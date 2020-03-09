Mercedes-Benz of St Charles

Mercedes-Benz of St Charles

Visit dealer’s website 
225 N Randall Rd, Saint Charles, IL 60174
(866) 420-5740
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of St Charles

5.0
Overall Rating
(92)
Recommend: Yes (91) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great car sales man

by Tixo on 09/03/2020

I went to St. Charles from Naperville to save money. I bought the same quality of Benz in St. Charles for less money. I could have gotten more money for my trade in if I bought from another dealership. Overall, I did better than break even.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
239 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great car sales man

by Tixo on 09/03/2020

I went to St. Charles from Naperville to save money. I bought the same quality of Benz in St. Charles for less money. I could have gotten more money for my trade in if I bought from another dealership. Overall, I did better than break even.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service B

by Markus Mayr on 09/02/2020

Great prompt service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Scheduled Maintenance

by Kelli on 09/02/2020

Professional and trustworthy service I know I can count on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Fast and Great service

by Paul Boudreau on 08/28/2020

Our salesperson was Greg. He was wonderful. Load application, approval and paper signing was very fast. We drove out with our new car withing a couple hours.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2 vehicles in 2 days

by Satisfied on 08/28/2020

Outstanding service from Mark. My ML350 and E350 were in for service and diagnostics. Mark coordinated with my schedule and the use of the courtesy vehicle to swap cars as the were completed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Professional and Courteous Service

by John on 08/28/2020

I took my CLS550 in for a regularly scheduled A Service. My advisor was Corey Weaver, who I have worked with before, and Corey is always very thorough and professional. The service was done in a timely manner and I always take comfort in knowing the car was properly serviced and inspected at the St. Charles dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Best Mercedes Service Department

by Peter Tsiolis on 08/13/2020

Ron Neal and his team are truly the best in the industry. As a Mercedes Benz owner for over 30 years, I can honestly say that no other service department comes close.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Class Act Team

by DYunks on 08/05/2020

The team members at every touch point of the buying process at Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles were professional and straight forward. No nonsense tactics that we all experience at so many other car dealers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Profesional Service

by sd on 07/31/2020

St Charles Mercedes continues to provide great customer service and very easy to work with. I'm always empresses by the ease of scheduling and Constant communication to ensure I am updated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mrs.

by Cynthia Eddy on 07/29/2020

Dean is the most knowledgeable service rep. I always ask for him. Being old, I am thankful I did get a car wash after service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Very good experience, as usual

by Good Service on 07/15/2020

Just a service check, change of oil, etc. Very pleasant and accomodating, even under this weird pandemic situtaion. Corey was friendly and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent

by Mark Montgomery on 07/12/2020

No complaints. Had a great loaner car. Keel me up to date on what was going on. 👍🏿

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Sales experience

by New car purchase on 07/02/2020

My salesman, Lou Scaramuzo made the sales experience smooth and efficient. His assistant Taylor did likewise with the delivery and car amenities explanation.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome job!

by Mama Bear on 07/01/2020

Sale person was very helpful and wanted to satisfy me at any level. They found a car I really wanted with all the options I wanted. Was willing to work with me on price and payment plan too. It was overall very excellent experience. I will go back to them any time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Experience

by Cedric Castillo on 07/01/2020

Though Corey didn't find the issue that I brought my car in for, he's courteous and professional in explaining to me what may have happened.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mrs.

by Linda Anderson on 06/22/2020

Dean was personable & knowledgeable. Service was excellent. Loaner car was excellent. Service took less time than anticipated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service!!!

by WJL on 06/17/2020

MB of St. Charles performed scheduled maintenance on my vehicle and did a great job. Service was quick and efficient, thorough and complete. The Service Team is outstanding. Highly Recommended!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service! Top Notch

by Laura on 06/14/2020

They made me feel like a VIP!! I’m very glad that I purchased a Mercedez Benz!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Painless

by SScott on 05/28/2020

Dealership did a good job making the process painless during this time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

No Surprises

by No Surprises on 05/14/2020

Service team was very friendly and highly professional. Reason for visit was to swap out snow tires for regular tires that have been stored by dealership. Charge was exactly as described when the snow tires were purchased. Car washed as is their practice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great quick service

by Airbag_recall on 04/04/2020

Went in to get airbag replaced and the car was in and out in less than an hour as promised. I needed to run out while the work was being done so they quickly gave me a loaner which worked out perfectly. The only issue I now have is when I went to start my car to leave the dealer, the red BRAKE light was on in the dash and it was telling me to get to a service center. Not sure if something happened while getting the airbag done, but I now have this brake fluid light on.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
92 cars in stock
53 new15 used24 certified pre-owned
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
6 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

Mercedes-Benz of St. Charles is a proud member of The Resnick Automotive Group, a dealership group dedicated to excellence in customer service, vehicle selection, and repairs and maintenance. Our Mercedes-Benz dealership embodies this commitment in everything we do.

Between our vast inventory of brand-new Mercedes-Benz vehicles and certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz models, you’re guaranteed a great experience in an environment meant to put you at ease. And with our trained and certified technicians, you can rest assured that all engine work is being carried out with utmost professionalism and care. This is why drivers from Aurora, Wayne, Elgin, Batavia, and Elburn come to us in the first place, and also why they continue to rely on us well into the future.

Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes