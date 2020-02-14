service Rating

I had a miserable experience with the service department. I brought my car in to have an alignment done and after it was “fixed” I drove it on I465 the next day and discovered it was not corrected. I called and left a voicemail for the new service manager, who I met during my visit, to call me back to discuss the situation and he never returned my call. So I responded to their e-mail request to rate my visit and gave them a low score with an explanation. I received a phone call the next day by one of the service advisors and scheduled a follow up appointment to have the alignment checked again. When I brought my car back to them, exactly two weeks from the first visit, they looked at the car and told me the alignment was fine and I needed 4 new tires and all 4 rims were bent and needed to be fixed (I had my tires rotated and balanced in mid December by Tire Barn and they told me tires were good). So I questioned them why they did not mention this to me two weeks ago during my last visit and they could not give me a good answer. I then asked them to give me a copy of the alignment report (they have always given me a”before and after” report the previous three times I had my alignment done there over the past 2 1/2 years). They could not produce one or find one and could not give a good answer why this occurred. I then decided to go talk with the GM, Kent Golden, and told him what I experienced and he told me he would look into it and get back with me by Friday ( my appointment was on a Monday) because he was leaving for Las Vegas the next day. He did get back with me and left a voicemail that did not make much sense. I returned his call and left him three voicemails over the course of two weeks and he never returned my call.So I decided to call his direct supervisor, Robert Kennedy Edwards, and left him a voicemail a week ago about the situation and he has not returned my call. Therefore, I can only make the assumption that they don’t care about me or my experience and they don’t want to correct what I paid for in the first place. They would rather tell me I should buy four new tires from them and let them fix my “bent rims.” Of course, they expect to be paid for those services and if I didn’t they would be mad and come after me to collect their money. I guess it’s only fair that I give them a poor rating for not correcting what I paid for and then not returning calls and avoiding the situation. I spent a lot of my personal time dealing with their terrible service and they still haven’t fixed the original issue with my alignment. POOR SERVICE, BAD MANAGEMENT AND AWFUL BUSiNESS PRACTICE! Read more