unhappy
by 03/08/2020on
Today I went to Tom Wood Honda to look at this car. I spoke to Alex on Wednesday or Thursday to let him know that I would be up there to look at it and possible buy the car. When I walked up to the car this is what the car looked like. What a disgrace on waste of time. The general manager comes out and tells me that the detailer has been out since earlier this week. So, it takes a detailer to just come clean out the car? Something should have click in my head when they only had pictures of the outside of the car online and not one picture of the inside. I WOULD NEVER BUY A CAR FROM TOM WOOD HONDA IN ANDERSON INDIANA, NOR TELL ANYONE TO GO TO THEM. I get it's a cheap car, but it doesn't take much to clean it out so you could possible have a sell.
Goes Far Beyond the Normal Salesperaon
by 07/13/2017on
I've had the pleasure of working with Zach Logan on two occasions to put me into the car that I wanted. He is always courteous, respectful, and thoughtful. He is good listener, and extremely diligent in working to get you the best deal on a Honda car. It is a real pleasure for me to deal with Zach.
They had the used truck I wanted.
by 02/10/2017on
Purchased a used Ram 2500. Salesman was new to deanship, but did an excellent job and was very helpful. The only reason I am not giving 5 stars is because I explained that I had a pre approved finance deal and I didn't want my offer shopped around and they did it anyway. Then when I went to sign the loan documents they had added an extended warranty and gap insurance without even speaking to me about it. It added $60 a month to my payment. They should have asked and tried to sale me on the benefits and not just added without any prior consent. I have purchased other products from the Tom Wood franchise and always been satisfied. These guys just assumed I would be happy with a payment under a certain amount and added as much as they could a keep me under a payment amount. I know its common practice in this industry, but for some reason I expected more out of this dealership. I had them remove it and purchased the vehicle anyway. I will look into extended warranty elsewhere. I would recommend but would ask friends and family to proceed with caution.
I'm Super Pleased, Thanks Zachary Watters!
by 02/02/2017on
Before driving 20 miles to Tom Wood Honda in Anderson, I visited another dealership in 2 miles from my home. At the other spot, I picked a car, did a test drive and just sat and sat and sat in a cold showroom, no water, no coffee and sitting at a desk by myself. I waited so long to start the conversation with the Finance Guy, that I had to leave for another appointment, offering to come back in the morning... Thank God! Thank God, I had the chance to look around, because I found Tom Wood Honda. I had a great buying experience and left knowing more about my new Accord, that now this is my my Accord car ever. Thank you Zach, you do customer service excellently, down to the Starbucks coffee, too!
Great Experience
by 01/17/2017on
Purchased a Honda CRV here in the Fall. I secured a great price and experienced wonderful customer service. They were respectful, professional and did not push for a decision yet made the process very easy. Our sales rep was Travis from Internet sales team and he was fantastic! We will look here first when we are making our next Honda purchase. I would also easily recommend for family and friends!
Just bought our 2nd Honda
by 01/04/2017on
We bought 2 Hondas in 16 months from Zachary Watters. He has been great to work with. We feel like he does everything he possibly can to make us happy. We would definitely recommend him. Hopefully we will not need to buy another car for a while but when we do we will definitely contact Zachary again.
Jordan Taylor was Excellent
by 12/08/2016on
Can not recommend Tom Wood Honda and salesman Jordan Taylor enough. Jordan was great and made me feel like he truly wanted to help instead of just make a sale. He answered all of my questions and got me a great deal on my new HRV.
Great Experience
by 11/18/2016on
Great experience on my recent purchase. Travis and Jason were great to work with. They were friendly and professional. I drove 2 hours to buy my truck and they stayed late to accommodate me. Definitely recommend them for your next purchase.
Great Service
by 11/04/2016on
I was shopping for a new car. I had it narrowed down to a Chevy Cruze or a Honda Civic. Caitlin made the decision very easy for me. She was helpful, knowledgeable, and not at all pushy. She has also checked in several times since my purchase to make sure I'm still loving my car and remembering how to use all the technology. I will be a Honda buyer for life. Thanks Caitlin!
