service Rating

My car would not start one morning. I have Acura Care so they came and brought it to Joe Rizza Acura. Chris took care of it that day. The battery needed to be replaced so it was done for free since it was under warranty. I was not able to pick up car so Chris arranged for his brother Casey and someone else to bring it back to me. Everyone was absolutely wonderful. I was never go any where to buy another Acura. This is the seventh one that I own. And Joe Rizza Acura has been the best dealership that I have worked with. I thank you for the excellent and gracious service. Read more