Yes, we drove our truck, and yes, I always service my vehicle regularly. Oil changes do not require the wheels to be pulled off and the brakes to be thoroughly inspected. During an oil change service, you can easily check the thickness of the pads and rotors, but they must be pulled apart to notice an issue of this nature. Oxmoor ford has only spoke about the thickness of the brake pads and the thickness of the rotors. My issue is with the condition of the rotors and what that condition caused. 12, 000 miles WILL NOT cause the issue I am about to describe, and the 12,000 mile portion of a certified warranty should cover an issue like this, that was not repaired during a certification process. The rotors were so rusted and deteriorated on the inside they were coming apart and pieces of the rotor were getting lodged in between the backing plates and brake pads. This has nothing to do with the thickness of the pad or rotor. I have photos my local dealer gave me to show to Oxmoor, so they could see how bad these rotors were falling apart. Rotors in this condition should have been replaced in order to certify this vehicle. My local dealer advised I should definitely go back to Oxmoor with this issue, and these should not have been on a certified vehicle. I have a copy of my 172 point inspection and the only box checked for anything replaced are wiper blades. If they replaced the rear pads they did not mark it in the repaired or replaced box on my 172 point inspection. This makes me have even less confidence in the certification of my truck. It confirms for me even more they just checked boxes on the inspection, rather that truly certifying my truck. I would like to show the BBB and the consumers that read this, the pictures of my rotors and show the 172 inspection sheet I was given when I purchased the truck. I always pay the extra $1000.00 to purchase a certified vehicle so I don’t have to worry about an issue like this happening in the first few months and miles I have my new vehicle. I also always buy a platinum warranty for normal issues that will arise, because I know this is a vehicle and things will happen and I will need repairs. But I should not have to deal with rusted and deteriorated rotors coming apart a few months after I purchase a certified truck. Does the * in the statement from Ford below stand for “if we failed to properly perform the 172-point inspection we will not be held responsible for any issues”. FORD Certified vehicles: Every car, truck, SUV or crossover must pass a 172-point inspection before it can qualify as a Ford Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle. When you purchase a CPO vehicle, you get the confidence of this comprehensive inspection plus manufacturer-backed limited warranty coverage. It comes with a •12-month/12,000-mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage* • 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty Coverage*. I would like Oxmoor Ford to reimburse me for the $615.00 brake job I just paid for, due to the safety condition my “certified Vehicle” was sold to me in. I would also like Oxmoor Ford to have my vehicle to go through the “172-point inspection again at my local dealer to assure me this has been completed properly, and boxes are not just checked off without the proper inspection. OXMOOR FORD RESPONSE to BBB complaint 2-20-20 Oxmoor Auto Group February 20, 2020 RE: BBB # 14164756 To Whom it may concern; This letter acknowledges receipt of a consumer complaint dated February 18, 2020. As you know, Oxmoor Ford Lincoln appreciates the opportunity to respond whenever a customer complaint is brought to my attention. I pulled the 172 point inspection that was performed for the Ford certification. The rear brake pads were replaced, since they were below specification, while the front brakes passed certification. At the time of certification, the vehicle had 32,574 miles. Through Carfax and Ford reporting I found that the vehicle has been serviced three times since it was purchased from Oxmoor Ford. During each service visit an inspection was performed. On 11/6/2019 at 36,964 miles the brakes were at 5mm thickness, and on 1/27/2020 at 42,322 both front and rear brakes were at 5mm thickness. At the last service, at 44,899 miles the front pads were below 3mm and the dealer recommended a front brake service. Ms. W drove over 12,000 miles in 4 months and her vehicle was serviced three times since purchase. The vehicle was inspected and sold to the customer as a certified vehicle, however, wear and tear items are not covered under warranty. While I regret that Ms. W is dissatisfied, nothing is due or owed to her regarding this complaint. Very Truly Yours, Service Director
Lucky to be ALIVE to write this review
by 11/01/2019on
let me share my experience with you: I bought 2016 low mileage car from this dealership last week and I had terrible experience with them. I was being told lies after lies during the negotiations. First for the initial monthly payment they gave me (13%!) I was told if my credit is good enough the monthly payment goes down. that is a big lie. if you agree on a monthly price with them that payments never goes down no matter what happens. if you got approved the better APR from bank (they definitely get better APR) the dealership is getting the benefit not you. it means the dealership pays for example 4% to the bank and you pay 13% to dealership. there was a noise coming out from front right tire during the test drive and I told them to fix it before I buy the car and they refused to do so. I also offered them money to do the service but they again refused to touch the car and they said it "as is" car. when I insisted there might be something wrong with the tire and particularly break pad they showed me inspection report and said this car passed "the national safety inspection" and the low mileage car wouldn't have any problem. guess what happened. 2 days later the bolt that keeps the break pad in place pulled off in the middle of highway!!! what kind of safety inspection approves this?!! I am absolutely lucky to be alive right now and writing this review!! last when I get the car key from them after signing all the paper works they gave me only 1 key. when I asked for the other one I was told there is no guarantee if there are 2 keys! I said you should've told me in the beginning and they said you didn't ask! Is that what being a dealership is? hiding the facts from customers to sell them something and getting profit no matter how they are being treated?! nevertheless it was my first and last experience with ford dealerships i encourage all of my family and friends to consider a dealership that sees you as a costumer not moving money and treat you the way you deserve.