Great Experience!
by 11/04/2016on
My husband and I have purchased many cars over the years through different dealerships but our experience at Tom Wood Honda was fantastic. Our sales associate Caitlin was such a sweetheart and we really enjoyed working with her!
Great experience
by 08/26/2016on
Awesome service before and after the sale. Zach and team were able to find the exact vehicle my wife wanted at a great price. I could tell that he really knows his stuff and takes pride in selling Hondas, patiently answering every question I asked even the most specific. When it came time to actually buy the car, the process was efficient and painless. Zach followed up after the sale a couple times to make sure everything was going OK.
Bad salesmab
by 06/12/2016on
Chris bowsman was helping us find a car we found one wanted to take paper work home and think about it and he just kept pushing us to buy it before we left he went to get paper work and he said oh my lord because we wouldn't make a decision was really crappy toward us as we were leaving and rude
Great Job!
by 03/11/2016on
I had some service done on my car here recently. Everyone in the service area was kind, especially Kim, she even ran my car through the wash. She's a sweet girl. I was very pleased with the whole thing. I really felt like I was being taken care of.
Happy Customer
by 03/11/2016on
I recently bought a new civic from Tom Wood Honda. Caitlin McConnell was my sales associate. She was very sweet and really easy to talk to. She took time to work with me and provided me with options, she wasn't pushy like some sales people can be. Over all, my car buying experiance couldn't have gone better.
Typical dealer, only cares about the sale!!
by 02/15/2016on
Very poor customer service. I purchased a used car from Tom Wood Honda. I was told it had been inspected and was lead to believe everything was fine on the car. During a short test ride (due to weather and time) the low coolant light came on. The advised me that the would take care of that, along with the missing reverse lens, and a new key fob. We scheduled with service the following week in order to give them time to get the lens and key. On the way home, about 15 miles, the low coolant light and engine light come on. I returned the following week to have them take care of the problems. When I arrived, they had the wrong lenses, the key had not been ordered yet. I was advised the long duration of diagnosing the problem was due to they did not have the proper tools for a BMW and that they would be taking it to a local BMW technician to repair it. After the car was there 6 days, I picked it up. Still no lenses and no key, but I was advised the light issue was fixed and it was just a sensor. on my way home, the lights came back on, I immediately called my salesman. He said to bring it back, we decided to wait until the following week in order to give them time get the key and lenses. The following week I returned the car, this time the lenses were fixed, and I was again advised that the car was repaired, they had flushed and filled the coolant. (Keep in mind, the car has yet to see a BMW tech as I was told.) I did get the key this time though. Again, on my way home, the lights came on again. Frustrated, but trying to be patient, I called the service department and advised them I would be returning the car again. On the third attempt, the car again stayed a week. I was notified that the car fixed. They were sure this time. It was the float in the coolant bottle. (Again, the car was never looked at by a BMW tech). I again returned to pick up the car. Feeling confident, I picked up the car. This time I didn't even get out of the parking lot and the Engine light come on. Furious, this time, but still keeping calm. I drove around the building and right back in to service. The service advisor came to see what wrong. I told him the light was back on and he advised me he was only instructed to fix the low coolant light. This was the first time I had been lead to the idea that the lights were not related. I proceded to go up and talk to my salesman and he went to get the Sales Manager. We went to an office and discussed the situation. I explained that I was never told the lights were not related, that the car had not been to BMW (like I was told) and that they had the car more than I did over the first 5 weeks I owned it. The Sales Manager pulled out the "We Owe" form from the deal. It was listed that they would take care of the Low coolant light. And since the Engine light was not related they would not be able to fix that problem. I proceeded to state that their service advisor lead me to believe that they were related. He was actually called in to the office and stated the same thing, that he was lead by the tech to believe that they were related. The sales manager agreed to have the car taken to a BMW tech in Carmel. After 2 days I was called and advised that the problem was not related to the Low coolant light and that it would be $550 to repair it. I declined the repair at my cost. When I arrived to pick up the car, I met my salesman and the sales manager on the showroom floor. The sales manager offered his apology (which I do not agree with) and told me he did all they could to make me happy. He also told me that typically on used vehicles they do not even repair, or take care of warning lights before they are sold, (Buyers Beware) and that he not even sure how I got them to agree to it in the first place. Now, I admit, I made a 2 HUGE mistakes here, #1 not test driving the car far enough, and #2 doing business with Tom Wood Honda. As a newer dealership, you would have thought they would want to show their customers great service, but apparently they are just another dealer that only want the sale. I will say this, the salesman, Zach Logan, was great, the management at the dealership had his hands tied to be able to provide the level of customer service that in this current day is required to build a great dealership with returning customers.
