service Rating

My problem was minor, the rear seat reading lights wouldn't go off. I had not been able to follow the Owner's Manual directions to turn them off. I took it to the dealer, hoping it was just me, not an electrical issue. A service tech happened to be standing there as I was checking in, describing the problem. He asked for my keys, and fixed the "problem" in less than a minute. We didn't even fill out the paperwork for the appointment. And then the tech checked my alignment, which I believe they do pro forma. I've had a couple of more serious issues, which they fixed properly and with dispatch. This is my second VW from Bachman, fourth car overall from the Bachman group, and their service has always been excellent and attentive, one of the reasons I buy my cars there. Read more