1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I would like to express my complete disappointment with the Lexington Ky, Don Jacobs BMW service department. It took multiple days of trying to reach the service department to make an appointment for my BMW. I tried 2 times using my cars service connect and also placed multiple phone calls. Each time the operator would tell me there is no Service department member available. So I left messages and voicemails to have my call returned with no luck. After 4 days of not having a call returned which included a message that was supposed to be delivered to the service manager, I was able to finally reach someone to make my appointment. I was told that my appointment would take several days due to the nature of the recalls that needed to be fixed as well as some other minor issues. Due to the length of the service I was told I would be getting a loaner vehicle. I told the service department rep that I needed to bring my vehicle in a couple days early to drop it off since I would be unable to drop it off on the day of the appointment. They told me that was fine and that they would have a loaner ready. So I get there and drop my car off fully expecting a loaner vehicle only to be told I couldn't have one. The reason is that I was dropping my vehicle off early and they couldn't give me a car until the day of my appointment. This severely left me in a bind. This was in no way indicated on the phone when I made my appointment as I was told a loaner would be available. I had no ride home and now had to make other plans to get to work for the week. When I asked for a ride home since I was lied to about the loaner vehicle the service representative told me "Well, we can give you your keys back and you can take your car." I found this response to be very rude and highly unprofessional. Due to the unprofessionalism and being lied to, I can pretty much guarantee that my next BMW will not be coming from Don Jacobs. While I cant place any blame on the sales department, the rude way I was dismissed by the service department has left me feeling that my business and referrals are better suited for another BMW Dealer. Read more