Very easy transaction -- took place on the phone, then emails, and overnighted documents. Vehicle was seen online - called to inquire, got a call back with a price, counter-offered, had to check with sales manager, called us back accepting our offer. Extremely simple and to the point. Agreed purchase price was established in 2 phone calls. Salesman was very responsive and quick to get back to us with any questions we had. We felt very comfortable with the transaction. The paperwork was overnighted - all filled out and ready, just needed our signatures. Went and picked the car up about 5 days later. The vehicle was missing floor mats, a key, the owner's manual, and some touch up paint the salesman said he would provide for some chips in the paint. We are talking about a Porsche dealership here.. I would expect a Kia dealership to have these items ready when they sell a car, but apparently a Porsche dealer doesn't have that sort of customer based focus. So I leave the dealership being told the owner's manual, spare key, and floor mats had been ordered and that I'll be receiving them shortly. Not a great feeling and certainly doesn't speak well to being prepared or taking care of the customer. I have a great trip home. Love the car! Once home I realize that when I compare the list of what was listed by the dealership as included to what I was actually given - I realize I'm missing 2 other items. I email the salesperson on how to get the compass to display (I couldn't figure it out since I don't have an owner's manual to reference). He sends me a few emails walking me through how to turn it on. After the 3rd email he finally says, Oh, it doesn't have the compass. I then ask about the cargo net which I couldn't find (the 2nd item in the "Installed Options" part of their add). I was told that too did not come with the car. So almost a week later after taking possession of the car - I still have no floor mats, manual, spare key, cargo net, compass, touch-up paint, etc.. which were advertised by the dealer as being part of the purchase price. I was told I would receive a cargo net. When I said I wanted the compass as it was listed I was told by the salesman that it can only be installed while in production and not added on. A call to my local dealer informed me otherwise - it takes one phone call to Porsche and 15 minutes to have it programmed. I was fed a complete lie. I am not sure how the 3 people at the dealership could sign off on the "Certified PreOwned" paperwork with check marks indicating the keys and owner's manual were there and accounted for - when in reality they didn't not even have them. It makes me wonder what else was conjured up while filling out the paperwork for the CPO. I realize this is mostly negative - but the actual purchase and pick-up of the car was quite smooth. I bought a car I wanted for a price I wanted with minimal hastles, haggling, and typical dealer tactics. I will not take credit away from that. The salesman picked me up at the airport - and we had a fun test drive to a few places I wanted to stop. Can't complain with this aspect at all; which is why I have that I would recommend them and buy from them again My issue is with the follow through and representation of items advertised with the car. I realize that when a dealership gets a car off the lot it wants to take it's profit and wash its hands of the car. But they should not forget about the person who just purchased the car from them and the obligation they have to take care of that customer. I have only requested the items that I was told were on the car prior to purchase - no more, no less. Because these have not been taken care of I have a bitter taste in my mouth regarding the purchase. I'll still love the car - and not complain about the price I offered and they accepted; but because of their follow up service and attention to details. Read more