I just purchased my 2013 BMW 535XI M Sport! It was a special order, and let me just say that it truly was special!! Luis was my sales person, and he was the best!! I am quite the picky individual--hence the special order, but I wanted to take the time and tell my story. Luis was quite helpful in the entire process, he carefully explained everything about the car, gave a very thorough explanation about the options, drivetrain, etc...He really made me feel comfortable during my purchase. No pressure, EVER!! This is my first BMW, and it won't be my last. This is greatly in part to the rest of the folks that I had dealt with during my experience at BMW of Orland Park. Every time I came into the dealership I was always greeted with warm and genuine smiles. Theresa is always smiling and always a pleasure to speak to, great customer service!! James, the General Manager was very helpful in my experience and was always on top of my special build questions and progress. Colleen, who was not my sales person, always greeted me with a smile and a hand shake. Pete took care of the financing and oversaw my purchase from the start, I've never meet someone who took the time to ensure I was satisfied in every way possible!! Dan in the Parts department was very helpful in explaining the accessories for my vehicle and even took the time to help install them! Overall, I am extremely satisfied with my experience at BMW of Orland Park, A+++++!!! Thank you all for your service! Read more