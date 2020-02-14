Lies - Deceit - Greed
Took my 2013 GTI in for the normal 40,000 mile DSG service. My car ran perfectly when I dropped it off. The car was in the service bay for about 3 hours total...but when I got it back, the car had multiple lights / warnings come on as I was driving it home. Took it back in 3 days later to have these warnings checked and was told I needed a whole new gear shift assembly and it would be a $2,300 repair. I questioned the service tech and the service manager about this...and the response was it was no fault of theirs that this happened. Big surprise! How terribly convenient that the day I took it in for service, this gear shift assembly decides to break without any warnings whatsoever. Nevermind it is a part designed to last many more miles than the car has on it. It's so rare the dealership doesn't even stock that part. It feels very much like an inside sabotage of a perfectly good car...all to make a couple extra grand. The question of course is whether this is an isolated incident, or part of a larger conspiracy at this VW dealership or perhaps it is more pervasive and is the culture at ALL Tom Wood dealerships? Of course we will never know....but this incident feels like it was an orchestrated plan to defraud this customer. I will not be back ever!
Poor Service and No Returned Calls
I had a miserable experience with the service department. I brought my car in to have an alignment done and after it was “fixed” I drove it on I465 the next day and discovered it was not corrected. I called and left a voicemail for the new service manager, who I met during my visit, to call me back to discuss the situation and he never returned my call. So I responded to their e-mail request to rate my visit and gave them a low score with an explanation. I received a phone call the next day by one of the service advisors and scheduled a follow up appointment to have the alignment checked again. When I brought my car back to them, exactly two weeks from the first visit, they looked at the car and told me the alignment was fine and I needed 4 new tires and all 4 rims were bent and needed to be fixed (I had my tires rotated and balanced in mid December by Tire Barn and they told me tires were good). So I questioned them why they did not mention this to me two weeks ago during my last visit and they could not give me a good answer. I then asked them to give me a copy of the alignment report (they have always given me a”before and after” report the previous three times I had my alignment done there over the past 2 1/2 years). They could not produce one or find one and could not give a good answer why this occurred. I then decided to go talk with the GM, Kent Golden, and told him what I experienced and he told me he would look into it and get back with me by Friday ( my appointment was on a Monday) because he was leaving for Las Vegas the next day. He did get back with me and left a voicemail that did not make much sense. I returned his call and left him three voicemails over the course of two weeks and he never returned my call.So I decided to call his direct supervisor, Robert Kennedy Edwards, and left him a voicemail a week ago about the situation and he has not returned my call. Therefore, I can only make the assumption that they don’t care about me or my experience and they don’t want to correct what I paid for in the first place. They would rather tell me I should buy four new tires from them and let them fix my “bent rims.” Of course, they expect to be paid for those services and if I didn’t they would be mad and come after me to collect their money. I guess it’s only fair that I give them a poor rating for not correcting what I paid for and then not returning calls and avoiding the situation. I spent a lot of my personal time dealing with their terrible service and they still haven’t fixed the original issue with my alignment. POOR SERVICE, BAD MANAGEMENT AND AWFUL BUSiNESS PRACTICE!
Horrible treatment by service
I've submitted two requests for a reply and refund after they charged me $134 for a fraudulent diagnosis on my vehicle but they don't even care enough to reply. I can't believe they condone this treatment of customers! Their service department quoted me over $700 for a repair that cost $76 at another service center. Then charged me $134 for the wrong diagnosis...I guess they figured that since I'm a woman that I wouldn't know that they were totally trying to scam me out of hundreds of dollars. I am still demanding a refund of my $134 but their management won't even reply to my initial inquiry.
Loved the staff
I came in with advanced request of what car I was looking at -the negotiation was fun and my sales man Stefan was great. The only piece that took a really long time was checking out with finance -but I enjoyed meeting some of the other team members as I waited.
Great dealership!!!
I bought my new chrysler 200 2015 from them and I love this ride. Kenny is one their best salesman He took good care me. Got a lifetime free car wash and free first oil change. I definitely recommend this place to anyone looking for a new car!!!
Excellent experience!
My husband and I had a great experience at Tom Wood Volkswagen. Our salesman Kenny Scott was hands down the best person we worked with while car hunting. He was extremely friendly, helpful, knowledgable, and went out of his way to make sure we were comfortable every step of the way. He truly made our first car buying experience a great one, and we will definitely be going back to him for our next one. Tom Wood Volkswagen had great pricing on their vehicles and everyone else on the staff we came in contact with was also helpful and friendly. We would definitely highly recommend Tom Wood Volkswagen and especially Kenny Scott if you're in the car market!
