Gerald Nissan of Naperville

1575 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
Today 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Gerald Nissan of Naperville

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(292)
Recommend: Yes (290) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Evelynr98 on 09/28/2021

I liked how Austin Komar was very professional from the beginning when he first greeted us and very knowledgable. Austin made sure he answered all of our questions and made sure the car we wanted to purchase had everything we were looking for. The process was very easy and made sure we went home with the right price on a car. I will definitely recommend Gerald Nissan to any friends and family members and will have them go to Austin. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have purchased anything in this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Experience on my Titan

by Gary on 10/14/2021

Service is a very pleasant experience. They take the time to ensure I am receiving the proper service for my vehicle and explain all work performed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Gerald has a great Team

by Patrick on 10/11/2021

Everyone from start of the process through the car pickup was impressive. Everyone was very pleasant and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and Courteous

by Ruth on 10/10/2021

They are fast and courteous

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nice Service Center

by RC on 10/06/2021

Very efficient process to schedule service appointment. The text and email reminders were appreciated. Showroom clean, with wi-fi. Service reps were very professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fully satisfied.

by John on 09/21/2021

Very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Fast and friendly

by Laura on 09/19/2021

Friendly, professional, fast

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Solid Dealership

by Richard on 09/19/2021

Prompt and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car purchasing experience

by Scott on 09/14/2021

I was impressed with the new vehicle selection during this unusual auto market created by the chip shortage. Tony was helpful, friendly and made our car buying experience enjoyable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

2018 Murano

by Ronald on 09/12/2021

They washed the car at the completion of service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience, top to bottom!

by Matthew on 09/09/2021

Everyone was friendly as can be. Howard is the bomb! So were the other dudes that were involved but I'm bad with names.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

gerald nissan

by Janet on 09/09/2021

Always personable and feel Gerald Nissan does a great job servicing my Murano

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan customer service

by Mike on 09/06/2021

Service staff always helpful and prompt. Saul is a great service manager

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nissan of Naperville

by Hermenegildo on 09/06/2021

Professional organized, salesman was on point and excellent service. Love the way the staff treated us. Will refer this to a friend or family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Nissan and their employees are very professional!

by Angelica on 09/05/2021

Great customer service, very professional, they did a great job as well!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great.

by Robert on 09/04/2021

Quick service, friendly staff , and reasonable pricing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New car

by Thomas on 09/03/2021

No pressure. Pleasant people to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a new car!

by Ovidiu on 09/01/2021

Howard was phenomenal! He showed me the invoice, explained all the fees very straightforward, no extra nonsense and closed the deal. He is very knowledgeable, professional and has a great sense of humor! We had a great time buying a vehicle with him! We were in and out in less than 2 hours! That's what I am talking about. I will refer him to all my friends!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change and tire rotation

by John on 08/29/2021

Courteous and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service, clean facility, customer friendly

by Thomas on 08/28/2021

Nice, courteous, friendly atmosphere. Recommend that your personnel goes in every details (tire air pressure was not done correctly and had to come back to get it done correctly)

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service Dept

by Robert on 08/28/2021

Very professional staff answered all my question and concerns Scott was great want to be on his team

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

