10050 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66109
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
The expert staff at Legends Honda is here to help pair you with the perfect new or used Honda that you’ll be happy with for years to come. Our Honda dealership in Kansas City, KS, believes in offering you a low-stress car-buying experience. Take your time browsing our selection of new, used and Certified Pre-Owned Honda vehicles, or schedule a service appointment with our one of our technicians. No matter what brought you to our Kansas City Honda dealership, we’re confident that we’ll exceed your expectations!

Legends Honda is located at 10050 Parallel Pkwy in Kansas City. This is an easy drive away for folks coming from Overland Park, Olathe and even across the state border from Missouri. Upgrade your daily commutes with a new Honda today, or stop in for Honda maintenance and repairs!

If you'd like to order OEM Honda parts at our dealership to make some repairs on your own, you can do that, too.
Legends Honda is dedicated to providing a great customer service beyond the sale. Factory-trained technicians service all brands and offer express service for many routine maintenance services.
Legends Honda is a locally-owned, full-service Honda dealer. We go the extra mile to provide you with a more personal car buying and servicing experience.
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

