Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3175 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 50021
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Dewey Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4.8
Overall Rating
(19)
Recommend: Yes (18) No (1)
sales Rating

Good truck good people

by Will A on 08/26/2020

Good truck good deal good people quick and painless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dewey Dodge in Ankeny Iowa

by Dewey Dodge in Ankeny Iowa on 06/25/2020

I had an exceptional experience. I had a super salesperson (Justin Carter) who was very patient and understanding. Likewise, the F&I department was outstanding and got the paperwork done in record time. I had an exceptional experience with Dewey Dodge, and I would highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New car

by New Dodge Charger on 06/01/2020

Great customer service. Very helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

We love our new Chrysler Pacifica!

by Brent Schneider on 03/31/2020

Justin Carter at Dewey made our car buying experience a good one. Prior to speaking with Dewey I had been talking with car dealers for the last few months. Not the best experience. At other dealers it felt like I was being sold a car and not buying one. With Justin I felt like I was being listened too and getting the information I needed to make the best decision for our family. He was even willing to drive our new Chrysler Pacifica to our home 2 hours away! Even though that part felling through the idea of doing that during the pandemic was a nice accommodation to keep us from traveling. Overall Dewey was understanding and straightforward throughout this process. I appreciated that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dewey Dodge Ankeny, IA

by Diane on 03/08/2020

We bought a new Journey at Dewey yesterday. It was our first time at the dealership. Everyone was helpful and friendly. I would recommend to friend or family. We worked with Bradley Leo and he was helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by New car on 03/03/2020

Was one of the easiest dealer I have had the privilege to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Good people to work with.

by Jason on 02/01/2020

Had a good experience working with Rodrigo and Mike W. Nice friendly pepole.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Class Act

by EJ Burrows on 01/31/2020

The staff at Dewey Dodge has always treated my family and I fairly. They have a prompt sales department that took our needs into consideration during the purchase. It’s always a good feeling to walk out knowing you got a good deal. Brad Leo did a fantastic job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bought a Corvette from a Dodge Dealer

by Ed Lang on 01/05/2020

Experience was top notch. I was fron out-of town and drove over 300 miles to purchase a car. The car was fairly represented and was everything they said it was. The buying process was quick and efficient. I Could not have had a better buying experience. When looking for a car ask for Justin.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee purchase as a company fleet car

by Chris Frazier on 12/04/2019

Terry was very responsive and made the fleet purchase easy. It was a pleasure working with him and the rest of the staff at Dewey Jeep. We are very happy with the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Dealership

by BEST DEALERSHIP on 11/01/2019

We had the best sales rep. Bradley Leo was very socialable, helpful and overall has a great personality.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New truck purchase

by New truck purchase on 10/05/2019

Excellent level of service from the first phone call to the salesman, Mario to straightforward pricing to very quick and efficient final paperwork.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great place

by Erika on 09/21/2019

Bought my fourth car from them because they are knowledgeable, professional, and happy to answer my questions and walk me through everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Purchased 2017 Camry

by Mark on 09/07/2019

Dewey does a great job of keeping their Inventory updated on auto trader and other sites. We found a very nice 2017 Toyota Camry XSE there for a pretty good price and low miles. The sales staff were very friendly and helpful. They were flexible with us on the vehicle price and I felt like they were working in my interest. The finance person I worked with was also very helpful in getting the best deal and arrangement. Everyone was very responsive to my questions by phone, text, and in person, and there is a nice relaxed atmosphere there. I felt really good about buying a car at Dewey and would definitely look at what they have the next time around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Dewey treated me better!

by Happymom on 08/24/2019

Roger and the other people at Deqey made buying our van a positive experience. Roger showed us all of the new features and how to use them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Bought a 16 Ram

by Esmir on 08/10/2019

Great service overall. From the sales person to the finance people. I was able to make a deal within 2 hours and was able to drive away with the car I wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Last time visiting

by Mattmullins on 01/29/2019

I did not have my glasses when signing papers was told my intrest was 8 percent was actually 10.85 after I signed and my spouse notices it was that night the guy fed me a line of crap and told me to refinance in 3 months and also told me I should get a extended warranty cause basically the deal I got was a so [non-permissible content removed] that I would not be able to trade in again. I will no longer ever buy from dewey dodge again but you already know that because you sold me a [non-permissible content removed] deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

sales Rating

Great to work with

by Micheal on 01/24/2019

Buying a vehicle from Dewey Dodge was a good experience. I had an unfortunate turn of events essentially totaling my previous vehicle and the salesman Ryan Rood was very helpful and worked out a deal with me that was heavily in my favor

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Sales Manager and Salesperson

by DeweyDAll on 01/11/2019

Justin Carter and Chris Leo have repeatedly given me great device and treated me with respect and great care. I only wish all of management did as great as these two at making sure they take great care of their customers!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy purcgase

by Mdvorak88 on 08/25/2018

My purchase was quick and simple and they got me the deal I wanted at the right price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Good deal!

by Jordan85 on 01/10/2017

Spoke with Almir this morning, came in for a test drive, and left with a 2012 Equinox. Not at all agressive or overbearing. Would definitely do business here again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
