Gerald Nissan of Naperville
Customer Reviews of Gerald Nissan of Naperville
Great Service
by 09/28/2021on
I liked how Austin Komar was very professional from the beginning when he first greeted us and very knowledgable. Austin made sure he answered all of our questions and made sure the car we wanted to purchase had everything we were looking for. The process was very easy and made sure we went home with the right price on a car. I will definitely recommend Gerald Nissan to any friends and family members and will have them go to Austin. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have purchased anything in this dealership.
Service Experience on my Titan
by 10/14/2021on
Service is a very pleasant experience. They take the time to ensure I am receiving the proper service for my vehicle and explain all work performed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gerald has a great Team
by 10/11/2021on
Everyone from start of the process through the car pickup was impressive. Everyone was very pleasant and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and Courteous
by 10/10/2021on
They are fast and courteous
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice Service Center
by 10/06/2021on
Very efficient process to schedule service appointment. The text and email reminders were appreciated. Showroom clean, with wi-fi. Service reps were very professional and courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Service
by 09/28/2021on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Fully satisfied.
by 09/21/2021on
Very professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fast and friendly
by 09/19/2021on
Friendly, professional, fast
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Solid Dealership
by 09/19/2021on
Prompt and friendly service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Car purchasing experience
by 09/14/2021on
I was impressed with the new vehicle selection during this unusual auto market created by the chip shortage. Tony was helpful, friendly and made our car buying experience enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2018 Murano
by 09/12/2021on
They washed the car at the completion of service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience, top to bottom!
by 09/09/2021on
Everyone was friendly as can be. Howard is the bomb! So were the other dudes that were involved but I'm bad with names.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
gerald nissan
by 09/09/2021on
Always personable and feel Gerald Nissan does a great job servicing my Murano
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan customer service
by 09/06/2021on
Service staff always helpful and prompt. Saul is a great service manager
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan of Naperville
by 09/06/2021on
Professional organized, salesman was on point and excellent service. Love the way the staff treated us. Will refer this to a friend or family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Nissan and their employees are very professional!
by 09/05/2021on
Great customer service, very professional, they did a great job as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great.
by 09/04/2021on
Quick service, friendly staff , and reasonable pricing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 09/03/2021on
No pressure. Pleasant people to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buying a new car!
by 09/01/2021on
Howard was phenomenal! He showed me the invoice, explained all the fees very straightforward, no extra nonsense and closed the deal. He is very knowledgeable, professional and has a great sense of humor! We had a great time buying a vehicle with him! We were in and out in less than 2 hours! That's what I am talking about. I will refer him to all my friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Oil Change and tire rotation
by 08/29/2021on
Courteous and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service, clean facility, customer friendly
by 08/28/2021on
Nice, courteous, friendly atmosphere. Recommend that your personnel goes in every details (tire air pressure was not done correctly and had to come back to get it done correctly)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service Dept
by 08/28/2021on
Very professional staff answered all my question and concerns Scott was great want to be on his team
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