Good experience (as far as car shopping goes)
by 04/11/2019on
Myka was a delight. Obviously a little new and still learning her way around but enthusiastic without being over eager or pushy.
Car purchase
by 02/23/2019on
Fair trade-in on my old vehicle and set me up with a very nice vehicle. Great service!
Poor service
by 01/07/2019on
Misinformed throughout this service experience and prior
2015 Ford Edge Purchase at Oxmoor Ford Lincoln, Louisville, KY
by 09/23/2018on
I found this on KBB.com after my wife found one at a local dealer (Columbus,IN) that she really liked. It was a 2013 with 40,000 miles for $20,000. I told her to let me look around and see what the going prices were as Columbus is usually over priced. I was looking no KBB and noticed they now advertise for dealers. I found this 2015 with 31,000 miles for $19,900 @ Oxmoor Ford Lincold in Louisville, KY. We drove down the next day to look at it and needless to say, drove it home. KBB had a simple form for me to contact the dealer and see if was still available. I filled it out and within 10 minutes, a web sales rep ( Courtney ;-) ) called me right back and set us up an appointment for 9:30 the next morning. When we got there, she immediatly had us a really polite and knowledgeable salesman who stayed with us through the test drive, financing, etc. John Sami if my memory serves me correctly. All the people we dealt with were professional and courteous. We left with a full tank of fuel and a fresh wash. Kudo's to all at Oxmoor!
I need u to replace driver door handle
by 09/17/2018on
Brought my car in for an airbag replacement left it there few weeks was called to come and get it went to get it and the door handle was broken service advisor obviously did not care nor did whoever her boss was I called the manager and left a message twice and it was never returned I do not have anything nice to say.
Amazing Customer Service!
by 09/12/2018on
We went into Oxmoor Ford with expecting the usual high pressure sales. We were pleasantly surprised when John Safi greeted us and asked if he could help. He took us the the vehicles we were interested in and answered all our questions patiently. When we chose our Ecosport he took care of everything and made certain all went smoothly. When my car was ready he walked me through all of the bells and whistles as well as showing me how to put the back seats down. The experience was amazing thanks to John. He gave me his card and said to call him if we ever had any questions. When we are ready for another car we will be returning to Oxmoor Ford and John!
Service
by 08/29/2018on
I took my F-150 in for an oil change. I asked for the works. I also told the service technician that I had unusual loud tire road noise and suspected truck out of alignment. I get the truck back. They did the service but didn’t check the alignment and told me that I would have to bring it back and leave it with them. Well I took the truck to Goodyear and it was out of alignment and they told me that I have a bad wheel bearings on the front. My complaint is that the service technician needs to listen to the customer and not blow us off.
