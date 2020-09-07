Fieldhouse Ford

Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
sales Rating

Quick and friendly

by Tiffany G on 07/09/2020

Great experience, in and out in 2.5hrs. Ron was efficient and friendly, and even stayed late to finish paperwork. Drove almost hour so we appreciated getting it done in sitting.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best car buying experience ever!

by New Ranger For Me on 06/21/2020

Picked out a truck made the trade and walked away very happy! Had to be the fastest transaction I've ever made at a car dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Used vehicle

by Dawn McCulloch on 03/27/2020

No hassle dealership. Ron Gunter is the best salesmen, very personable and so friendly. We were very pleased with our purchase and trade in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Best experience at a dealership by far

by Jennifer on 01/18/2020

After almost buying a car from another dealer closer to us but having some reservations not only about the car but the dealer too I kept searching and I found the exact car I’d been looking for on the internet at Fieldhouse Ford, a 2017 Escape Titanium, and called to make sure it was still available. I spoke with Derek and he answered all of my questions. We live in Illinois and made the 1.5 hr trip to look at it and decided to purchase and it was the fastest and easiest car buying experience we’ve ever had. Derek was so nice and down to earth, explained everything very well and was not pushy at all. I would highly recommend Fieldhouse Ford and Derek to anyone looking to purchase a vehicle. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great dealer, great truck

by TruckLover on 12/10/2019

We just purchased a super-duty truck from Dave Schurman at Fieldhouse. It was an easy, enjoyable process from start to finish. Dave was very patient with us and our changing schedules, and answered every question clearly and patiently. The Ford 250 is beautiful and we will definitely be going back for our next vehicle - everyone there, especially Dave, is fantastic.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Customers matter

by Mike Smith on 11/26/2019

I’ve been very pleased with the service folks at Fieldhouse. Their suggestions saved me money and they care about their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honest dealer

by Mike Smith on 11/26/2019

Just bought my 3rd vehicle from Dave Schurman of Fieldhouse Ford. Honest , friendly people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by GMC Acadia on 11/15/2019

We saw a used car on the Internet at Fieldhouse Ford and from the very beginning our experience was the most pleasant ever in a car purchase. Dave Schurman was outstanding to deal with through the entire process. He explained everything and answered all our questions.From start to finish, this was a great experience at an auto dealership. We are glad that we made the 80 mile drive to purchase our vehicle there. They are the standard of excellence in car dealerships.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great attention to what the customer needs and wants

by Great customer service on 11/04/2019

Dave Schurman of Fieldhouse Ford did a great job for me. He put in a lot of time to make sure I had the vehicle I really wanted and took care of a problem that was caused by someone's careless car door scratching my truck just before I picked it up. He and the body shop completely replaced the scratched part instead of touching it up, making my brand new truck brand new again. Lots of places won't bother doing something like that once they have your money, but Fieldhouse Ford did.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

No Haggle Pricing

by Craftman555 on 07/24/2019

Ask for Dave Schurman, the best salesman ever! We have dealt with him on several occasions and love his no pressure no nonsense attitude. He's very informative and attentive without being pushy. This is the general attitude with every person in all departments at this dealer and the reason why we would highly recommend Fieldhouse Ford to everybody.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Thank you Fieldhouse Ford!

by Dave89 on 04/24/2019

My wife and I bought a 2016 Escape and the buying process was very easy and we were thankful for the time Fieldhouse put in to get us the SUV we needed and wanted for a great deal. We are thrilled with our new vehicle!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent sales experience

by Brett72 on 04/08/2019

The sales experience provided by David was excellent and seemless

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Honest people and a great deal!!

by estan3 on 12/02/2013

I recently ordered a 2014 Explorer Sport after talking with Greg F. The best part is that I went to the dealership to purchase an Explorer that was on the lot but after speaking with Greg he worked out some numbers on the Sport and he helped me get the exact vehicle I wanted versus selling me what was on his lot already! That's unheard of for any dealership! I will be doing business with this dealership as long as Greg works there!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
