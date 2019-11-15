Service Rep hung up on me
I dropped off my truck at my designated appointment time today and five hours later they can't tell me even when my truck will be looked at. I tell Jessie Baker, in service, my disbelief and frustration. He tells me all he can tell me is that my truck is in line and they'll look at it ASAP, but they have vehicles waiting from three days ago?! That would've been amazing to know this morning. After several rude and sarcastic comments and not service manager available i ask to speak with the GM. Jessie tells me he was told to tell me the GM will call me back. I ask to be transferred to the voicemail for the GM he said NOPE and HUNG UP ON ME! I called back and spoke with a lady name jesse at the front desk who transferred me to the voicemail for the GM. but here i am at work, no car, no idea when mine will be ready and no idea who to call at Tom Wood for help
Worst car dealership
I recently purchased a vehicle from Tom Wood Ford. Initially the service was fine. I had looked at the website and had favorited a couple cars that they had on there lot, and was called by them a few minutes later to set up a time to come in and take a look. Which I did feel was convenient. However after getting to the actual lot the following day things were a little different. I felt extremely rushed throughout the entire process. Comments were even made back and forth between employees about getting me out of there faster. Not for my benefit for theirs. After getting the vehicle home some important key factors that I made extremely clear I wanted in the vehicle were not included. I’m extremely dissatisfied with this business and how every employee I have spoken to has handled this situation. I highly recommend staying as far away from any Tom Wood dealership as you can!
My wife and I had a HORRIBLE experience at Tom Wood Ford!
We needed to returned her leased Fiesta in September 2017 and wanted to get a C-Max. Because they were the only dealer in Indy to have some, we changed from our tried and true, Pearson Ford, over to Tom Wood. We went shopping on 9/23/17. Ervin Scott was our sales associate, and honestly, he was the only thing good out of this situation. He was courteous, engaging, and genuinely interested in helping. 2 weeks after leasing the C-Max, we received a bill from Ford Credit for damages to the Fiesta totaling $823.10! Now, Im not going to lie and say that the car was perfect. There was a scratch on the side from a shopping cart, and my wife had worn a hole in her floor mat. They were charging us for an 18 dent in the front bumper. I called the dealer and no one was available to help. So I went up there and met with Michael Berg the New Car Sales Manager. He was a little skeptical at first when I told him the car was fine when we dropped it off, saying hed have to pull cameras to double check our story., Mind you, the car sat on their lot from 9/23 until 9/27 when it was inspected. LOTS of time for things to occur, but he finally agreed to walked me back to the lot where our Fiesta was. As soon as he saw the dent, he said well take care of it. No longer was he needing proof! He said hed have the guys buff it out. He told me hed call me when the work was done and let me inspect the car again, then Tom Wood would pay to have the inspection company back out to look it over. A few days came and went and I hadnt heard back from Michael. I gave him a call, and he told me they were still working on it, but would let me know. Again, I waited. A few more days passed, and I left messages for Michael, but never heard back. By the second week of October wed received our third letter from Ford asking for their money, and giving us 10 days to pay. I called Michael again and finally got him. He told me they had tried to fix it, but it didnt come out. BUT, in their magnanimous way, Tom Wood would pay for the damage. I just needed to give an invoice. I had also called Ford Credit, who reduced the cost to just over $500 since we leased again. So I swung by, dropping an invoice off with Tammy one of the office staff. She made a note and said shed give it to Michael. Who was going to call me back. I waited, and waited. Never hearing back, leaving messages that were never returned. Now, Ford Credit is calling, telling us we were going to collections! I called the dealer, and Michael wasnt there. I asked to speak to Mark Hume, the General Manager, again, of course, I had to leave a message. Which was returned by Logan Fields, the Used Car Sales Manager. Logan told me he didnt know about the situation, but would find out and call me back before the end of the day. That call was never returned. Now, Ford Credit has agreed to put our account on hold, since a dealer was going to be paying. I was even told how to help them expedite the process. They simply need to send it in as a the did everyday with lease pay offs, or mileage checks. Four days of calling, I finally got Michael, who told me that he never got the invoice and asked for it again. This time I emailed it to him as well. I told him how Ford Credit said to pay it. He said perfect! Thats so much easier! He was going to call me when it was done. Two day later, no call. Unanswered messages. I called again for Mark. This time Michael calls me back. Tells me things are being handled and I just needed to be patient. Two days more. Our hold with Ford Credit came to an end, and we were going to collections. I called to talk to Michael. I spoke with Tammy. I explained the situation, and I asked who Marks boss was. She gave me 3 names. I asked who would be the best person to talk to. She put me on hold, and Logan answered. He told me that I needed to Calm down and stop screaming at the poor receptionist. Ive worked in Customer Service industries since I was 16. I know how to address managers, I know how to act, I know who does and DOESNT have any control over bad situations (you know, your cashier, your server, the receptionist). Logan then told me it was handled, and