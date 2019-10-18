I've been servicing my car at Bill Jacobs for 15 years. Deanna is always a pleasure to work with. She makes sure that my car is in top condition to be out on the road. Thank you Deanna and Bill Jacobs for your dedication to excellent service.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Mike A. of Bill Jacobs BMW is always friendly, accountable and knowledgeable! He is consistent in providing 5 star service with each visit. He helps Bill Jacobs standout from other dealerships. Thank/you!
Brought my 2012 X5 in for a factory recall and decided to look at trading it in. The service department quickly handled the repair and handed us over to the Client Advisor Dept where we meet Joshua Schneider. His knowledge of options and inventory was terrific, he was very personable and easy to work with. His number one goal was to make sure we were 100% satisfied and he did an amazing job. We are happy to continue bringing our business to Bill Jacobs BMW due to their excellent service and sales departments.
Mike was very helpful and a pleasure to work with through the sales process. He addressed all my questions and was very good at following up with me on the progress of some minor work to be completed prior to finalizing the sale on a certified pre-owned vehicle. I would definitely recommend Mike to family and friends.
The sales team were very exceptional in attending to me -through the car test driving, explanation of the features of the car models that I was interested in, with finally that leading to the car purchase process.
Rob and John were very prompt in following up through and provided me with their best service during the car buying process.
Very next day after the delivery I had a small problem with Intelligent Safety Feature of my BMW X3 related to front windshield camera, however sales team of Rob and John were very prompt in taking action on fixing it and providing me with loaner vehicle for the duration of the fix even though it was fixed within couple of hours after they took it.
I had nice experience and I hope it continue to be that way through the course of future services of the vehicle.
I brought my 5 Series in for service for a few mechanical issues. Deanna Decarlo was the service manager assigned to my appointment. She provided an excellent customer experience. She guided me through the technical issues and gave me an estimate for the repairs. I decided it was time to get a new car. I shared with Deanna that I was either going to purchase a E350 or a 528ix. Deanna got me into a 2016 528ix courtesy car to help me make my decision. This was the exact car I was interested in purchasing. Deanna's excitement about the car and dealership convinced me to seriously consider buying a new car from Bill Jacobs. Deanna connected me with Bill Earnest from the sales dept. I ended up buying a 2016 528ix. I appreciate Deanna and Bill's team work to make my overall experience second to none.
I brought my 650i in for service with Deanna and had been treated professionally and courteously by the entire staff. My issues were explained and my loaner was ready. A new issue came up when I picked up the car but that too was taken care off to my satisfaction. Great service, great service advisor and support staff.
I moved here from Houston. I had the chance to use Houstons BMW dealership. Let me tell you..... worst service i have ever had from any car place... including used car lots. In contrast, Bill Jacobs BMW was completely opposite. The service here was beyond great. First let me say that i have a fairly older Bmer. A 2004 645ci. Luckily i have extended warranty. My service adviser (Jeff) treated me like a customer walking in with a bran new car. He was ultra polite (in fact everyone i talked to at this dealership was) and was genuinely interested in getting my car fixed properly. They immediately gave me a loaner car to drive and were quick to get me in and out. My adviser called me everyday to let me know where my car was in the repair process. He was very straight forward and honest and i never felt like i didnt know what was going on with my car.
Their mechanics missed a leak in the coolant and i had to take it back the next day. They were ultra apologetic and again gave me a high end BMW loaner to drive. They didn't waste my time and had me in and out. The next working day my car was done and i came in to pick it up. The leak was from the coolant reservoir cap, they replaced it at no charge.
I feel strongly that BMW corporate should be aware of who their good and bad dealers are... maybe they should have Bill Jacobs BMW teach Momentum how to treat customers.
We ordered a BMW for European delivery from Bill Jacobs. The ordering process went okay, although the sales person was inexperienced and we had to watch closely and correct several ordering errors. The real problems started after we picked up the car in Munich. BMW in Germany treated us like royalty, it was a wonderful experience. However, when we got back to the states, picking up the car a Bill Jacobs was very different.
First, the car was parked by a garage door in the showroom with another car blocking it so we couldn't "steal" our own car. I asked where to put the windshield washer fluid in, the guy told me to put it in what ultimately turned out to be the brake fluid reservoir! They were very very rude, like we worked for them instead of the other way around.
We asked the dealer to install an upgraded exhaust system. The old muffler was sitting in the back seat, right on the leather seats! Not only that, someone at Bill Jacobs stole our European license plate, which we had hoped to keep as a souvenir. They were never able to locate it, and we know it was there because our salesperson saw it on the car when it came in. Very scummy.
Of course they were very manipulative about money, always trying to squeeze out a little extra, not telling you things, trying to get their hands in your pockets. But all car dealers do that.
This was a very disappointing experience, especially since we paid so much for the car. Very bad dealership experience. If you want to be treated like a cow in a herd, go there.
My sales person (Harry) was very friendly and helpful!. He respected our time and walked us through the process smoothly. I will be buying my next car for Bill Jacobs BMW in Naperville.
The service I received made all the difference in my buying decision.
I really have nothing but good things to say about my experience with this dealer. My sales rep (Harry) was knowledgeable, very nice to talk with, and overall just a genuinely nice laid back guy to work with. I have had plenty of negative and neutral dealership experiences elsewhere in the past, and I must say that Harry really makes it his business to make a fair easy transaction: he really came through with a great deal, and is definitely somebody I would like to work with again in the future. I recommend working with him if you go in to check anything out at Bill Jacobs. The dealership as a whole has also been very accommodating and helpful in every way I have encountered since I started buying from there.
