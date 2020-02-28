I went to St.Charles after a friend’s recommendation and I was not disappointed. I went for a test drive two different RAV4 and came out with a neat used Honda CRV. Kayla, the salesperson, was straightforward, transparent and patient. No sales small talk, no false enthusiasm, no pushing. Plain and honest service delivered, as I would expect from a sales professional. They were recommended to me. Now I’m recommending them to anyone reading this. Thank you, Kayla.
Bob Pearson made certain my trip from Madison, WI to test drive a 2016 Prius was worthwhile & without surprise. From my initial contact via email and several subsequent phone calls, he answered every question, going out of his way to make sure I knew everything I needed to know. After "the best test drive I ever had", I drove home in our shiny new/used car. Thanks to Bob, Steve and everyone at St Charles Toyota!
We had a great experience buying our pre-owned Highlander at St. Charles Toyota! From the moment we asked for information online, they were very responsive to our needs. Elizabeth Kendhammer and her colleagues emailed us information and called to ensure we received all the information. Bob Pearson assisted us to make the test drive and visit quick and efficient since we were on a very tight schedule. He had the car ready for us when we came back to buy it and we were done in ½ hour due to the Bob and Israel Leiva’s preparation. Darrick Wiseman also made the paperwork quick and painless. We were really happy with the whole team and experience! Thank you all!
I wanted to buy a 2020 Prius Prime, Bob Pearson whom I bought a Prius 6 years ago promptly called me as soon as they received the new inventory. I had a very wonderful experience with him to test the new car and the car was prepared quickly and ready for me to drive home. He is a caring and sincere sales person.
I had a great experience at this dealership! The salesperson working with me was Bob and I could not have asked for a better person to help me. He was extremely kind, knowledgeable, and helpful. He made sure to explain every detail of the car to me and answered all my questions. He made the whole experience a breeze! He made sure I was comfortable with all decisions and didn’t push me to buy something I didn’t like. He was amazing! If I or anyone in my family ever need a car, I will be sure to refer them here.
I spent 6 months, and $1500 on two repair orders and still have a problem. The initial âspeculationâ (not diagnosis) was that the noise was coming from the drive belt pulleys (bearings) and tensioner (bearings). All parts were replaced and the noise still existed; the SAME noise, not a "different noise". The technician suggested replacing the power steering pump, I declined. I returned a few weeks later to have the power steering pump replaced; I received a loaner vehicle and it took several days to repair. The noise was still 100% the same after this repair. The first pump was sent back to the Toyota parts depot and 2 subsequent identical pumps were ordered and installed; again, no change in the noise. Now supposedly, the source of the sound is tiny metal pieces breaking loose in the power steering rack and embedding into the rubber hoses, which go to the pump and reservoir. Each time the new pump is installed, these "metal flakes" dislodge and ruin the new pump by being forced through at high pressureâ¦ and THAT is what is causing the whining sound. A retail price $4000 steering rack assembly and pump is required on a meticulously maintained 2012 4Runner - I doubt it. There was no complete diagnosis of my vehicle and it was ALL SPECULATION. Ryan, the assistant service manager, immediately tried to blame the problem on another Toyota dealer who had replaced other parts at an earlier date. Senior Service Dir. (Sean) worked with me a bit, but never truly followed through to resolution. Even the Toyota Customer Service Center provided very little help on the inadequacy of their dealer network. I will certainly not be taking any of my vehicles here for service in the future and I will not be purchasing any vehicles here either. What a horrible way to end 15 years and 3 vehicles worth of customer loyalty.
I made an online reservation to see a vehicle while I was visiting family in Chicago. I didn't want this to be an all day thing and it wasn't. Bob Pearson met us at the door and immediately found the car I was interested in and brought it around for us to take a look at. He was extremely knowledgeable about the vehicle and was so nice about any questions we had. Darrick Wiseman was our finance manager and he too was so nice and explained all our options without being pushy about anything. I would highly recommend this dealership!
It started with a phone call to St Charles Toyota and speaking to Bob Pearson about a Toyota Certified Rav4 which I saw on their web site. Bob set an appointment for my wife and I to come in and look at the car. Bob informed us on how the Toyota Certified program works and that not all cars can be certified. It came time for the test drive and WOW was I impressed with the professionalism and knowledge Bob had to offer during the drive. This was a done deal as far as I was concerned but we had to meet with the sales manager concerning our trade in.
We meet Rich Augustine who is the used car sales manager who had looked at our trade in which all I wanted was a fair price. Yes its true you always think your car is worth more than what it really is. Rich went the extra mile and made some phone calls concerning our trade which he didn't have to but was trying to get the extra buck for us. The deal was made with a very fair trade in allowance.
Off to the finance office to meet Efren Martinez who couldn't have been a nicer person to meet. Efren had all the document prepared in a timely manner in which he explained in detail as to what we where signing. Very professional although it was going on after the dealership hours of operation. Thank you...
The car buying process that St.Charles Toyota offer us was nothing short of the best.
I wouldn't hesitate on recommending this store to my family and friends who are in the market of buying a new or used car today or in the future period... Thank-you
This was the first time I went out to explore options in the search of a used car, and after evaluating different choices I found St Charles Toyota as the best option for my preferences and budget.
I got a reasonable low interest rate for a first-time client and a gentle selling service, with a special mention to Rob Pearson. It's been two months since I bought a 2008 Camry, and I can't be more pleasured with that choice right now. I totally recommend this dealership.
I was well received by a service man. He went through everything they were going to check/do during my visit. Car was ready when he said it would be. Another service man showed me how to get out the back driveway to avoid having to cross traffic on North Avenue.
Service was great and I was extremely satisfied with the work and personnel
Service personel was very pleasant. He apologized everytime due to the influx of cars that came in at once for service which cause my service to be delayed past the time projected. The atmosphere was friendly and the waiting area clean. Thank you for the great service I received. Will will be coming back.
