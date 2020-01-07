Hawk Ford

2525 E Main St, Saint Charles, IL 60174
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hawk Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Great buying experiance

by sales and Finance on 07/01/2020

We leased a 2020 Nissan Rouge and the process went smoother at Hawk Nisan than any other dealer I have ever dealt with. Our sales guy was great and even came in on his day off to take care of us. and the finance portion was a breeze. Not to mention the tine our sales took to go over all the workings of the car and set up the apps for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

worth the wait

by dave on 01/28/2019

I just took delivery on a ford f250 pick up that I order in December ,my salesman was very helpful and fun to work with from start to delivery ,I am very happy with the truck and the total experience at hawk ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great Dealership!

by Jhick1030 on 12/20/2018

Friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection and nice store. Would reccomend to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent Car Leasing Experience

by CVE1111 on 11/07/2018

We were thinking of getting a new car, but the decision to go forward with a leased Ford Edge is squarely a result of the excellent and personal salesmanship of Jordan Torres. He made the process about getting us the best deal possible without having to compromise on quality and value for our hard earned dollars. I proudly recommend Hawk Ford as your Ford dealer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Hawk Ford is Amazing!!!

by Emtfire62 on 08/20/2018

The crew at Hawk ford are absolutely amazing. There was never any pressuring and they made you feel comfortable and welcomed. Bill Wackerlin was our salesman, I cant say enough about him. Between him and the finance employee they did everything they could to get me what I was looking for, it never felt like your stereotypical ring around the rosie event at a dealer.. I highly reccomend Hawk Ford and the team there for your new or used car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Terrible Attitude

by efdeng3 on 05/14/2018

I have been shopping for cars for over 30 years. My wife and I went to check out a used car, not exactly what we were looking for, but a possible second choice. The salesman was fine, took time to look up some information for us, and took us for a test drive. The disappointing part was when he brought the Sales Manager over. The first words out of his mouth were; Why don't you call me when you are serious. I could have written him a check for the car we were looking at, it was as if he thought we were wasting his time. It was a weekday afternoon, and the dealership was empty. I won't return to this dealership ever, and am telling everyone I know not to bother either. I shopped here when Zimmerman owned it, was always treated well, apparently Hawk has a different attitude. If I was bothering the Sales Manager so much, he could have just stayed in his office, and not come out to make rude comments to customers. Like I said, I will never bother him again, so he can go back to surfing the web, or whatever I must have interrupted him from that upset him so much. Stay away!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

Great job

by Cassieuhal on 04/27/2018

Bill was amazing and gave me a full on tour of the car and was super friendly and got me in and out with no issues

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

New vehicle purchase

by Bry6488R on 02/10/2018

The sales team at Hawk Ford was just great. They were very helpful, great to deal with and have been excellent at follow up to confirm I had a great experience with them and to make sure all was good with my new car. And all is good with my car and the sales experience truly was excellent. I highly recommend these folks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2017 F250 Hawk Ford

by mkvilmin on 12/12/2017

Our salesman Kirk Brown at Hawk Ford work tirelessly to find us the exact vehicle we were looking for. When we were ready to walk away and wait until after the holidays, Kirk assured us he would find the truck we were looking for, and that it would come in at the price we were comfortable with. He came through for us. I highly recommend Kirk Brown at Hawk Ford if you are looking to buy or replace a vehicle. Our overall experience at Hawk Ford was 5 Star. M.K. Vilmin

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent dealership

by dustinbassi on 11/28/2017

In and out in less then an hour. No bs. clean nice dealership with friendly staff and good stock of cars and trucks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
