Purchase of our used car
by 10/09/2019on
We were very Happy with our salesperson Patrick ODay. He went above and beyond to make this purchase seamless.He is extremely professional and would recommend him to others. Will return to McGrath when we are buying another car. Will ask for Patrick!!!
Shady Dealership/ Hasnât paid off loan
by 04/10/2019on
Purchased a car on March 9th and traded in a car with a loan balance. Itâs been over a month , numerous phone calls, left a message with the GM Jeff no return phone call, spoke to Chris in finance over the phone saying heâll take care of it, spoke to Amy in internet saying sheâll take care of it, and personally went in on Tuesday, April 2nd and spoke to Rob in Finance saying heâll have the car paid off by the evening. Still the car hasnât been paid off!!! Rob from finance told us on April 2nd, that heâs having a hard time getting it paid off because the loan company canât find the loan. My husband contacted the loan company and they have no record of them EVER CALLING!!! They have the loan number and a copy of our loan statement. Whatâs the hold up? Iâve had to make a payment on a car I no longer own and another payment is due!! After, being told that the car would be paid off when meeting with Rob on April 2nd and wasnât, I then made another trip to the dealership on April 4th where Rob told me again that the loan will be paid off in 24-48 hours. Gave the dealership the time promised, called the loan company Monday, April 8th and the loan still wasnât paid off! I then called Rob once again on Monday, April 8th from finance and told him the loan still hasnât been paid off and he needs to look into what is happening. He told me he would call me back in a couple hours. He didnât return my phone call and after 3 hours I called him back. He then told me they did send out the check and wait till Tuesday, April 9th @ 3pm to see if the check has been processed. Iâve called numerous times and the loan is STILL OUTSTANDING!!!! Iâve left a review on Facebook and no one has replied to my review, but can easily reply to comments that are in favor to the dealership. I donât know what kind of shady businesses is being run over there? My trade-in is still under my name and you have it for sale and out on the lot!!! McGrath Auto is committing fraud!!! Itâs been nothing, but unprofessionalism!!! BUYER BEWARE!!!!
Excellent
by 04/02/2019on
This is for Ed Dreyer service advisor..i’ve been an acura mdx owner for a long time..Ed Is very informative and very open to any suggestions..he listens to his customer and giving me the best options..he offers help even on his off hours..he is very professional and knowlegeable..You seldom see this kind of service and i hope he stays in Acura in Westmont..He deserves more of what he does..
Great experience!!!
by 02/09/2019on
We were in contact with our salesman, Gerry Arquines. He emailed us various packages for an Acura MDX to go over and see which one suits our needs. We were able to bring a certified pre owned Acura MDX home to test drive for a day. When we returned it the following day, he let us test drive an RDX to get a feel for which one we preferred. He was very patient, knowledgeable and made us feel very comfortable. He was not at all pushy. We are very happy with the experience and with the MDX we purchased. We will definitely come back here to buy our next vehicle.
Excellent car buying experience.
by 09/21/2018on
Sales rep Patrick O'Day was knowledgeable, transparent, and a delight to work with. He was able to help me out of an upside down situation, a situation that I thought there was no way out of. My family and I absolutely love our new 2018 MDX. I would highly recommend McGrath Acura as well as Mr. O'Day. Thank you!
Great Experience!
by 08/15/2018on
Thank you for the great experience purchasing OUR 210 MDX. We really appreciate your honesty and the smooth transaction as promised. Super happy we choose McGrath. Special thanks to the sales team members Breana and Amy for providing great follow up and accurate honest pricing information. We will be recommending you and McGrath to our friends and family for future car purchases.
bad experience
by 07/25/2018on
I had One of the worst experiences when I went to Acura of Westmont I brought a 2008 rex cash by the time I made made it to the expressway 4 lights came on long story short we are in court I'll never do business with them again
Great experience buying a new Acutra TLX
by 04/30/2018on
I was new to area and decided to go to McGrath Acura in Westmont after reading through many of the Acura dealer reviews. I had planned on visiting 2 or 3 dealerships to find the best deal and service; however, I ended up only going to McGrath Acura and now have a beautiful new white TLX. Jeremy was my sales rep and worked with me to get the deal I wanted. I highly recommend going to see him as he was not only professional and honest, his finance background really helped provide good feedback during the process. I enjoyed getting to know him and we actually even went across the street to grab lunch together. I was provided incredible service from the whole team, Kevin, Keith, Spiro, Melissa, and Wally. Clearly I spent a lot of time there and had a great experience that I would recommend to anyone.
