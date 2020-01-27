service Rating

It was a pleasure to visit your service department. I felt assured that my vehicle and I were in excellent hands. I also felt very well taken care of. I was treated with the utmost courtesy and respect. I was told exactly what was to be done with the vehicle, and I was given as estimate as to how long it would take. It took much less time! You had me in an out within an hour, again with a detailed explanation of the work that was done. The waiting area was welcoming, and the courtesy wash was a pleasant surprise. The atmosphere is always clean, brightly lighted and professional in appearance, and each and every employee I come in contact with greets me with a genuine smile and a warm welcome. It is always a pleasure, folks. You're a model of outstanding customer service!