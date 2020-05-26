The service and completion time was spot on as usual. The social distancing process was very well planned and executed. There was a minimal number of customers in the waiting area and enough space to distance ourselves.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Car Service done on March 30 or April 6 (not sure of date)
by Alice on 04/11/2020
My car would not start one morning. I have Acura Care so they came and brought it to Joe Rizza Acura. Chris took care of it that day. The battery needed to be replaced so it was done for free since it was under warranty. I was not able to pick up car so Chris arranged for his brother Casey and someone else to bring it back to me. Everyone was absolutely wonderful. I was never go any where to buy another Acura. This is the seventh one that I own. And Joe Rizza Acura has been the best dealership that I have worked with. I thank you for the excellent and gracious service.
My relationship with the staff is amazing, every one listens and tries to understand my needs. They only recommend what is needed, after a careful evaluation. Matt, Ted and the whole team are great. The car wash is outstanding !
The ease of handling my vehicle being towed in to your service dept without me being there. I also was able to pick it up that day. I have been bringing my TL to Rizza for some time now and am so glad I did. The peace of mind is priceless. Thanks again.
From my initial contact over the internet to the time I drove away in my new car, I never felt pressure to make a decision that i wasn’t prepared to make. The overall experience at the dealership was atypical to previous car buying experiences, which was a huge positive for me. Paul, the GM, made it a point to speak with me on both trip to the dealership, he was great! Gerard also was very accommodating and had great knowledge of the vehicle!!
Matt in service is always great. He explains everything very well and understands how important my time is. I never have questions on my service when I speak with him and he made sure I knew of any potential issues I might have.