Excellent Customer Service!
Excellent customer service! I am pleased with my purchase and I feel I got what I wanted! Kenny Scott is a great salesman. Very attentive, personable but not pushy. He works hard to get you in the car of your choice and considering I originally started looking in August the fact that he kept in touch until I was ready is a very nice touch!
Great Car Buying Experience
We found the Golf GTI we were shopping for on Tom Wood's website. The website was easy to use with excellent pictures of the GTI. We contacted Kenny Scott a sales agent at the dealership and he quickly and convienently scheduled a test drive for us on a Saturday afternoon. The test drive went well and we quickly struck a fair deal which included my trade-in. While waiting, my girlfriend wondered the lot and found a certified pre-owned Beetle that she couldn't live without. Suddenly, Kenny had two deals and two trade-ins to work with. My girlfriend got a good deal for the Beetle and her trade-in. Her financing was more complicated but Kenny and the dealership sailed through it and got her a good rate that made the car affordable. We drove off with two new certified pre-owned cars with all but a few details attended too. Those details were quickly attended to the following Monday. Overall, it was a very good experience dealing with sales, financing and management. I would recommend the dealership to anyone looking for a new or used Volkswagen.
All Star Performance
We bought a 2013 Tiguan from salesman Kenny Scott. He was genuine, helpful and listened to our needs. We arrived late on Friday and Kenny, Stephen Adams and the entire Tom Wood Volkswagen staff worked past hours to help us complete the purchase of this great SUV. GREAT BUYING EXPERIENCE!!
Must Avoid This Dealership!
Based on the nightmare service experience I just had there it appears their mission statement is "you vs. us". Long-story-short, I took my car there to be serviced for an engine light issue (fuel injection sensor) and while in their possession the steering rack broke ($1k parts cost plus $600 labor). Gets worse, initial assessment was mis-diagnosed that cost $800. Gets even worse, after those 3 issues were fixed another ignition issue went wrong. Now, one could assume it was all bad luck, but regardless I would expect Tom Wood VW to acknowledge the bad luck occurred in their shop and cover the cost of their incompetency for the mis-diagnosed fix. All-in total cost for these unrelated issues amount to more than $2k. I elevated my concerns to the top of the house (GM - Mike Driver / Service Director - Mike Miller) and their response was to discount the labor by $300 and provide me a loaner car free of cost. Forgive me for my laughter, but how is the customer being out $1,700 (majority of which was for issues that occurred while in their shop) while Tom Wood VW is out $300 (which likely amounts to even less after consideration of their business model). The unfortunate problem is that it is a tone at the top issue that becomes pervasive throughout the organization; therefore, the advisors see nothing wrong with charging customers for every penny they can get (even their own mistakes) while justifying their "service" is good b/c it was done quickly or with a disingenuous smile b/c that is the tone of their leadership. Again, no ownership of their own mistakes and it is "your car" therefore you should pay for anything I put down on your invoice. No concept of a business relationship. This near-sided mentality will eventually lead to a disfunctional business, but I suppose that will be consistent with the VW theme of cheating its end consumers by promising high fuel-efficient vehicles that are fun to drive while destroying the environment. Under penalty of death should you consider taking your vehicle to be serviced at this dealership.
The Best Experience I've Ever Had
I have never experienced such a wonderful car purchasing experience. I was truly in a super difficult situation with the car I currently had. I didn't think I had any way to figure out how to get a reliable car that would be affordable. Matt K at Tom Wood VW on 96th in Indianapolis came to my rescue and got me a great car that is the nicest thing I have ever driven and at a more reasonable price than I could have ever imagined. Matt's straight forward honesty was something I valued the most during my experience and he was also working with another customer at the same time and flipped my situation from stress and anxiety to excitement and contentment in such a short amount of time. The other customer and I enjoyed our waiting time and discussed with each other how great Matt is. I will never buy another car from anyone else and I will only tell people to go to him for a new car. He will never know how much I appreciate his hard, honest, noteworthy, and compassionate work. I feel like the luckiest person in the world! Thank you Matt K!
fabulous sales, service, and of course, product
from the beginning, my experience with tom wood vw has been more than great! anya is an open and honest salesperson, and everyone with whom i've been in contact has been professional, top notch. my eos is my most favorite item i've ever owned. highly recommend this dealer and product!