Deceptive Business Practices/Contract Forgery
by 02/14/2018on
I've bought 4 cars from this dealership over the past several years and will not be returning or recommending them in the future. Long story short, we purchased a used 2016 RDX last December and after 5 weeks never received a payment book. After a few calls to the dealership, we finally discovered the bank it was financed through and upon contacting them also found out that our loan amount and payment had changed. After speaking to a finance person at the dealership to find out why, I was asked to come in to discuss the issue further in person. Long story short, the contract we originally signed at time of purchase had been replaced with a new one that was almost $500 higher! Worst part...my wife's signature had been FORGED!! Talk about deceptive business practices! Supposedly the finance person who did it no longer works there along with the general manager. Wouldn't be surprised if they were relocated to one of their other dealerships. The new manager, Geoff Pebelske, couldn't be bothered with me. After two weeks not even a phone call, along with several missed meetings, too busy I guess. I did however pick up a check today for the amount basically stolen from us but nothing else. I think they believe their own BS. Buyers beware and check your paperwork closely. Also watch out for the approximate $450 Convenience Package charge, just an up sell.
Awesome Tinting
by 02/06/2018on
I brought my 2017 Honda Civic EX Hatchback in to get all of its' windows tinted + the service advisor couldn't have been more helpful. They were friendly + willing to answer any questions I had without frustration. While I waited, the lounge area + refreshments were great -- made the wait seem not as long! The tinting was excellent, they gave me a great price, + thoroughly informed me on what to do after I left to keep the tinting pristine. I would definitely return to this dealer + would highly recommend others to do so as well!
Did not do the work they charged for
by 12/09/2017on
We bought a new TLX from this dealership in 2016. I have since brought it back there for its regular maintenance, which isnt cheap but it saves my husband some work. That being said, because my husband knows how to work on cars, he is very weary of trusting that the work that people pay for gets done. The last time I brought the car in, I paid to have the tires rotated & he didn't believe that it got done. So, when it was time to bring the car in again, he marked the tires & insisted I double check them after the service was completed to ensure it was done. So I did & the tires were in the same position. I immediately told the Samatha, the service writer who insisted that they did rotate them. I explained how I knew they were not rotated & she asked me to show her. When we returned to the building, I heard her tell a group of mechanics that "they marked the tires". I asked that the service be refunded & she told me they could not refund it because they would need to mail me a check but they could comp my next service. She explained she reviewed the security video and saw the mechanic forgot to rotate the tires, and they will rotate them now. At this point, I asked to speak with the general manager. She returned with the service manager Brad who told my husband the GM was not there. Ultimately, Brad did refund my money by simply reversing the charges on my credit card versus what Samatha told me. Additionally they rotated the tires, & supposedly also changed the cabin and vehicle filters ( haven't had the time to double check those yet, but will later this weekend along with the oil filter), they also promised to comp my next oil change. Is it possible they forgot? Sure but given my husband marked the tires due to suspicion they didnt do it last time-well, lets just say they lost our trust. If I do return, I will insist on watching them while they work on the car. I am thankful for the efforts of the Brad the service manager, his dedication to customer service was the only redeeming thing throughout my experience. Bottom line-my intuition tells me they know they are defrauding customers be careful.
Amazing Car Buying Experience
by 05/10/2017on
This is my 3rd purchase from a McGrath Store, and I honestly do not know why anyone would buy anywhere else. Their customer service is 2nd to none. From the moment we walked in, we were greeted by Mishka and Tiarra. Both worked together to find us exactly what we were looking for. We never felt pressured, and they both search all of their inventory and every financing option to find us the best fit for our taste AND our budget. We found the car we wanted and it happened to be a tad over budget. No worries there, the finance manager Jae made sure to get us to the payment we were comfortable. The free coffee, water and lunch was just icing on the cake! If you are trying to find a dealership, look no further. 1st class service all the way.
