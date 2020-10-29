Son’s First Vehicle
10/29/2020
Bought our sons first car recently from BMW of Des Moines. Really enjoyed working with Dalton Matt, our client advisor. He went out of his way to make this a special event for our son. Would highly recommend visiting BMW of Des Moines because of Dalton. Thanks Dalton!
10/29/2020
BMW OF DSM IS A CLASS ACT!
I purchased a used BMW X1 from a wonderful salesman-Ira G Booker!! He was so caring and attentive! Very knowledgeable, professional, and personable. I will tell everyone I know that Ira is your guy when shopping for a car!! BMW Des Moines is the place to go!!!
Great Service
Our car buying experience went so smooth with Dalton Matt. He went above and beyond and we love our new car. Definitely will be back.
Great car buying experience
We purchased a pre-owned BMW last week from Dalton Matt at the dealership on Hickman Rd in Clive. Dalton was great to work with; knowledgeable about the two cars we were interested in purchasing and attentive to our questions. He was helpful working with the management to determine pricing and followed up with post-purchase arrangements to schedule an appointment with the BMW Genius. We’re very happy with our purchase and the experience of working with Dalton.
Total enjoyment in buying a new car
Total enjoyment in buying a new car. My sales rep Ira. Went so far above and beyond what was expected. Not only a true professional but a very caring and kind man. The rest of the staff have been incredible I am from Minnesota even though I grew up here. I look forward to many years working with not only Ira but the entire staff. You no longer have to go out of Iowa to get a good car couldn’t say anything more anything better
Great experience. Tyler Vonnahme is the best!
Tyler Vonnahme is phenomenal and treats you like family. He's always there to answer questions.and bends over backwards to help. I live in a different state and he went over and beyond to help me paperwork to my local DMV to register the car. I highly recommend Tyler Vonnahme and BMW of Des Moines!
Fantastic experience all-around
Ira was fantastic to work with! We had an incredible experience at BMW of Des Moines thanks to him!
Above & beyond
I would like to share one of the best experiences on buying a used car that I have ever had. My wife and I were looking for a used vehicle (a slight upgrade) she had a 2012 suburban that was getting up in miles we started looking for a Yukon Denali XL and came across one at a local dealership that we have done business with before. We called and set up an appointment with the same salesman that sold us our previous vehicle. We liked the vehicle but we noticed a few minor issues with it and pointed them out. The salesman said I’m sorry but it is as is( for $32000). Now as we left we found it both odd that this is how they decided to deal this way. Now let’s fast forward 1 month and I get a call from the same salesman that they dropped the price to $30000 would I be interested in it now. My reply was have you fixed the problems and if not what is the price to fix those. His reply was the same as before it is as it is and never looked into fixing them. Now my wife has done some searching and found the exact same year, make and mileage and price as the one that we found several months ago but this one is located at BMW of Des Moines. This is where we met Calvin Conley. He has given us the definition of what above and beyond of what a salesman is. Since he has made the sale he has stayed in touch for the past 3 weeks. He was willing to drive 20 miles out to our house for us to sign the title (since we couldn’t the night of the sale) and From the simplest of texts to make sure we still like the Denali. To answering any ? That we may have. One week after we took ownership we noticed a mechanical problem with the driver side running board. He informed me that there GM mechanic was on vacation but take it to any GM dealer and they would pick up the diagnostic fee and go from there. ( instead of telling us we would have to wait till he got back) So now the Denali is in there shop and they offer us a loaner. ( now we all know how dealerships give out loaners?) used up pieces of garbage. But they loaned us a 2020 BMW X5. I can never say enough how much that I am impressed with Calvin and BMW of Des Moines. They have won my business as a first option for when I need to shop for a vehicle for my daughter who is 13 and my son who is 11. Thankyou Calvin and BMW Eddie and Donna Simons
BMW Purchase - Highly Recommend
My experience at BMW of Des Moines was first class thanks to Ira Booker, my sales consultant. He was extremely friendly and knowledgeable during the process (first time BMW driver/owner). Highly recommend setting something up if you’re in the market.
