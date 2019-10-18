sales Rating

We ordered a BMW for European delivery from Bill Jacobs. The ordering process went okay, although the sales person was inexperienced and we had to watch closely and correct several ordering errors. The real problems started after we picked up the car in Munich. BMW in Germany treated us like royalty, it was a wonderful experience. However, when we got back to the states, picking up the car a Bill Jacobs was very different. First, the car was parked by a garage door in the showroom with another car blocking it so we couldn't "steal" our own car. I asked where to put the windshield washer fluid in, the guy told me to put it in what ultimately turned out to be the brake fluid reservoir! They were very very rude, like we worked for them instead of the other way around. We asked the dealer to install an upgraded exhaust system. The old muffler was sitting in the back seat, right on the leather seats! Not only that, someone at Bill Jacobs stole our European license plate, which we had hoped to keep as a souvenir. They were never able to locate it, and we know it was there because our salesperson saw it on the car when it came in. Very scummy. Of course they were very manipulative about money, always trying to squeeze out a little extra, not telling you things, trying to get their hands in your pockets. But all car dealers do that. This was a very disappointing experience, especially since we paid so much for the car. Very bad dealership experience. If you want to be treated like a cow in a herd, go there. Read more