service Rating

We bought a new TLX from this dealership in 2016. I have since brought it back there for its regular maintenance, which isnt cheap but it saves my husband some work. That being said, because my husband knows how to work on cars, he is very weary of trusting that the work that people pay for gets done. The last time I brought the car in, I paid to have the tires rotated & he didn't believe that it got done. So, when it was time to bring the car in again, he marked the tires & insisted I double check them after the service was completed to ensure it was done. So I did & the tires were in the same position. I immediately told the Samatha, the service writer who insisted that they did rotate them. I explained how I knew they were not rotated & she asked me to show her. When we returned to the building, I heard her tell a group of mechanics that "they marked the tires". I asked that the service be refunded & she told me they could not refund it because they would need to mail me a check but they could comp my next service. She explained she reviewed the security video and saw the mechanic forgot to rotate the tires, and they will rotate them now. At this point, I asked to speak with the general manager. She returned with the service manager Brad who told my husband the GM was not there. Ultimately, Brad did refund my money by simply reversing the charges on my credit card versus what Samatha told me. Additionally they rotated the tires, & supposedly also changed the cabin and vehicle filters ( haven't had the time to double check those yet, but will later this weekend along with the oil filter), they also promised to comp my next oil change. Is it possible they forgot? Sure but given my husband marked the tires due to suspicion they didnt do it last time-well, lets just say they lost our trust. If I do return, I will insist on watching them while they work on the car. I am thankful for the efforts of the Brad the service manager, his dedication to customer service was the only redeeming thing throughout my experience. Bottom line-my intuition tells me they know they are defrauding customers be careful. Read more