BUYER BEWARE
by 12/10/2015on
I have never been so disgusted with any place of business yet. We spent a least 3 hours in the sales office doing paperwork before we were even allowed to look at vehicles that we may be interested in. We told them what we were looking for and they told us what they were willing to have us look at, it went downhill from there ~ they tried to force us into purchasing a high priced sports car when we wanted a low priced small vehicle~ when I found one that I wanted to look at they tried to tell me that it couldn't be done ~ yeah, right!! I caution against trusting anything that the salesperson tells you, and I caution against purchasing ANY vehicle from this place. "Sam" sold us our VW Beetle- and told us that he would "make it right" when the windows didn't work and the headlights were hooked up incorrectly. After 3 weeks of waiting for return calls and a date to have these repairs made we FINALLY got ahold of a lady in an upstairs office who put us on hold until she got someone to actually acknowledge our many attempts at rectifying this situation we took the car in for the repairs- they gave us a "loaner car" that was falling apart (literally- I had to snap the bumper back on) and was absolutely filthy inside and out- we were limited to only 50 miles on the loaner car ~ considering where we live and such that is less than we travel in a day so it has been a nightmare, finally after two days the service person "Brandon" called us and stated that they would in fact repair the vehicle at OUR cost !!!!!! ~no matter what was told to us by "Sam" who now says he only stated that they would "look" at the problems and not repair them. I am furious!!!! - to say the least~ and I hope that other people have enough sense not to be taken in by these highly dishonest business people. BUYERS BEWARE!!! Go to Ed Martin and get a GOOD vehicle from an HONEST dealer with salesmen that DO FOLLOW THEIR WORD!!
TOM WOOD... YOU GOT ME
by 10/16/2009on
We called Tom Wood with our payoff and told the salesman what price we would pay. He said they could work with us so we drove 80 miles to Anderson. When doing the numbers in the dealership, they had a different payoff amount for our civic (trade-in). When I brought this to their attention, they said dealerships sometimes get lower payoff amounts. When I went to call my bank the salesman said he double checked the payoff. I asked what would happen if it wasn't the right amount and he said the dealership would "make it right." When we were doing the paperwork, I also brought the payoff difference to the finance manager's attention and he said he triple checked it and it was correct. When I told him that the salesman said if it was wrong they would make it right, he said "we absolutely will." Well, six weeks later, I get a call from the finance manager saying that they messed up the account numbers for my civic (after triple checking) and the payoff is more. The actual pay off for the trade it was exactly the same amount I told the salesman over the phone and the same amount I brought to the dealership. Ironic! Since I signed a form that on the back (in fine print) says I am liable for the difference I now have 10 days to pay. The salesman no longer works there; the finance manager now says he never said they would make it work. Funny how the sales manager can get the account number wrong THREE times. I am in the Military and used an online discount (price guarantee) offered by Tom Wood through our military bank. If they will do this to people serving our country, they absolutely will do this the general public. They got me. Don't let them get you. Get everything they say in writing - even if it is on a yellow sticky. Get a copy of everything they write down - everything. I could have gotten the same deal (now that I have to pay that difference) here in Indy - 4 miles away from my house. I believe the error in the trade in payoff may have been intentional to get me to purchase a new vehicle. That error got the new vehicle within $5.00 of my bottom line purchase price. Suspicious how that worked out, huh? Also, I must advise anyone doing business with Tom Wood Honda in Anderson to carefully check the VIN number on the sales contract. The dealership had my VIN number incorrect on the original sales contract so two days after the purchase I had to drive back to the dealership to get a new contract with the correct VIN number. For a car dealership to make two critical errors (incorrect pay off amount for trade in and incorrect VIN number for new vehicle) is a display of sloppy and questionable competency.
2 Comments
1 Comments