service Rating

We recently had service done on my daughter’s 2004 CR-V. All service was completed just fine. They also found that RF brake rotor was frozen. In addition, the RR tire was found to be leaking air. Upon removing the tire from the rim to patch the tire, it was found that the inner wall of the sidewall had deteriorated badly because of the low pressure. The tire was replaced (along with the brake work) and all is well. Thanks to the service department, these dangerous conditions were detected and remedied before anything bad happened. I have been buying Honda automobiles for over thirty years. One of the main reasons l continue to buy from Bosak Honda is the great service we receive on all our Hondas. John and his service people have always treated us fairly and with respect. Thank you and keep up the good work. Read more