I needed to just let it go. I gave it two more days, and Micheal finally answered. He told me that they had never processed the payment. He didnt know what the hold up was with the main office but he was going to get his boss to get it fixed right away. I was able to get Ford Credit to understand the situation, and had a GREAT advocate in Reid at Ford Motor Credit! A few days later, no response to any of my calls, I email the main Tom Wood office. I explain the situation, let them know whats going on. Asked why this was taking so long, and just asked for support. Just before Christmas, I get a call back! This time it was Tom Kashman, the Service Manager. He told me he was going to be my new contact since Michael wasnt good at phones and things. He called himself my friend, my go to, my guy in the car business. He was very empathetic and told me the situation was ridiculous (all the things Id want to hear). He assured me, it would be taken care of by Wednesday. When I hadnt heard from him, I chalked it up to the holidays. I reached out on January 3, and it took 2 emails, before he even remembered who I was (so much for my friend, my go to, my guy in the car business huh?). He told me he verified its in the works and should close this week or next. I gave it a week and 2 days, giving it until the end of the following week before I followed up again. He answered back that Michael was gone, and hed follow up on Monday. Talk about a shock! I thought Michael was out of the picture. Come to find out, he was still who was working on it. Tom was now just the guy I got to talk to, and who would smack Michael in the back of the head if he wasnt working on it. The next Monday, I asked Tom again, what the status was, and he told me hed catch him that day before 6pm. Guess what? Tom never called me back. Michael never called me back. Mark never called me back. Logan never called me back. Tammy never called me back. Ervin never called me back. After 116 days, how do I know that they FINALLY paid Ford? Because Reid at Ford Credit called me to tell me they finally got the check. Not one person at Tom Wood cared enough to let me know they finally took care of the situation. This is the PERFECT example of poor customer service. A perfect example of a business who is so big, they think people will just come to them because theyre the biggest. So I caution you before you shop at Tom Wood. You could be the next person to be ignored, to be forgotten, and to be left blowing in the wind. I dont care how many free oil changes I have, Ill NEVER step foot into their dealership, or any other Tom Wood again. If you want a car and they have it, go somewhere else. Transfer that car off their lot. Trust me, itll be worth your time.
Worst communication ever
Worst attention/communication ever. Repairs and diagnostics take longer than expected at times, this is understandable. However, when I didn't hear anything after 4 hrs, they didn't even see my car in the system. Then there was the "I'll call you back in 15 min", 1 1/2 hr later, nothing, I call, and call, I talk to three different advisors, Doug, James, and someone, each unable to tell me anything. I called maybe 20 times over 45minutes, it got so bad that I called sales and had them walk over to service to ask the whereabouts of my car. We needed my car by a certain time to get to work, and taking an extra 4 hours in while not telling us anything was awful.
Best experience ever
My wife and I have had nothing but positive care at Tom Wood Ford, especially in the service department. Of all the cars I have been thru, I am most pleased with Tom Wood. We recently had an issue with my wife's car that was extremely hard to troubleshoot, which likely originated at the factory and manifested itself recently. Tom Kashman (service manager), Kim (the service writer), and the mechanic(s) all worked hard and pulled out all the stops with us and everything worked out great-- the best service experience I have had. When you have an investment and you get the response like this, it has motivated me to shop at Tom Wood Ford when I trade my truck in. Thanks guys!
2017 Ford Escape SE
My wife and I decided to buy our 3rd Ford Escape, this time a 2017 SE. We shopped around on the internet including Autotrader, Cars.com, Carpro.com, Truecar.com, KBB.com and other sites, including watching TV and newspaper print ads. We were also shopping for other SUVs including Kia Sorento, Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forrester. We felt that the 2017 Ford Escape was the best fit for us (my wife is its primary driver) and so we solicited quotes on the internet. The best offer and most descriptive came from Greg Moore at Tom Wood Ford in Indianapolis (off Keystone near Carmel line and I465). We made an appointment and were met in the lot (under construction for a new dealership) by Greg and he was very courteous and respectful of our wishes, not pushy like other dealership sales folks we have encountered. Low key approach was appealing to us. He explained the differences between 2016 and 2017 Escape and we were sold on the 2017. He helped us get a good deal for our tradein (a 2006 Escape we had gifted to our daughter but with high mileage) and also got us an X plan discount since I worked for a supplier to Ford. He also eliminated one upsell feature (recording of the VIN in some database) and sold us on the other upfit, a safety flasher for the top rear brake light called PULSE. And threw in some free car mats. Our final price was well below MSRP. Total deal was negotiated in about 2 hours (it was a cash deal, not financed) without the usual finance guy upsell pressure, and after the new Escape was prepared we drove it away that afternoon. Only downside was that the Pulse did not work so we brought it back 2 days later and they fixed it promptly (misconnection) at no charge. Also returned $99 of our document fee of $199. We will definitely shop for our next new car at Tom Wood Ford and ask for Greg Moore again. He gets an Attaboy from us and Tom Wood Ford will be our first dealer of choice from now on.
