Eddy's Chevrolet

8801 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67207
(855) 518-1088
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Eddy's Chevrolet

service Rating

Servicing at Eddy’s

by Biddut Dey on 01/27/2020

Overall happy experience in terms of service and transparency. Thanks the service agent Scott.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Good experience

by Kristi12344321 on 04/07/2017

Our salesman.adam Engels he will be the sole reason we return. He was very helpful during our purchase of our new car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always a pleasure

by BonnieD83 on 04/05/2017

Corey is my service manager and he is a gem!! Very helpful and professional. And even if i come in for minor adjustment, my car comes out shining clean - that is a great courtesy for your customers - and one that is always commented on by others!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Outstanding Customer Service

by poyndext on 03/11/2017

It was a pleasure to visit your service department. I felt assured that my vehicle and I were in excellent hands. I also felt very well taken care of. I was treated with the utmost courtesy and respect. I was told exactly what was to be done with the vehicle, and I was given as estimate as to how long it would take. It took much less time! You had me in an out within an hour, again with a detailed explanation of the work that was done. The waiting area was welcoming, and the courtesy wash was a pleasant surprise. The atmosphere is always clean, brightly lighted and professional in appearance, and each and every employee I come in contact with greets me with a genuine smile and a warm welcome. It is always a pleasure, folks. You're a model of outstanding customer service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
24 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
28 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
