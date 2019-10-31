Bachman Volkswagen

Bachman Volkswagen

Visit dealer’s website 
9652 Bluegrass Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40299
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Bachman Volkswagen

5.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

VW Passat 2018

by NAVID on 10/31/2019

SHAWN RAMSEY was superb. He came 110 miles to pick me up from home. Although their initial asking price was much lower than KBB, they also gave me 2.5% discount. I will definitely go there again if I want to buy a VW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
92 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

VW Passat 2018

by NAVID on 10/31/2019

SHAWN RAMSEY was superb. He came 110 miles to pick me up from home. Although their initial asking price was much lower than KBB, they also gave me 2.5% discount. I will definitely go there again if I want to buy a VW.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great used car buying experience

by scubabobb on 05/29/2018

Great first time experience purchasing a used car from them. Sales team was patient not pushy and made time for us to test drive several cars. The purchase process was faster than most dealers I have dealt with. They had sold several cars this day and could have been jammed up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tiguan

by Graystiguan on 05/27/2018

Sales representatives and financial personnel were very friendly and knowledgeable. Warranty was a deciding factor for us after looking at other dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Boffo Service at Bachman VW

by ckmaven on 05/03/2018

My problem was minor, the rear seat reading lights wouldn't go off. I had not been able to follow the Owner's Manual directions to turn them off. I took it to the dealer, hoping it was just me, not an electrical issue. A service tech happened to be standing there as I was checking in, describing the problem. He asked for my keys, and fixed the "problem" in less than a minute. We didn't even fill out the paperwork for the appointment. And then the tech checked my alignment, which I believe they do pro forma. I've had a couple of more serious issues, which they fixed properly and with dispatch. This is my second VW from Bachman, fourth car overall from the Bachman group, and their service has always been excellent and attentive, one of the reasons I buy my cars there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

15 VW Passat

by Chikfila10 on 04/10/2018

My experience at Bachman VW was pleasant. Our sales guy Tom Kennedy took his time to find the perfect vehicle. Highly recommended

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Loving Our Passat From Bachman Volkswagen

by Stephen on 02/24/2018

We are so glad that we bought our Passat from Bachman Volkswagen! Our sales person Austin Bowling was great to work with. Hes not a high pressure sales kind of guy. That made my husband and I very comfortable. We are pleased with our whole car buying experience at Bachman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happy Customer

by Bettina on 02/14/2018

This was our 1st experience with Bachman. We are very impressed! They were easy to deal with, honest and went the extra mile to earn our business. If this is any example, we are going to have a great fiture relationship with Bachman!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Car buying can be a pleasant experience

by GrandmaW on 01/03/2018

Looked at several brands and went to several lots before returning to Bachman. Les was very helpful and not pushy like others we had experience. Les was able to locate the car we wanted and explained all the features at delivery. Good experience overall.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by ZachGreen76 on 11/27/2017

I had an all around great experience with Bachman Volkswagen. I came in and immediately had help. Next thing I knew Tom had me settled with the perfect car. Would recommend Bachman to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Bachman vw

by Jlmott1212 on 07/15/2016

Price . Better price than any other VW dealer around. Very knowledgable sales staff. Volkswagen makes a very good car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

?

by Harry_Carver on 07/13/2016

Service advisors pleasant to work with. No surprises with service / repairs. Really have nothing else to say. Would not trade with any other dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

New 2016 Golf GTI SE Owner

by JoshuaR15 on 07/12/2016

Ryan Hutchings, and the rest of the dealership, was great through the whole process. I'm very happy with my purchase and appreciate jobs everyone involved performed. I have already recommended your dealership and will continue to do so. Keep up the great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good customer service and accomodating.

by ChristopherJR on 07/12/2016

Drop off, alternate transportation was very convenient. Great communication from the service advisers. Everyone accommodated my needs as the service was performed while I was out of the country and required special communication and coordination.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Drew at Bachman VW is the man

by NickC502 on 07/12/2016

Drew Redmond is an awesome Salesman. All of the staff is courteous and at no point did I feel pressured to make a deal I wasn't comfortable with. This is the second vehicle I have purchased at Bachman with Drew, and as long as Drew is there I will continue to purchase my VWs there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experiance

by Dougwill on 03/29/2016

Honesty, accurate Quotes, fast attentive sales agent. Responded immediately and accurately to specific on-line vehicle request. Salesman met me at dealership and helped me turn in my rental car used to make 300 mi trip to dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

10k Check

by A306driver on 03/18/2016

Quick turnaround. Friendly people. Cleanliness of dealership. Great help from Parts people. Especially Amanda Hayes. Saw my salesman and he was very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Passat

by Freddy33 on 03/09/2016

I was looking for used Passat's, there were several to choose from and all were in very good condition. Prices were fair and did not need negotiation to get a good deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

VW # 13

by SlimJim1019 on 03/05/2016

Drew's Delivery Experience is fantastic. The Touareg was in the showroom, ready to go to Nashville. The Touareg was flawless, he did this to us the last time, we bought a 2015 CC. Drew called to check on us during our trip back home to Tennessee. Happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sweet

by Jason00000 on 03/03/2016

Everyone was very kind and easy to work with. The facility was very clean and they were very fast with getting me in and out after agreeing to buy the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Initial dealer experience

by TDdriver on 03/02/2016

Timely & professional response from service desk people. Ditto for the porter service. Thus far, Bachman VW has been good to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Staff at Bachman Volkswagen

by Jimmy072161 on 02/22/2016

Friendly Staff, Roy Will. He makes you feel at home with his humor and outgoing personality. I believe he treats all his customers as if they are family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
52 cars in stock
0 new50 used2 certified pre-owned
Volkswagen Atlas
Volkswagen Atlas
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Bachman Volkswagen works hard to be your top choice Volkswagen dealership in Louisville! Family owned and operated since 1985, Steve and Teresa Bachman are well known in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area for their dedication to excellence and focus on employee and customer satisfaction. They consistently carry the largest selection of new VW models and a huge pre-owned inventory as well. For sales, service, or parts, Bachman Volkswagen would love the opportunity to serve you and your family for years to come!

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes