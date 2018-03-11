Back to BMW
by 11/03/2018
I owned a BMW 15 years ago and always knew I would own again since it was my favorite car . Eddie Steffan was wonderful to work with . He made our car buying experience easy ! Coming to the house with the paperwork since it was Halloween! I highly recommend buying from Zeigler BMW in Orland Park and Eddie Steffan .
Buy Somewhere Else
by 12/08/2018
Place is a total ripoff, they fix one thing and next thing you know a day later something else is bad. They cant just fix what is wrong, need new water pump, then its you need new bolts and this and that. Go somewhere else!!!
Moe was amazing to deal with!
by 08/29/2018
The service Moe provided me during my search for a vehicle is the main reason I needed up coming back and buying a vehicle from him. It was such a great experience and he was with us throughout the entire process. He got us what we wanted at an amazing deal!
Great Customer Service and best location
by 12/07/2016
As I entered the dealership, I was greeted by Dan. He has a great, welcoming and warm personality. His approach was very attentive and displays a positive attitude towards helping me in selecting the best car that suits my personality and needs. He puts a different approach towards purchasing a car as a female than most representatives do in auto sales. He makes buying a car so comfortable and easy without any pressure. If I have 10 stars I would give it to Dan at this dealership.
Buying up north
by 11/15/2016
I do not normally post reviews but I had to for this dealership. I have been searching for my dream car for over a year and have dealt with private sellers, low and high volume dealerships and some of the worst customer service you could possibly imagine. My search included over twelve states and twenty dealerships. I have to be honest, when I reached out to Ziegler my optimism was at an all-time low and I was ready to call it quits. I first made contact with Kyle Nagy from the sales department. Kyle was very prompt in responding and following up to my inquiries. Knowing exactly what I wanted, I made numerous requests and inquiries that most salespeople would have thought of as burdensome. Kyle always delivered and maintained his professionalism even in the most heated of discussions. When I returned to close the deal I noted that even Zieglers shuttle driver was a class act who shared a wealth of stories, pictures, and knowledge about cars. The *only* complaint I would have is that I was not informed that BMW ConnectedDrive would be discontinued on my car only a couple of months after my purchase. This rendered most of the safety features useless and absolutely would have been nice to know beforehand. Aside from that, I would recommend this dealership based on their promptness, professionalism, and inspiring inventory.
Fraud practices
by 10/13/2016
I purchased a used SUV and realize many issues after the delivery of SUV. Call BMW of Orland park and my request was decline saying what do you think you expect in used car, all kinds of repairs and service. This is common in all used cars. The SUV was sold as is.
Sales at Zeigler BMW of Orland Park- Just bought 1998 Ford Ranger
by 02/20/2016
My buying experience w/Zeigler Auto Group BMW of Orland Park was excellent. Joe McFadden was very polite, respectful, professional, courteous, very helpful and has a great sense of humor. He helped my husband and I purchase our cute little truck and I must say the experience was great. He along w/everyone else were very pleasant and nice to work with. I have never experienced car buying in this manner before and it was refreshing! After purchasing the truck, not only did they wash it but they filled it w/gas! Now THATS service! Thank you Joe and Zeigler Auto Group for such wonderful, professional and courteous service! I thought customer service was long gone...not at Zeigler. Ill recommend them to anyone looking for a car :-)
Excellent Experience
by 08/06/2015
I just recently traded my 2013 640i Gran Coupe for a 2016 640i xDrive 2 door convertible, and had an excellent sales experience. I recommend Joe McFadden as a sales rep. He is excellent, and thorough.
Very good experience
by 03/26/2015
I recently purchased a 2015 X5 from this dealership. I researched the purchase for about a month prior and had discussions with two other dealerships. BMW of Orland Park was the best, by far, of all three. BMW of Orland Park was fair and straight forward with their pricing, pleasant and courteous to deal with, did not try to sell me a vehicle that did not meet my requirements and utilized low-pressure tactics. My experience included interactions with Lila Odeh, Bill O'Hara, Pete Lazic and Guy Accettura. I would recommend potential customers seek out this dealership when considering a purchase.
