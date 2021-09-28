5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I liked how Austin Komar was very professional from the beginning when he first greeted us and very knowledgable. Austin made sure he answered all of our questions and made sure the car we wanted to purchase had everything we were looking for. The process was very easy and made sure we went home with the right price on a car. I will definitely recommend Gerald Nissan to any friends and family members and will have them go to Austin. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have purchased anything in this dealership. Read more