Good truck good people
by 08/26/2020on
Good truck good deal good people quick and painless
Dewey Dodge in Ankeny Iowa
by 06/25/2020on
I had an exceptional experience. I had a super salesperson (Justin Carter) who was very patient and understanding. Likewise, the F&I department was outstanding and got the paperwork done in record time. I had an exceptional experience with Dewey Dodge, and I would highly recommend them.
New car
by 06/01/2020on
Great customer service. Very helpful staff.
We love our new Chrysler Pacifica!
by 03/31/2020on
Justin Carter at Dewey made our car buying experience a good one. Prior to speaking with Dewey I had been talking with car dealers for the last few months. Not the best experience. At other dealers it felt like I was being sold a car and not buying one. With Justin I felt like I was being listened too and getting the information I needed to make the best decision for our family. He was even willing to drive our new Chrysler Pacifica to our home 2 hours away! Even though that part felling through the idea of doing that during the pandemic was a nice accommodation to keep us from traveling. Overall Dewey was understanding and straightforward throughout this process. I appreciated that.
Dewey Dodge Ankeny, IA
by 03/08/2020on
We bought a new Journey at Dewey yesterday. It was our first time at the dealership. Everyone was helpful and friendly. I would recommend to friend or family. We worked with Bradley Leo and he was helpful.
New vehicle purchase
by 03/03/2020on
Was one of the easiest dealer I have had the privilege to work with.
Good people to work with.
by 02/01/2020on
Had a good experience working with Rodrigo and Mike W. Nice friendly pepole.
Class Act
by 01/31/2020on
The staff at Dewey Dodge has always treated my family and I fairly. They have a prompt sales department that took our needs into consideration during the purchase. It’s always a good feeling to walk out knowing you got a good deal. Brad Leo did a fantastic job.
Bought a Corvette from a Dodge Dealer
by 01/05/2020on
Experience was top notch. I was fron out-of town and drove over 300 miles to purchase a car. The car was fairly represented and was everything they said it was. The buying process was quick and efficient. I Could not have had a better buying experience. When looking for a car ask for Justin.
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee purchase as a company fleet car
by 12/04/2019on
Terry was very responsive and made the fleet purchase easy. It was a pleasure working with him and the rest of the staff at Dewey Jeep. We are very happy with the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee purchase.
Best Dealership
by 11/01/2019on
We had the best sales rep. Bradley Leo was very socialable, helpful and overall has a great personality.
New truck purchase
by 10/05/2019on
Excellent level of service from the first phone call to the salesman, Mario to straightforward pricing to very quick and efficient final paperwork.
Great place
by 09/21/2019on
Bought my fourth car from them because they are knowledgeable, professional, and happy to answer my questions and walk me through everything.
Purchased 2017 Camry
by 09/07/2019on
Dewey does a great job of keeping their Inventory updated on auto trader and other sites. We found a very nice 2017 Toyota Camry XSE there for a pretty good price and low miles. The sales staff were very friendly and helpful. They were flexible with us on the vehicle price and I felt like they were working in my interest. The finance person I worked with was also very helpful in getting the best deal and arrangement. Everyone was very responsive to my questions by phone, text, and in person, and there is a nice relaxed atmosphere there. I felt really good about buying a car at Dewey and would definitely look at what they have the next time around.
Dewey treated me better!
by 08/24/2019on
Roger and the other people at Deqey made buying our van a positive experience. Roger showed us all of the new features and how to use them.
Bought a 16 Ram
by 08/10/2019on
Great service overall. From the sales person to the finance people. I was able to make a deal within 2 hours and was able to drive away with the car I wanted!
Last time visiting
by 01/29/2019on
I did not have my glasses when signing papers was told my intrest was 8 percent was actually 10.85 after I signed and my spouse notices it was that night the guy fed me a line of crap and told me to refinance in 3 months and also told me I should get a extended warranty cause basically the deal I got was a so [non-permissible content removed] that I would not be able to trade in again. I will no longer ever buy from dewey dodge again but you already know that because you sold me a [non-permissible content removed] deal.
Great to work with
by 01/24/2019on
Buying a vehicle from Dewey Dodge was a good experience. I had an unfortunate turn of events essentially totaling my previous vehicle and the salesman Ryan Rood was very helpful and worked out a deal with me that was heavily in my favor
Great Sales Manager and Salesperson
by 01/11/2019on
Justin Carter and Chris Leo have repeatedly given me great device and treated me with respect and great care. I only wish all of management did as great as these two at making sure they take great care of their customers!
Easy purcgase
by 08/25/2018on
My purchase was quick and simple and they got me the deal I wanted at the right price.
Good deal!
by 01/10/2017on
Spoke with Almir this morning, came in for a test drive, and left with a 2012 Equinox. Not at all agressive or overbearing. Would definitely do business here again!
