Great buying experiance
by 07/01/2020on
We leased a 2020 Nissan Rouge and the process went smoother at Hawk Nisan than any other dealer I have ever dealt with. Our sales guy was great and even came in on his day off to take care of us. and the finance portion was a breeze. Not to mention the tine our sales took to go over all the workings of the car and set up the apps for us.
worth the wait
by 01/28/2019on
I just took delivery on a ford f250 pick up that I order in December ,my salesman was very helpful and fun to work with from start to delivery ,I am very happy with the truck and the total experience at hawk ford
Great Dealership!
by 12/20/2018on
Friendly and knowledgeable staff, great selection and nice store. Would reccomend to anyone.
Excellent Car Leasing Experience
by 11/07/2018on
We were thinking of getting a new car, but the decision to go forward with a leased Ford Edge is squarely a result of the excellent and personal salesmanship of Jordan Torres. He made the process about getting us the best deal possible without having to compromise on quality and value for our hard earned dollars. I proudly recommend Hawk Ford as your Ford dealer.
Hawk Ford is Amazing!!!
by 08/20/2018on
The crew at Hawk ford are absolutely amazing. There was never any pressuring and they made you feel comfortable and welcomed. Bill Wackerlin was our salesman, I cant say enough about him. Between him and the finance employee they did everything they could to get me what I was looking for, it never felt like your stereotypical ring around the rosie event at a dealer.. I highly reccomend Hawk Ford and the team there for your new or used car purchase.
Terrible Attitude
by 05/14/2018on
I have been shopping for cars for over 30 years. My wife and I went to check out a used car, not exactly what we were looking for, but a possible second choice. The salesman was fine, took time to look up some information for us, and took us for a test drive. The disappointing part was when he brought the Sales Manager over. The first words out of his mouth were; Why don't you call me when you are serious. I could have written him a check for the car we were looking at, it was as if he thought we were wasting his time. It was a weekday afternoon, and the dealership was empty. I won't return to this dealership ever, and am telling everyone I know not to bother either. I shopped here when Zimmerman owned it, was always treated well, apparently Hawk has a different attitude. If I was bothering the Sales Manager so much, he could have just stayed in his office, and not come out to make rude comments to customers. Like I said, I will never bother him again, so he can go back to surfing the web, or whatever I must have interrupted him from that upset him so much. Stay away!
Great job
by 04/27/2018on
Bill was amazing and gave me a full on tour of the car and was super friendly and got me in and out with no issues
New vehicle purchase
by 02/10/2018on
The sales team at Hawk Ford was just great. They were very helpful, great to deal with and have been excellent at follow up to confirm I had a great experience with them and to make sure all was good with my new car. And all is good with my car and the sales experience truly was excellent. I highly recommend these folks!
2017 F250 Hawk Ford
by 12/12/2017on
Our salesman Kirk Brown at Hawk Ford work tirelessly to find us the exact vehicle we were looking for. When we were ready to walk away and wait until after the holidays, Kirk assured us he would find the truck we were looking for, and that it would come in at the price we were comfortable with. He came through for us. I highly recommend Kirk Brown at Hawk Ford if you are looking to buy or replace a vehicle. Our overall experience at Hawk Ford was 5 Star. M.K. Vilmin
Excellent dealership
by 11/28/2017on
In and out in less then an hour. No bs. clean nice dealership with friendly staff and good stock of cars and trucks.