Good but can be better...
by 08/14/2018on
Recently dropped off my 2016 Ford Edge to get worked on. Work performed was fine. What I would like to see changed is this....My wife dropped the car off at 1045 appt time. Was then told it would not be returned until the end of the day. Wife was not given a loaner car. In all fairness she was offered to be shutteled home. But who wants to be stuck at home all day? So her and my 10year old daughter went to the nearby mall and try to kill some time. 7hrs later went to pick up car and then was told it wouldn’t be ready until the next day because they didn’t have the part (which I assume was the gasket.) Wasn’t until then she had to ask again for loaner car and the response was “I will see what I can do.” She was compensated a rental car but lost an entire day. I have bought Mazdas new and Mitsubishi new and anytime needed work done I was given a loaner. I by new/newer cars for the piece of mind of reliable transportation and if my car is being serviced and we have no car, well I find that very inconvenient. I hope this policy is reviewed. Will play a part in my future buying decisions.
5000 mile service on 2018 F250 Truck
by 08/13/2018on
This was my first time at the service department. They told me it would take about an hour and sure enough that’s how long it took.
Oxmoor Ford Lincoln
by 08/03/2018on
This is my second vehicle to get serviced at Oxmoor Ford Lincoln. I have been more than satisfied at each visit. They are establishing new levels of service
Always pleased with service provided
by 08/03/2018on
Erin was great to work with; answered any questions I had and didn't hesitate to inquire elsewhere if she didn't have the specific info. Contacted in timely manner regarding additional services.
Dead battery replacement, 2015 Lincoln MKZ under warranty
by 08/01/2018on
Arrived at dealership with a bad battery per AAA and their readout said dead cell, everything else OK. Service Agent said they would have to charge the battery for about an hour to make sure it was bad. Since the battery was not totally dead I felt that an hour was excessive in today' s technology, especially at a high volume dealer. About 2 hours+ later the Service Agent told me I had a dead battery and they were installing a new battery. she also asked if I would like to have the battery serviced for $29.00. I said no, especially since it was a new battery, why would a new battery need $29.00 service. Finally about 2.5 hours later I had the car back with a new battery. Seemed like a very long wait for a new battery. I understand service has to be scheduled. I would appreciate if the Service Agents would state up front how long the service would probably take knowing what the current work load is in the shop. I am sure the only reason it took so long is the fact that the service shop was backed up, but no one every tried to explain what took so long or apologized for the long wait. I was just happy to have my car back and out of there. Also the individual that welcomed me when I drove in did not seem to know exactly how many years a Lincoln Warranty is good for.
Air conditioning repairs
by 07/30/2018on
Had to have air conditioning repairs on 2017 Explorer. They were able to take vehicle on same day that I took it in for service. They diagnosed problems and ordered required repair parts. After a few days parts arrived and extensive repairs were performed. I was always kept aware of status of what was happening. Very satisfied.
BlkFordFusion
by 07/07/2018on
Get service, nice waiting area, and would go here any day.
Milton Jelley rating of Oxmoor Ford
by 02/26/2018on
We were well treated and I would place our experience among the very best we have ever had over our lifetime. I am in retirement.
Bait & Switch
by 01/14/2018on
Internet price is a bait and switch. No asterisk indicating that pricing is only good if you finance through Ford Credit at 4X the going rate. This is a ploy to get you in their showroom. Very unethical practice. It's such a great deal through Ford Credit that no other Ford dealership in metro Louisville offers it. The only indication of having to use Ford Credit is in the rebate section associated to $500 only. A complete waste of 2 hrs.
Worst Service Manager/Experience
by 12/05/2017on
I have had my Ford Focus in multiple times for a known issue with the TCM/Clutch. Not only frustrated with that but the service offered. Twice I have had my vehicle returned to me with incorrect mileage. (I have documentation of this). Twice I have had my vehicle returned to me with my radio tuned to a channel I do not listen to and volume ear piercing loud. At least they were kind to turn the radio off right!? They cannot even call a simple contact number correctly, even after verifying it. My car now sputters at times also, and I have been told that Ford will only allow them to cover the replacement of parts affected by the recall 4x! The service manager rarely returns my calls and never follows through on my request. I have explained my work schedule, which he seems to use as a way to avoid me. He calls when I am unable to answer at work. I demanded and still do to speak to his superior. He is demonstrating that he does not value customers and is not following through by example.