The Best experience I've ever had!!!
by 05/14/2013
I just purchased my 2013 BMW 535XI M Sport! It was a special order, and let me just say that it truly was special!! Luis was my sales person, and he was the best!! I am quite the picky individual--hence the special order, but I wanted to take the time and tell my story. Luis was quite helpful in the entire process, he carefully explained everything about the car, gave a very thorough explanation about the options, drivetrain, etc...He really made me feel comfortable during my purchase. No pressure, EVER!! This is my first BMW, and it won't be my last. This is greatly in part to the rest of the folks that I had dealt with during my experience at BMW of Orland Park. Every time I came into the dealership I was always greeted with warm and genuine smiles. Theresa is always smiling and always a pleasure to speak to, great customer service!! James, the General Manager was very helpful in my experience and was always on top of my special build questions and progress. Colleen, who was not my sales person, always greeted me with a smile and a hand shake. Pete took care of the financing and oversaw my purchase from the start, I've never meet someone who took the time to ensure I was satisfied in every way possible!! Dan in the Parts department was very helpful in explaining the accessories for my vehicle and even took the time to help install them! Overall, I am extremely satisfied with my experience at BMW of Orland Park, A+++++!!! Thank you all for your service!
Love our X1
by 03/22/2013
We purchased a demo BMW X1 Xdr 28I from BMW of Orland Park. Thank you Gus! for an great car buying experience. Before I left the sales lot with my new car I knew exactly what every button did. Gus's knowledge and passions for BMW is very impressive. Again thank you Gus we love our X1!
Fantastic Experience Again
by 02/03/2013
I purchased a 2013 BMW X3 at the end of October 2012. This is my family's 4th car purchase at BMW Orland Park, and the experience was flawless as always. My sales associate was Colleen W., and she has handled all four of the sales for us. I highly recommend her and BMW Orland Park without hesitation! LD - Flossmoor IL As an addendum; the service department is also wonderful - they always are efficient, personable and do a great job.
BMW Orland Park
by 10/25/2012
Flew into Chicago from Ohio where BMW of Orland Park had the BMW with the specs that we wanted. Handled pretty much everything online prior to purchase. Their representative was there to pick me up at O'Hare and we drove to their new location in Orland Park. DJ S. was the person I had been in communication with. He had all the paper work ready for me and I drove our new BMW to Cincinnati, OH later that evening..
Freude am Fahren ('Pleasure in driving')
by 07/10/2012
I was in the market for a fuel efficient and performance oriented car that would present me with a consummate pleasure in driving. After doing some research and learning more about BMW, the quality of their vehicles, and the company's passion for luxury and performance, I made the decision to purchase a BMW. My experience was smooth, efficient, and above all enjoyable. However, it could not have been complete without the professional help of Mr. DJ Snyder. To say that Mr. DJ Snyder was exceptionally helpful, knowledgeable, and understanding would be understatements. He has a genuine love and interest for BMW vehicles and his passion for them makes him the perfect BMW sales official. BMW of Orland Park does not only sell automobiles, they provide you with a special client/guest experience. The mission statement of The BMW group states that they are the leading provider of premium products and services for individual mobility and I can attest that Mr. Snyder is a perfect embodiment of what the company represents. Ask for Mr. DJ Snyder and I guarantee you that you will not only get an individual that is a great and knowledgeable sales official, but a true friend that is looking out for you when your BMW vehicle purchase is concerned. This was my first BMW purchase, but it will definitely not be my last. Thank you DJ Snyder!
Orland Park , BMW
by 01/02/2012
I had a good experience and got a great deal from BMW Orland Park. My sales guy Doug Panko was very knowlegeable and very professional. I recommend visiting Doug on any BMW purchase. I bought a 2012 528xi and and happy with the vehicle and the deal I got from BMW of Orland Park.
Love the Car!
by 03/28/2009
I just purchased a new BMW 335i from this dealership. I dealt with their internet sales manager Bob Gors. I found the car online and had reached a tentative agreement to purchase with Bob over the phone. When I came to see and purchase the car, Bob had it completely detailed and cleaned and ready for pickup. He was very diligent in showing me all the features this car has (of which there are many) and spent a couple hours going over everything to make sure that I was fully acquainted with this car! I couldn't have asked for any better service than what Bob provided me. I am thrilled with the car and the deal I got and also with the excellent service that Bob Gors provided. Thank you Bob and BMW of Orland Park for this excellent transaction.