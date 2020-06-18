The absolute best experience
by 06/18/2020on
Got a new Silverado at the right price with a great deal on my trade-in. This is the second car I've bought from Caste and can't recommend them enough! Mike P. and Damien are the best and will do what it takes to make you happy!
Very satisfied
by 12/10/2019on
Purchased a used vehicle here. Luke Waldschmidt and Jackie Pierce were very helpful in getting me the car with the features that I wanted at a great price! My questioned were answered, not rushed, but still was in and out quickly which I appreciated.
Sleazy and Irresponsible
by 12/06/2019on
Buying my car at Castle Chevrolet in Villa Park is the single worst car-related experience I've ever had. From sleazy salesman antics to neglect and general incompetence, every aspect of this place is beyond unacceptable. Worked with Ulyses G. I got there at 2PM and didn't leave until 9PM. And in the mean time, Ulyses used every sleazy tactic he could. I took two 5-minute test drives and then he said no more test drives because "We're busy and other customers are coming in." There were no other customers and no one came afterward. The cars I tested out were not very clean, some even having obvious food stains on the buttons. They only were willing to actually clean them if I was willing to buy them. Ulyses then rushed me through the process and said there wasn't any time to get the car inspected. He said they had already inspected the car and that should be enough. When 4:30PM rolled around, he said, "The banks close at 5PM so we better hurry up." When discussing the price, I brought up a few references like Kelly Blue Book and showed that the Castle price was over $2000 more than average. They said they don't accept Kelly Blue Book as a price reference and refused to lower the price. Even after pointing out serious paint defects, including several that were deeper and had begun to rust, they refused to budge on their price. "Other used cars are like that too." they said. I also mentioned that I hadn't been able to get the car inspected and they didn't seem to care. After finally coming to an agreement, Castle Chevrolet started on the paperwork to title the car for Ohio since I had just moved to Illinois and didn't have a permanent Illinois address or Illinois license. It took took several hours for them to do the paperwork (or, as it turns out, not do it). I didn't leave the dealership until about 9PM, but we were a long way from completing anything. I came back several weeks later to get some work done on the car, which they only did half and forgot the rest. That's when I found out they hadn't even registered my car. Now I have one week left to register my car until I risk getting fined. All because of Castle Chevrolet's negligence. And they're just leaving it to me to figure out the rest for them. I will never go back to Castle Chevrolet. Buyers beware. Edit: Got a call about this review but not about the actual issues. No apology given, just "I'll speak to you briefly." When I called back, I got put on hold for 30 minutes, given the run around, then never got to speak to anyone.
Helpful service rep.
by 03/08/2016on
Hillary is great. She really goes the extra mile for the customer.
Bait and Switch Advertising - Consumer Fraud
by 02/18/2016on
Our company found a truck on their website that we wanted to buy. The truck was being advertised on their site, Auto Trader and Cars.com. When I called they wanted $2000 more than the advertised price. They said they could sell that particular truck to me, but it would cost more or they could show me other vehicles. Buyer beware this is consumer fraud!
Great service.
by 10/21/2015on
The service here really is unbeatable. I worked with Manny and he was helpful throughout and even after the sale. The really bring you into the Castle community when you buy from them. Recommend to anyone.
Great Customer service, No pressure sales
by 10/05/2015on
We did our research looking for new card on the Castle Website and narrowed it down to three, the Cruze, Malibu & Trax. We visited Castle and spoke with Manny Reyes is Sales, who was very patient with us as we went over models, colors and options. We did our test drives and decided on the 2015 Malibu as to replace our 15 year old 2000 Malibu. The Malibu was higher in price then we expected buy the Sales Manager, Ivan Vujovic worked with us to get a price to meet our budget. We have already recommended Castle Chevy to our Friends and Family.
Waste of time
by 10/31/2014on
So I read the other reviews and thought this was a reputable dealership. So I attempted to do business here. Supposedly Had a deal done and was supposed to go and sign papers then to find out that the deal had never been done nothing was ready. I was not even approved for the loan. I was told by Mike Gonzalez the guy handling the deal everything was in the business office and ready to go just bring in the $3800. He said he would call me back with the exact amount needed for taxes and first payment.. Long Story short never heard back from him that night but I called before I drove out there and talked to several people before I received the answer of you are not approved for the truck. Then the Sales Manager said there's nothing I can do for you. He did say Sorry but had no reasons or didn't know anything about the deal or what had transpired during the day. Save yourself the time and effort and goto a dealership that wants your business and has customer service. Also I would make sure if your buying used from here you get your mechanic to perform an inspection glad I did but thats another story.
Shady Business
by 05/09/2014on
Went in to look at an SUV which was advertised as Certified to argue with the manager because he kept saying it was "Certifiable" and it's cost would be absorbed if I went through Ally Bank of which I found out later is owned by General Motors. This dealership also WILL NOT accept checks from outside financing i.e. credit unions, personal banks, etc. It's Ally Bank, cash or NO CAR.
Joy U. is truly a Joy to work with!!!
by 09/28/2013on
Had an issue with my 2013 Volt, and took it to Castle for assistance. Joy was pleasant, understood the problem immediately, and even assisted in diagnosing and rectifying the problem. She is an asset to Castle and to Chevrolet. I have referred several people to Castle, and because of service like this, that will continue!!! Thanks again to Joy and the entire Service Team at Castle, true professionals.
Service Review
by 09/20/2013on
Everyone was nice, friendly, courteous. the shuttle driver was helpful, opened the door, etc.
service review castle chevrolet
by 09/10/2013on
oil change, tire rotation, and alignment. very much appreciate working with joy who seems excellent.
Castle Chevy tire replacement
by 09/06/2013on
I was towed to Castle Chevy due to a flat tire, and the fact that my 2013 Malibu did not come with a flat. I had a a new tire and car wash and was on my way in less than one hour, as promised. Thanks Again to the service department at Castle.
1st class service
by 09/06/2013on
I have been impressed so far with Castle Chevrolet Service. They realize, it's the little things that count, I have had the pleasure to work with Joy and Jim so far in the service department in getting my vehicle serviced. They both have gone above what I had expected from any service shop. I used to avoid dealership service departments like the plague, not so with Castle. I have had my vehicle there 3 times so far, once for maintenance, once for service, and once for a free car wash (included because I bought my vehicle there). I am starting to appreciate my relationship with Castle Chevrolet!
Chevy Malibu
by 09/03/2013on
Replaced trunk pistons.
Sales
by 08/30/2013on
Purchased a 2013 Equinox. Our experience with sales, financing, and service were all very good. Sales worked well with us to meet our budget needs. Financing was well organized and quick, and service made sure are car was clean and ready to go. nice job by all.
Rate
by 08/30/2013on
This has been my second purchase from Castle great customer service.
Excellent
by 08/26/2013on
I stopped in to test drive a Camaro and was so pleased with the service I received that I decided to give this dealership my business.
sales
by 08/26/2013on
very helpful in selecting the auto i wanted and went over all the function so i understood them completely
good dealer
by 08/22/2013on
very straightforward and honest, felt like I could trust them
New 2013 Silverado LT
by 08/20/2013on
Simple transaction, no game playing. Ivan V. was easy to deal with and honest. Would not hesitate to recomend Castle Chevy to anyone that asks.