Outstanding Experience
I walked into Tom Wood looking for a specific car, naturally it wasn't available. My luck. I left angry, checked a few other lots, and went back. As soon as I walked in, Anya, the saleswoman that I was talking to let me know that her and her staff were already working on getting me a deal worked out. They had no idea I was coming back. They got me an incredible car at a great price. I feel very confident with my purchase and how it was handled. I can only assume the bad reviews are for people looking to get something for nothing. Good luck with that in the car world.
Find Somewhere Else to buy your VW
We leased a vehicle from Tom Wood VW a few years ago. We were told at that time "No problem turning the vehicle in early if you want to get another VW, VW's hold there value and they love to keep customers". Well two weeks ago we returned to swap our lease 8 months early because of life changes - we just wanted the exact same car, with more options, and to renew our lease. The same Sales Manager "Dave" attempted to help us again, played the "I'm your friend" card again and again. My favorite line was "Let me dispel some rumors, the numbers someone else told you they would give you for your car are a lie, and not possible. When your ready to purchase a car, I'm here to help, but what you want isn't possible." Well, Dave, was a disrespectful GM as well as full of himself. 1 hour after walking out I located the exact car (features and color) myself two hours away in Ohio. After a few phone calls we were on our way to Ohio to get the exact car under the exact terms we wanted - the car that Dave said "No one can do that for you, I'm already giving you a net deal." Sadly our sales man was wonderful and I wish we could have bought from him - however they are limited to what they can do by the Sales Managers and in this case, Dave lost a sale for a great sales guy, as well as lost a Customer for life, and caused this review to be written. I would recommend anyone looking to purchase a VW look to the east just inside Ohio for a VW dealership!
TOM WOOD SUCKS
12/21/2012- Tom Wood is a big joke! To start our the service department is filled with a [violative content removed]. I called to schedule a recall appt. and was told to bring my car in and it would be an all day job. I dropped the car off and was told they did not have any loner cars, so I had to us Enterprise and they would pay for it. That was wierd as I was the third person in the dealership that morning??? I waited and enterprise came to pick me up! I was then called by Tom Wood saying they did not have the part and I would have to bring the car back in again. Well you would think when they made the appt. and I gave them the VIN off the car they would have known at that time they did not have the part. After returning the rental car to them I got a letter in the mail about 5 days later from Enterprise stating I had done $1000 dollars in damage to the car! This was crazy if the damage was done it was done after I had returned the car! I travel for a living and rent 50 cars or more a year. THIS PLACE IS A JOKE! I WILL NEVER SHOP NOR HAVE HAVE A CAR SERVICED HERE AGAIN! I WILL HAVE TO SAY FALCONE IS THE BEST OPTION ALL THE WAY AROUND!
Best of the Best
The service staff at Tom Wood Volkswagen is fantastic! They actually listen to you and assist you any way they can to solve any issues. They are friendly and truly care about satisfying their customers. I actually consider their place an office away from office for they accommodate me whenever I take our cars in to be serviced. I always stay and wait for I can utilize their facilities to do computer work and it saves me from having to catch a ride somewhere and then catch a ride back to get the car. There is no forced/pressured sales tactics, they merely suggest improvements. If the suggested service is not necessary for additional miles then they are honest and tell you it wouldn't hurt to wait but please be aware this will require being attended to in the future. I am so glad I have two Volkswagens so I can take them to the same place, especially when that place gives wonderful service. Keep up the good work.
Stay Away!
Christian Wilson, salesman @ VW in Carmel, IN., is a typical car salesman. Everything that comes out of his mouth does not have a shred of truth to it. His bottom line is to sell the car. He says what he thinks you want to hear, promises anything and is not all knowledgable. He sold my niece the car she had always wanted. It has been nothing but problem after problem starting 3 weeks after she drove it home. He was pushy & aggressive with her from day one and somehow managed to find the car she wanted "somewhere," although he said it had been on the lot for a few months, she never saw it on the lot in the several times she had been to the dealership. He told her to look online for car insurance. We did so,only to find outrageous prices. When we told him this the look on his face spoke volumes. He had no clue. He assured us that the car had some of the original warranty left. But! failed to tell us that the warranty expired in a few weeks! He never produced the date of inception on this car no matter how many times I asked for it. Later, it was produced in a matter of minutes, when I demanded it from the new car manager. His manager, David Lowe, is of the same caliber as Mr. Wilson. He is condescending and just plain rude. He speaks no truths and will lie to your face and has no intention at all of being honest and fair when it comes to making a bad situation right. I take full responsibility for going through with the sale, although, my instincts told me not to trust Christian Wilson. But, he has made a young girl's first car purchase a nightmare and has provided nothing but bad memories for her and the car she has always wanted. Do Not Shop with this Dealership.