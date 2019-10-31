SHAWN RAMSEY was superb. He came 110 miles to pick me up from home. Although their initial asking price was much lower than KBB, they also gave me 2.5% discount. I will definitely go there again if I want to buy a VW.
Great first time experience purchasing a used car from them. Sales team was patient not pushy and made time for us to test drive several cars. The purchase process was faster than most dealers I have dealt with. They had sold several cars this day and could have been jammed up.
My problem was minor, the rear seat reading lights wouldn't go off. I had not been able to follow the Owner's Manual directions to turn them off. I took it to the dealer, hoping it was just me, not an electrical issue. A service tech happened to be standing there as I was checking in, describing the problem. He asked for my keys, and fixed the "problem" in less than a minute. We didn't even fill out the paperwork for the appointment. And then the tech checked my alignment, which I believe they do pro forma. I've had a couple of more serious issues, which they fixed properly and with dispatch. This is my second VW from Bachman, fourth car overall from the Bachman group, and their service has always been excellent and attentive, one of the reasons I buy my cars there.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We are so glad that we bought our Passat from Bachman Volkswagen! Our sales person Austin Bowling was great to work with. Hes not a high pressure sales kind of guy. That made my husband and I very comfortable. We are pleased with our whole car buying experience at Bachman!
This was our 1st experience with Bachman. We are very impressed! They were easy to deal with, honest and went the extra mile to earn our business. If this is any example, we are going to have a great fiture relationship with Bachman!
Looked at several brands and went to several lots before returning to Bachman. Les was very helpful and not pushy like others we had experience. Les was able to locate the car we wanted and explained all the features at delivery. Good experience overall.
Ryan Hutchings, and the rest of the dealership, was great through the whole process. I'm very happy with my purchase and appreciate jobs everyone involved performed. I have already recommended your dealership and will continue to do so. Keep up the great work!
Drop off, alternate transportation was very convenient. Great communication from the service advisers. Everyone accommodated my needs as the service was performed while I was out of the country and required special communication and coordination.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Drew Redmond is an awesome Salesman. All of the staff is courteous and at no point did I feel pressured to make a deal I wasn't comfortable with. This is the second vehicle I have purchased at Bachman with Drew, and as long as Drew is there I will continue to purchase my VWs there.
Honesty, accurate Quotes, fast attentive sales agent. Responded immediately and accurately to specific on-line vehicle request. Salesman met me at dealership and helped me turn in my rental car used to make 300 mi trip to dealer.
Drew's Delivery Experience is fantastic.
The Touareg was in the showroom, ready to go to Nashville. The Touareg was flawless, he did this to us the last time, we bought a 2015 CC. Drew called to check on us during our trip back home to Tennessee. Happy.
