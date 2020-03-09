service Rating

Went in to get airbag replaced and the car was in and out in less than an hour as promised. I needed to run out while the work was being done so they quickly gave me a loaner which worked out perfectly. The only issue I now have is when I went to start my car to leave the dealer, the red BRAKE light was on in the dash and it was telling me to get to a service center. Not sure if something happened while getting the airbag done, but I now have this brake fluid light on. Read more