continually broke things on our car
My husband and I bought a 2012 ford fusion sport from Tom Wood. We love the car but have had nothing but trouble since. About a month after buying, we had several storms and we noticed the windshield wipers were not working properly. We took it back in and they didn't want to fix them since it had been a month. They finally relented and fixed them, but a day later we noticed the sun roof had quit opening. Took it back, and they had accidentally unhooked a connection. When we returned to pick it up, they had scratched a portion of the tint off the front windshield that we had to go through the hassle of fixing. Recently the car got a flat. We purchased the tire protection so my husband to it in to get it fix for free- great. When he picked up the car Monday the rim was all scratched up and now we have to find a time to take it back so the can fix that, but only because we had taken a before picture on our phones! Bottom line- you'll never be in this place just once. Never had trouble with the showroom staff but the service center is horrible and a pain. I will not buy from here again, and the only reason I take our car there to be fixed is because of the warranty. Be very wary of this place. Horrible service and rude staff. Be sure to take before and after pictures of the part they are fixing like we did, or they won't fix it! Now they refuse to fix the windshield wipers that are still not working because I posted a bad review on Yelp. Horrible immature way to run a business. Tom the service manager is like dealing with a 12 year old boy.
Horrible Service
Spoke with RJ, he acted as if he couldn't care less if I bought a car or not. Did not want to check the inventory, acted as if I was annoying him. The car that I looked at was a year old and was totally torn up inside, they didn't even pretend to try to clean it up. With all of the great dealerships in town, don't waste your time or money.
knowledgeable but you'll pay
Took my truck in to diagnose a vibrating noise in the front of my truck thinking I needed an alignment and maybe a bearing was bad. Turned out my front shocks were broken, great. had those fixed with alignment for ~$800 but that included a charge for $50 to get rid of the battery corrosion which I told them not to do and I could scrape off myself for the price of a screwdriver and a rag. Then they quoted my wheel bearing and hub replacement over $500. I found it for $200 cheaper and took my car home once it was street worthy with the shocks. They handled everything professionally though and communicated well minus the battery thing.
Poor service commitment!
Expressing my disappointment in the poor performance of this dealership's service commitment. I brought a Ford 2001 Explore in because the control panel lights and tail lights were not working. All other lights were functional. I explained what I thought was the problem, a short in the switch. Instead of performing the appropriate diagnostics and including an evaluation of the manual light switch, they informed me that it was a complicated electrical problem and would cost me an estimated $800 dollars to service. In addition, I had to call the service department manager and check on the status of this car repair. I feel the service manager (who was respectful) did not stay informed of the progress nor did he (or the mechanic) properly commit to trouble shooting the problem. While performing the minimum professional work and charging the maximum diagnostic cost (~$120 dollars), this dealership provided no further insight into how this problem could be solved. Other than evaluating the fuse, the car had no signs of additional work being done, ie. the front panel removed and the switch evaluated/replaced. I spent about 6 hours over two days dismantling the front dash panel and replacing the light switch myself. Note, the light switch cost only $23 dollars and was purchased after calling a couple of autorepair stores. My mechanical skills are at the basic level yet without any manuals or special tools, I was able to solve and repair this problem. You would think that professional mechanics would have been able evaluate the problem and make the appropriate repairs in a couple of hours. VERY DISAPPOINTED, will not bring my car back to this place!!!!
Unbelieveable experience
Bought a new Ford Taurus Limited from Tom Wood Ford in Indianapolis, Indiana. Price quoted on the phone was not honored upon arrival. Did many hours of negotiating including walking out and finally arrived at a good price. Went to pick up our new car and it was not ready. They delivered it the next day. Here is the best. Dealer installed a remote start. My wife took it to work and at the end of the day the car would not start at all with just 212 miles on it. Had to be towed to the closest dealer. Remote start not installed properly by the dealership. In short, price manipulation, did not deliver on time and left my wife stranded within the first few hundred miles. Buyer Beware and go elsewhere.
Do not buy a car or get a car serviced here!!!
Bought a brand new car from them. Electrical problems ensued. Long story short, after 4 visits, the problem still persists. They told me numerous lies about what can or can't be done, and told me they didn't care if I kept my business there or took it elsewhere. Once they made the sale, customer service was out the window. One of the worst experiences I've ever had, and I will never buy Ford again because of it. I even contacted Corp, and they weren't helpful either.
Don't go THERE !!!!!
I bought a Ford Mustang from Tomwood and after a while brought it back to Tomwood for a paintjob and recently for another collision repair. The major problem is, the body shop had my car for over a month to fix the damage on the rear end of the car. No major engine or frame damage. Just changing the rear end panel etc., took them a month. After the delivery, I got the clanking sound and I brought it back in 2 weeks. They took another day and I was told that they redid something which was not right. While driving the car back home the sound started again. I don't know whether somebody test drives the car after fixing it or not. It was a lousy job and already the screws in the trunk are falling out. Your nightmare starts when you get in to an accident and continues after you leave the car in Tomwood Body shop and will continue until we sell the freaking car. Think twice before you choose the body shop.. (Don't even think find somebody else)..
This is the best place to have ANY vehicle serviced!!
My friend took their Taurus to Tom Wood Ford for service,they were so happy with the new manager,Tom Kashman and his attitude they said if I needed work on my vehicle I should go there too! I took his advise and took my Toyota there on Saturday for a service,it was a super experience and fair price for the work I had done. They were very professional and did not mind my truck was a Toyota and not a Ford,I looked in the shop and saw a Fords,a BMW and Nissan as well as my Toyota.The manager thanked me and said they would gladly look at anybody's vehicle of any make.This is unusual for a dealership to be so happy to help anybody with any vehicle.(I have had to stop at a Chevrolet dealer once on vacation for a simple tire repair and they made me feel like I asked for a new engine or something. ) This Dealership is a place I would highly recommend.
DO NOT TAKE YOUR CAR HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I took by Volvo here under the impression that the Volvo dealer would be a good place to have body work done after an accident. What a mistake. From the beginning, the new manager Brent, was a red flag. What he didn't lack in arrogance and over confident promises he did lack in service, quality, and honesty. Here is the list: 1) I was told on a Tuesday that my car could be dropped off the following Monday for body work. On the Friday preceeding that Monday, I called to confirm my drop off for Monday and the girl told me there was no record of my being scheduled. I overheard her ask Brent about this and I heard him say "He can drop it off whenever he wants but we won't get to it until Thur". 2) When I did drop it off, Brent told me it would take 5-6 days. Well, you guessed it. 6 days later I called and guess what. They haden't even started on my car. Brent was full of excuses and promises 3) a total of 11 days after drop off, I finally got my car back and guess what??? More problems. One of three body items to be done was not even touched. So what was Brent's idea? To remove the body part and I could drive back to the shop next week to pick it up after it was repaired. Then, he proceeds to pull the part off of the car and breaks it. Now we have to order a new part from Volvo, wait for that to come in then wait to have it painted................. I am sure you get the picture. 4)Finally, I get my car back......... and it is a mess. The leather on the inside is full of grease hand prints. The black molding around the door has paint overspray on it, the side molding was installed improperly. Over all mess! Save your money and frustration. Go somewhere else!
Collision Center is a Disappointment
Tom Wood Collision Center is not acceptable. 1) Dropped of car for estimate at 10am, told it would be ready by early afternoon. Not done at 4pm. Had to wait 30 minutes as nothing had happened since I dropped off. 2) Dropped of car for repair, Tom Wood did come through in taking me back home so I didn't have to have my husband give me a ride. However, the part wasn't in. I called the next morning to make sure car was ready for pick up and learned this. Tom Wood did not call me or let me know - wonder how long they would have let this go? 3) Correct part was on back order... took 2 weeks to come in (granted this is VW's fault & not Tom Wood), but I got no updates in between. 4) Called Friday before scheduled Monday service to confirm it was okay to drop off car on Sunday night... left message and no one returned call. 5) Called Monday to make sure car was received and service on track... left message and no one returned call. 6) Called again later on Monday, and still couldn't reach anyone... receptionist had someone paged, but they didn't answer. 7) Finally received call back and confirmed car would be available 8am today. Arrived at 8:05am to pick up car today and car was ready by paperwork was not. I had to wait 30 minutes for paperwork to be ready. Every interaction with Tom Wood was a customer service disappointment from start to finish. However, I shouldn't be surprised as I share this story with more people, I find I'm not alone. I'm not sure how Tom Wood can stay in business - I guess they are lucky that the Indy metro population is large enough that there are enough people like me that didn't have a prior experience. I WON'T be back for service, and probably won't lease through them anymore either.