Please READ ALL of this before you do any Business with Oxmoor Ford CONSUMER RESPONSE: 2-21-20 See YELP for pictures of my Rotors First off, I would like to state I was a service manager for an independent automotive repair center for 14 years and have a vast knowledge of vehicle condition and repair. If this was “regular wear and tear”, I would have no problem paying for maintenance and service, and I would not be filing this complaint. Yes, we drove our truck, and yes, I always service my vehicle regularly. Oil changes do not require the wheels to be pulled off and the brakes to be thoroughly inspected. During an oil change service, you can easily check the thickness of the pads and rotors, but they must be pulled apart to notice an issue of this nature. Oxmoor ford has only spoke about the thickness of the brake pads and the thickness of the rotors. My issue is with the condition of the rotors and what that condition caused. 12, 000 miles WILL NOT cause the issue I am about to describe, and the 12,000 mile portion of a certified warranty should cover an issue like this, that was not repaired during a certification process. The rotors were so rusted and deteriorated on the inside they were coming apart and pieces of the rotor were getting lodged in between the backing plates and brake pads. This has nothing to do with the thickness of the pad or rotor. I have photos my local dealer gave me to show to Oxmoor, so they could see how bad these rotors were falling apart. Rotors in this condition should have been replaced in order to certify this vehicle. My local dealer advised I should definitely go back to Oxmoor with this issue, and these should not have been on a certified vehicle. I have a copy of my 172 point inspection and the only box checked for anything replaced are wiper blades. If they replaced the rear pads they did not mark it in the repaired or replaced box on my 172 point inspection. This makes me have even less confidence in the certification of my truck. It confirms for me even more they just checked boxes on the inspection, rather that truly certifying my truck. I would like to show the BBB and the consumers that read this, the pictures of my rotors and show the 172 inspection sheet I was given when I purchased the truck. I always pay the extra $1000.00 to purchase a certified vehicle so I don’t have to worry about an issue like this happening in the first few months and miles I have my new vehicle. I also always buy a platinum warranty for normal issues that will arise, because I know this is a vehicle and things will happen and I will need repairs. But I should not have to deal with rusted and deteriorated rotors coming apart a few months after I purchase a certified truck. Does the * in the statement from Ford below stand for “if we failed to properly perform the 172-point inspection we will not be held responsible for any issues”. FORD Certified vehicles: Every car, truck, SUV or crossover must pass a 172-point inspection before it can qualify as a Ford Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle. When you purchase a CPO vehicle, you get the confidence of this comprehensive inspection plus manufacturer-backed limited warranty coverage. It comes with a •12-month/12,000-mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty Coverage* • 7-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty Coverage*. I would like Oxmoor Ford to reimburse me for the $615.00 brake job I just paid for, due to the safety condition my “certified Vehicle” was sold to me in. I would also like Oxmoor Ford to have my vehicle to go through the “172-point inspection again at my local dealer to assure me this has been completed properly, and boxes are not just checked off without the proper inspection. OXMOOR FORD RESPONSE to BBB complaint 2-20-20 Oxmoor Auto Group February 20, 2020 RE: BBB # 14164756 To Whom it may concern; This letter acknowledges receipt of a consumer complaint dated February 18, 2020. As you know, Oxmoor Ford Lincoln appreciates the opportunity to respond whenever a customer complaint is brought to my attention. I pulled the 172 point inspection that was performed for the Ford certification. The rear brake pads were replaced, since they were below specification, while the front brakes passed certification. At the time of certification, the vehicle had 32,574 miles. Through Carfax and Ford reporting I found that the vehicle has been serviced three times since it was purchased from Oxmoor Ford. During each service visit an inspection was performed. On 11/6/2019 at 36,964 miles the brakes were at 5mm thickness, and on 1/27/2020 at 42,322 both front and rear brakes were at 5mm thickness. At the last service, at 44,899 miles the front pads were below 3mm and the dealer recommended a front brake service. Ms. W drove over 12,000 miles in 4 months and her vehicle was serviced three times since purchase. The vehicle was inspected and sold to the customer as a certified vehicle, however, wear and tear items are not covered under warranty. While I regret that Ms. W is dissatisfied, nothing is due or owed to her regarding this complaint. Very Truly Yours, Service Director Read more