Corey is my service manager and he is a gem!! Very helpful and professional. And even if i come in for minor adjustment, my car comes out shining clean - that is a great courtesy for your customers - and one that is always commented on by others!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
It was a pleasure to visit your service department. I felt assured that my vehicle and I were in excellent hands. I also felt very well taken care of. I was treated with the utmost courtesy and respect. I was told exactly what was to be done with the vehicle, and I was given as estimate as to how long it would take. It took much less time! You had me in an out within an hour, again with a detailed explanation of the work that was done. The waiting area was welcoming, and the courtesy wash was a pleasant surprise. The atmosphere is always clean, brightly lighted and professional in appearance, and each and every employee I come in contact with greets me with a genuine smile and a warm welcome. It is always a pleasure, folks. You're a model of outstanding customer service!
