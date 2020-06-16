Laurel BMW of Westmont

Laurel BMW of Westmont

430 E Ogden Ave, Westmont, IL 60559
(844) 407-0393
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Laurel BMW of Westmont

4.4
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Quick and painless

by Car buyer on 06/16/2020

Staff was friendly and knowledgeable. The set pricing was competitive with the other dealerships I looked at. I would buy there again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Laurel BMW amazing service

by Cmadsen on 09/03/2020

Every time I come to get service done laurel bmw takes care of me. They keep me updated every step of the way. Top notch service all around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prompt Effective Service

by Judith J on 07/20/2020

I was able to schedule non-routine work quickly. The dealership was prompt with completing my work and as always, Mike P. goes above and beyond to make sure that everything is completed the way I wanted!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Good service

by Madeline on 07/09/2020

My service advisor Anthony Scanilon was amazing. He fit me in because I was going out of town and made sure that I understood all of my options for repairing my car. He was friendly and went the extra mile to make my service experience a good one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great service, again

by jrpfive on 06/16/2020

Came in to get tires switched out and oil changed- it went quickly and smoothly. It was another great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Laurel BMW Westmont, IL

by Bob Boyd on 06/15/2020

Had my X3 serviced on Friday. In these extraordinary times, the "team" at Laurel came through brilliantly, yet again (and certainly put me at ease!). Bob Kernwein truly takes such good care of me after all these years. He sees to every detail. And all the folks in Service are terrific! So welcoming.....it's a pleasure every single time. Heartfelt thanks to one and all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Quality experience

by harleybikeil on 05/19/2020

Very helpful without being pushy. I was happy with my experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent Service

by Megan on 12/04/2019

Mike Powalski always takes great care of my car. He is excellent to work with and I have nothing but good things to say about Laurel. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Simply the best

by Bjg on 08/16/2019

At 60 yrs old i have purchased or leased many vehicles, i have never experienced a better dealership. Everything that they said was true my salesman should be salesperson of the year. Most the deal was done over the phone because i live 2 1/2 hr drive away. My bmw 528i is excellant. I probably won't deal with any other dealers ever again. Hats off to laurel..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Staff attitude is less than desirable

by wideopenspacesaredangerous on 04/04/2019

Disappointed in how I was treated by service advisor. He was not very helpful, did not follow through with what he said he was going to do, and had an attitude the entire time we interacted. While waiting for my car to be serviced I couldn’t avoid hearing the two cashiers who were too busy to introduce me to my service advisor talking non-stop about non-work related matters. Then I was witness to a sales Mgr. and his boss present a car offer right in front of all of us hanging out in service area to a customer. No privacy whatsoever and the presentation did not go well. Actually it was kind of comical. If this were my company I would insist on a “customer first/at your service” focus as I believe sales and service utilization would increase. But it isn’t my company so I don’t need to worry about this or visit here again.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

sales Rating

Wonderful Experience! Love My Car!

by DebbieinSanDiego on 03/28/2019

My experience with Laurel BMW was the best car buying one I have ever had and I've had over 10 in my life. I was treated like I was buying the best and most expensive car in the lot. I was only buying a 2012 Toyota Prius to take back to California in order to secure carpools lane tags without the expense of a new car that would qualify. Luke was wonderful to both my sister and I. There was no haggling or pressure to buy anything else. I was presented with warranty options but as soon as I told the credit manager I want interested, he placed it in the folder and moved on to complete the purchase! I would highly recommend a purchase through this dealership!! I am so glad they are a partner with AutoNation or I may not have my wonderful carpool car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best deal on the internet

by mlhaynes02 on 01/12/2019

We came in to test drive a car. We walked out with a great deal. Tony was easy to work with. The only issue was that it took them several days to give us our second key.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Auto Nation Is A Classy No Hassle BMW Joy

by joynhimdaddy on 12/28/2018

This dealer gave us the best trade in values for our 2 BMWs. We looked at purchasing another X5 and both choices that we considered had amazingly low prices Without pressure Rich let us think about our purchase overnight without any hassle or pressure. When we called back and decided we needed a 7-seater passenger SUV [which BMW did not offer] listened to our desire for a 7 passenger SUV Rich carefully listened and then brilliantly suggested the PERFECT car for us a . . . Mercedes 7 passenger SUV that BMW had recently received in a trade-in. Best news was that there was a Mercedes Auto Nation next door and we could get a spare key . . . and a Mercedes product specialist to show us how to use all the Mercedes features. The entire process was so very professional and kind; classy wirh a genuinely human warmth and charm. Pricing was provably fair without any haggling, hassles or headaches. I loved this buying experience I look forward to buying another BMW just to work with Rich again. Ans for sure I will never buy a car from any dealer that is not part of Auto Nation - - they really are a no hassle fair and honest dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by SRM3331 on 12/10/2018

Work done on safety recall and other routine maintenance done to perfection. Thanks, I really did not expect such great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service

by clukens on 11/12/2018

BMW Service Rep James Randall was great - caring & professional - understandable explanations of services required and why. Also let me know what would be upcoming next visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW recall service

by Weaverweber on 10/16/2018

I brought my car in for a recall repair. The service technician said it would be no more than 2.5 to 3 hours. My appointment was at 8am. I'd planned to get in early enough to run errands in the afternoon. The tech, Jay, said I didn't need to call, he'd call when. It was ready. Seven hours later I called to see if everything was okay and if the car was ready to be picked up. The person that answered the service desk phone said "it was ready a long time ago". Nice job Laurel BMW. That's some customer service plan that you have. I hope it's working for you because I won't be bringing my car back there EVER! AND, I'll make sure to mention it to my Bimmer friends as well.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Laural BMW

by GeorgeP on 08/21/2018

satisfactory but expensive

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Very smooth service

by Cathy G on 07/30/2018

Mike Powalski and Bob Kernwein could not have been more kind to me when my 535 required servicing this weekend. The car had a problem and they were both very proactive and upfront when detailing the issues and the costs. I appreciated the time and care they took explaining the issues. The fun loaner car was a bonus too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Airbag recall

by M3BMWCo on 07/25/2018

Prompt, efficient, work completely very timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

BMW Dealer Service

by Dkrueger54 on 05/09/2018

I had a flat tire, and presented without an appointment. After the technician determined the tire needed replacement, and one was not immediately available, I was given a loaner car. The repair was completed later in the day. The tire would have been cheaper at an independent tire shop, but I needed a loaner car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Survey for Andre of Westmont BMW

by dayfour on 11/26/2017

Pleasant and professional. Excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

