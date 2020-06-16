I was able to schedule non-routine work quickly. The dealership was prompt with completing my work and as always, Mike P. goes above and beyond to make sure that everything is completed the way I wanted!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My service advisor Anthony Scanilon was amazing. He fit me in because I was going out of town and made sure that I understood all of my options for repairing my car. He was friendly and went the extra mile to make my service experience a good one.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Had my X3 serviced on Friday. In these extraordinary times, the "team" at Laurel came through brilliantly, yet again (and certainly put me at ease!). Bob Kernwein truly takes such good care of me after all these years. He sees to every detail. And all the folks in Service are terrific! So welcoming.....it's a pleasure every single time. Heartfelt thanks to one and all.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
At 60 yrs old i have purchased or leased many vehicles, i have never experienced a better dealership. Everything that they said was true my salesman should be salesperson of the year. Most the deal was done over the phone because i live 2 1/2 hr drive away. My bmw 528i is excellant. I probably won't deal with any other dealers ever again. Hats off to laurel..
Disappointed in how I was treated by service advisor. He was not very helpful, did not follow through with what he said he was going to do, and had an attitude the entire time we interacted.
While waiting for my car to be serviced I couldn’t avoid hearing the two cashiers who were too busy to introduce me to my service advisor talking non-stop about non-work related matters. Then I was witness to a sales Mgr. and his boss present a car offer right in front of all of us hanging out in service area to a customer. No privacy whatsoever and the presentation did not go well. Actually it was kind of comical. If this were my company I would insist on a “customer first/at your service” focus as I believe sales and service utilization would increase. But it isn’t my company so I don’t need to worry about this or visit here again.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
My experience with Laurel BMW was the best car buying one I have ever had and I've had over 10 in my life. I was treated like I was buying the best and most expensive car in the lot. I was only buying a 2012 Toyota Prius to take back to California in order to secure carpools lane tags without the expense of a new car that would qualify.
Luke was wonderful to both my sister and I. There was no haggling or pressure to buy anything else. I was presented with warranty options but as soon as I told the credit manager I want interested, he placed it in the folder and moved on to complete the purchase!
I would highly recommend a purchase through this dealership!! I am so glad they are a partner with AutoNation or I may not have my wonderful carpool car!
This dealer gave us the best trade in values for our 2 BMWs. We looked at purchasing another X5 and both choices that we considered had amazingly low prices Without pressure Rich let us think about our purchase overnight without any hassle or pressure. When we called back and decided we needed a 7-seater passenger SUV [which BMW did not offer] listened to our desire for a 7 passenger SUV Rich carefully listened and then brilliantly suggested the PERFECT car for us a . . . Mercedes 7 passenger SUV that BMW had recently received in a trade-in. Best news was that there was a Mercedes Auto Nation next door and we could get a spare key . . . and a Mercedes product specialist to show us how to use all the Mercedes features.
The entire process was so very professional and kind; classy wirh a genuinely human warmth and charm.
Pricing was provably fair without any haggling, hassles or headaches. I loved this buying experience I look forward to buying another BMW just to work with Rich again. Ans for sure I will never buy a car from any dealer that is not part of Auto Nation - - they really are a no hassle fair and honest dealer.
I brought my car in for a recall repair. The service technician said it would be no more than 2.5 to 3 hours. My appointment was at 8am. I'd planned to get in early enough to run errands in the afternoon. The tech, Jay, said I didn't need to call, he'd call when. It was ready. Seven hours later I called to see if everything was okay and if the car was ready to be picked up. The person that answered the service desk phone said "it was ready a long time ago". Nice job Laurel BMW. That's some customer service plan that you have. I hope it's working for you because I won't be bringing my car back there EVER! AND, I'll make sure to mention it to my Bimmer friends as well.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mike Powalski and Bob Kernwein could not have been more kind to me when my 535 required servicing this weekend. The car had a problem and they were both very proactive and upfront when detailing the issues and the costs. I appreciated the time and care they took explaining the issues. The fun loaner car was a bonus too.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I had a flat tire, and presented without an appointment. After the technician determined the tire needed replacement, and one was not immediately available, I was given a loaner car. The repair was completed later in the day. The tire would have been cheaper at an independent tire shop, but I needed a loaner car.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
We make buying and selling your vehicle easy. The price you see is the price you pay. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle we sell is one, no-haggle price and comes with a 5-day return policy*. Plus, we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy one from us. Now that’s easy.
*Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. See store for complete guarantee, warranty and service contract details.
what sets us apart
The Drive Pink campaign, continues to raise millions for cancer research and treatment. Every Pink Plate on the road helps put the fight against cancer on full display.
We offer a wide range of finance or lease programs with a menu that makes financing with us clear & simple.
Get a certified offer for your vehicle, guaranteed for 7 days or 500 miles at any of our locations. And we’ll buy your car and give you a check the same day, even if you don’t buy a car from us.
Our pre-owned vehicles are priced just right. Every 1Price Pre-Owned Vehicle is backed by a 5-day or 250-mile (whichever comes first) Money-Back Guarantee and a CARFAX™ Vehicle History Report.
Our Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are one, no-haggle price and backed by a Limited Warranty. We even give them the once over in 125 different places, so all you need to do is drive. Now that’s vehicle coverage you can count on.
1 Comments