This dealer gave us the best trade in values for our 2 BMWs. We looked at purchasing another X5 and both choices that we considered had amazingly low prices Without pressure Rich let us think about our purchase overnight without any hassle or pressure. When we called back and decided we needed a 7-seater passenger SUV [which BMW did not offer] listened to our desire for a 7 passenger SUV Rich carefully listened and then brilliantly suggested the PERFECT car for us a . . . Mercedes 7 passenger SUV that BMW had recently received in a trade-in. Best news was that there was a Mercedes Auto Nation next door and we could get a spare key . . . and a Mercedes product specialist to show us how to use all the Mercedes features. The entire process was so very professional and kind; classy wirh a genuinely human warmth and charm. Pricing was provably fair without any haggling, hassles or headaches. I loved this buying experience I look forward to buying another BMW just to work with Rich again. Ans for sure I will never buy a car from any dealer that is not part of Auto Nation - - they really are a no hassle fair and honest dealer. Read more