Recommended
I have leased or purchased three different cars from BMW of Des Moines. I look forward to doing more business with them over the coming years. Ira Booker is the most knowledgeable and accommodating salesperson you'll ever meet. And Kiera Harris, the service manager, is terrific, too!
The best car buying experience ever!!!
I typically dread car shopping but working with Ira Booker was actually a pleasure. I was impressed with him before we even met.... had to wait to see him for a few minutes because he was taking care of the needs of a owner who had an issue. The fact that he takes care of his past clients BEFORE a new sales opportunity speaks volumes about his customer service! I did my research before I arrived so I was aware of the various discounts available so I know that he worked to get me the best deal possible, no games whatsoever. I see why there were numerous “Employee of the Month” trophies on his desk! Ira truly knows his automobiles and educated me patiently and carefully to ensure I had a firm understanding of my new car it’s many features. I recommend BMW and I highly recommend Ira Booker!
Five star service - BMW quality
Great sales and attention to detail from Calvin and the whole team at BMW of Des Moines.
BMW Purchase
Ira was wonderful to work with during the process of leasing our new X3. He greeted us immediately upon arriving and continued to work and answer any and all questions we had as this was our first lease. We ended up arriving at the dealership a couple hours before they were to close. By the time we were done looking at the car, discussing options and eventually leasing the vehicle, we ended up being there and hour after the facility had closed. Everyone we worked with were as friendly to us an hour after close as they had been earlier in the day. Once we were through all the paperwork, Ira was willing to stay even longer to show us features of our vehicle and how to access and operate them. A wonderful, smiling friendly man from beginning to end of the process. We have been in a couple times since and he always makes a point of coming up and greeting and shaking our hands. We definitely enjoyed the entire leasing process.
Very Satisfied Customer
I recently purchased a new BMW X3 at BMW of Des Moines. Tyler Vonnahme was the salesperson I worked with, and I could not be happier with my experience and the deal we were able to agree on. If you go there, ask for him by name you will be glad you did. From the time I walked in the door and someone offered me water or any other refreshments they have, to test driving, working on a deal, then finalizing the paperwork, I felt welcomed. This is not something you experience at many dealerships, let alone in the luxury market. I am a person who rarely ever rates anything online, but I feel it was worth spending the extra time on this one.
Used Hyundai for my daughter
We came in on a Saturday kind of looking for a car for my 16-year-old daughter. We worked with a fellow named Eric and he was exceptionally good. He was very candid, Honest and told us everything he knew about the car. In the end the car had higher mileage than we would’ve liked, but we were confident that we were getting a good deal. We were treated with honesty, respect and no pressure. We like doing business with this dealership and I hope to do more in the future .
BMW of Des Moines
Had a great experience with the purchase of my new BMW. Ira along with all the others I talked to made the experience very pleasant. Ira took the time to get me comfortable in my car and showed me how to work all the different new to me tools this new car has! I'm a fan of both Ira and BMW of Des Moines!!!
Excellent purchase experience
Worked with Jim Andrews in the purchase of a 2016 340i. Outstanding guy to deal with! Friendly, knew his stuff, and gave me all the time I needed to evaluate the vehicle and review my purchase options. Would definitely recommend Jim to a friend or family member.
Efficient
Ira was a good guy to work with. Process was efficient. I do not recommend vendors to my friends and have no family living here. The car I purchased is just what I wanted and I trust that service and follow up will be as good as the buying experience has been.
BMW
The BMW dealership in Des Moines is a wonderful place o buy a car, our salesman Ira is the absolute best, he made our experience seamless and streamlined, I would recommend him and this dealership to anyone.
Extraordinary
Ira Booker is the BEST! He bent over backwards to make sure I had the most extraordinary purchasing experience. From this point forward I will always recommend him to anyone that is in the market for a BMW.
Ira goes above and beyond
Ira by far has proven to be a true professional from the selection process to the pick up process bmw of Des Moines and ira are on your side