My Amazing Experience
by 05/06/2017on
I cannot say enough about this dealership! They made me feel amazingly comfortable. Tiarra Hernandez took such great care of me! She was super informative, so sweet and extremely patient. I didn't feel rushed or ripped off. She got me into the most perfect vehicle and the perfect price. Exactly what I needed! I left a very happy customer. I will definitely be back
Charge more than other dealers
by 08/08/2014on
Please compare the service cost as well as parts cost from another dealer before you go to them. Their costs are significantly higher.
Attempting to purchase an SUV
by 08/06/2014on
This dealership refuses to provide a quote on line. They call and call you. I went in to see what their best offer would be. The sales rep I dealt with was very nice. She brought me the quote, finally. It was very high. The quote for my trade in was very low. I said thank you but no. They wanted me to counter. I told them the prices they gave me showed me a great deal of how they treat their customers. I will not be one. It was seriously ridiculous! I suggest shop around. I did and got a much, much better deal.
They won't give you an internet quote. Period
by 07/23/2014on
When you submit "request a quote via edmunds" you expect the dealers to give you a quote. All these people did was say " we will beat any competitor quotes". After pushing multiple times to give me a quote I gave up with their antics. Go to Napleton Acura. Much more up front and no games.
Great experience
by 08/31/2013on
We worked with John to purchase our latest vehicle. He was not a traditional "pushy salesman", but rather called me when he said he would, followed up on questions I had asked, and respected the fact that this was a decision we weren't making lightly. John found us the perfect car and we couldn't be happier. We would definitely turn to John and McGrath for our next car purchase.
Beyond Excellent!!!!!
by 08/29/2013on
The best car buying experience of my life! Beth, Dean and Kevin are angel's from God! They took care of my needs and I don't feel like I was taken for a bad ride! This was my second time purchasing a vehicle from McGrath Acura of Westmont and I think it will be hard for me to change brands.McGrath Acura of Westmont is a great representation for the Acura Brand period! I think I'll visit just to hang out there because the place is so nice and all the people are so friendly! I'm beyond satisfied!
Ryan D. has provided an outstanding service!
by 08/13/2013on
Ryan D. has provided an outstanding service! Really. This was the first ever malfunction among all 4 Acuras in all these years since 2000. And the malfunction was rather small but annoying - passenger's door handle was not opening the door from inside, causing my wife to open the door through the open window. (could be caused by another small paint job shop guys right before). We did not have an appointment - just decided to stop by. It was very busy there, even a line to get in. But Ryan greeted us without any sign of rush. He was very professional, explaining what might be the course of fix. I said I have a problem - the MDX was 293 miles over the Warranty. He said 'Let me talk to the Management, so we might honor the warranty repair'. We settled in a beautiful cafe inside McGrath Acura awaiting the 'verdict'. In 20 minutes or so, Ryan came back with good and bad news. The good news was - he personally removed the door's panels and fixed the detached cable and that fix was at no charge for me. When I asked 'What was the bad news then?'. He replied "We will miss you because you will leave". Everyone around in the cafe started smiling and were about to applause him.
Thanks for doing as promised
by 07/29/2013on
I bought a car from this dealer and they did everything in their power to get me into the new Acura TL, which i was very happy about. But shortly after i got home in the morning, I noticed a large dent in the roof line. Went back to the dealership as soon as I possibly could with what worked with my schedule. They wanted to make sure they took proper precautions on how to go about fixing this issue, but took care of things in the end, and to say the least, I am extremely happy with the service that I reveived from this dealership, I even got to know some of the corporate leaders during the duration of resolving this issue. I will most defenitely be coming back to this dealer in the near future for my next purchase. I'm a loyal customer to the car companies, I've bought 11 cars from the Nissan/Infinit brand in the past, so lets make my next 11 cars and SUV's come from the McGrath Company. Thank you for helping me get into the car that I should have been in from the beginning...will be boasting about the great service from the staff at the dealership and on the coroprate level.
Great Sales and Service Team
by 07/01/2013on
John was extremely helpful during the purchasing process. Not only was he knowledgeable about the 2010 TSX that I purchased, but he was able to assist me with getting out of my Infiniti lease 2 months early. He was able to to get the vehicle within my budget while also providing exceptional quality and service. Dean is hands down the best finance manager that I have ever dealt with in my life. Great person, personality, and was a great help when discussing financing. He even provided me his cell # and asked that I call him if I ever had questions or concerns. He said "Call me 24/7/365, I want to make sure you're happy" What a guy!
