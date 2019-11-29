Great Customer service
by 11/29/2019on
Drew Sims was extremely helpful& had great customer service. He helped find a good deal for purchasing my vehicle. I would definitely recommend him as a salesman.
Great Customer service
by 11/29/2019on
Drew Sims was extremely helpful& had great customer service. He helped find a good deal for purchasing my vehicle. I would definitely recommend him as a salesman.
Tire replacement
by 03/01/2019on
Had a tire failure due to something in the road. Tire was replaced at the dealership with competitive prices.
Very Good
by 01/18/2019on
Polite and efficient
Oil Change/Tire Rotation
by 01/06/2019on
I received a scheduled oil change, tire rotation, and wiper blade replacement. The service was very friendly, informative, and extremely quick. I was in a hurry anyways since we were preparing for the upcoming holiday, and it was unexpected at how quickly everything was completed. The appt ended with a thorough review of what will need serviced at my next scheduled oil change- which I really appreciated because there will likely not be any repair surprises.
1 Comments
service visit
by 12/31/2018on
Fast service
1 Comments
Disappointed
by 03/28/2018on
Made an online app't at about 3;10 pm to see a particular vehicle.. Rcvd a call @ 3:22 confirming my app't to see the particular carat 7:00 and to check in with the VIP mgr when I arrived. Also rcvd a confirming text @ 3:27. Showed up for my app't at about 7:20 and was told that the car had been sold and was shown other comparable cars. Shame on me for not calling to check to see if the car was still on the lot before I left to keep my app't? If they spent the time to make sure I was coming, could they have contacted/texted me to say that they had sold the car I was expecting to see? I'd still like to meet the VIP mgr. While courteous, I don't think the treatment was "VIP".
1 Comments
Wow. A terrible experience
by 03/10/2018on
This dealership is hysterical. Its like watching a tv show where you know the guy who is buying is getting bent over. During the test drive I spoke with the sales guy Keith about the bad reviews. Apparently they were spot on. The trade in value of my 10 year old f150 with less than 95,000 miles came back at 1/4 of the price another very reputable dealership gave me the week before. And Libertyville Chevy tacked on a $3000 fee for a lifetime of car washes. The reviews I read prior to going here were spot on. What a shady place. They should have a tv show.
1 Comments
Crazy fees, rude management
by 11/21/2017on
We had a GREAT experience with Spero. He created a great relationship w/us immediately, was kind & respectful. Then the price of the car that was listed at $8888 came out to over $15,000! Minus tax, they jacked up the price by ~$6200 w/fees. If I wanted to spend $15k on a car I would buy new. Insanity. They wouldnt take my max price, so the manager came over and asks,is it the salesman or the price of the car? I was absolutely APPALLED. After I said, What?! No! Hes sweet as pie! the manager said he was kidding. Pffft he was looking for someone to place the blame on. How shameful. Then the manager was extremely condescending & rude to my father. My dad wasnt having any of it & neither was I. We left. The salesman called/texted & apologized for the manager & offered us below our deal. It would take a lot more than that to make me walk in that place again. And I still think Spero deserves an apology.
Beware!
by 11/15/2017on
Terrible experience! The most unfriendly and arrogant dealership I have ever been to. Usually you get little overwhelmed by the attention when you come to the auto dealership. Not here. If you don't ask for help, you can be wondering around for hours before anyone stops by. I was coming from 50 mi away to buy a used car. I called before and sales person said the price I see on internet is not the real one and it will be car prep and other fees added to it. Those fees were 30% of the car price! After talking to Ivan who was introduced to me as a used car sales manager, I decided to come that long way because he promised to take those fees off for me and sell it for the internet price. Guess what? I come and the price rises by almost $7000!!! The list of ridiculous 7 or 8 extra fees were added to the internet price. I asked to see Ivan and I was told he is not a manager and is not authorized to see customers at all! Who is he and why was he authorized to negotiate the price over the phone after all? He also promised me $250 gas card just for coming. Guess what? Did not happened either. The manager who finally came to see me asked if I got an written offer from them before coming. Beware! Next time they might ask for a notarized one. I am not kidding. The car was not prepared for the test drive even if we called 90 min before the scheduled time. We had to wait and wait and wait. the two salespersons I talked on the phone before coming never became available so I was assigned another sales p.erson I eventually ended up buying the car for price higher than their internet offer (after spending hours of re-negotiation of the same deal that was done over the phone just two hours before) mostly because I felt bad about driving 50mi and spending all this time. They do not value their customers (maybe just the ones buying used cars), they don't respect your time . The only person that I am thankful is the older sales person, gentleman who was bouncing between me and the manager 200 times helping to get the best deal for me. After the deal was done they offered me to come 50mi the next day so they can drill 2 holes in the bumper for a license plate frame! Do you really need a service people to do that???!!! The sales manager never came back to thank for business or anything. I was not appreciated here. The place needs a new management to make changes in their customer service. I never felt so bad before and this was not my first time buying a car. Last time in this place for sure.
Lies and deceptive sales practices
by 10/22/2017on
My fiance and I visited Libertyville Chevrolet to test drive a 2015 Chrysler 200C. On the first visit, a Thursday, the car couldn't be started due the key fob was not working. The inside of the car needed some attention and when the "Customer Care" rep contacted me I let him know. They reached out on Saturday saying the car had been detail and the key fob worked. So, my fiance and I visited again. The key fob worked, but the car had not been detailed. I know this to be the case because the outside had the same bird crap on it that it did on Thursday and the penny that was stuck in the cup holder with old sticky soda was still there. The salesman didn't seem to know anything about the vehicle when we test drove it. He said it had "On Star." GM vehicles have On Star and being a Chrysler this certainly meant this vehicle didn't. He also stated it had 4-cylinder engine and corrected himself when he bothered to look at the window sticker. It had a V6. We wouldn't be looking at it if it didn't. That didn't bother me too much as I knew all about the car having run Carfax, Autocheck, and a NADA inquiry on it and read up on all the specs. So, we decided to purchase the vehicle. We thought we found good car. We wait a little and the salesman came back with our numbers. The car was listed under 15k and when we sat down to buy the total came to 25k. Can you believe that they wanted to charge 3k for fabric protection that we didn't even ask for? Then besides tax title and license they added over $1500 in fees. $900 for prep which hadn't happen given it was dirty and the key didn't initially work. Then, they charged a few hundred more for VIN etching and nitrogen. They said this was already installed. There was not a VIN etch that I could find and the tire pressure gauges in the car showed the right front tire was 6 psi lighter than the rest so I doubt Nitrogen was used to fill them. They also had the state maximum doc fee. Thank you, I can work with the DMV myself. In addition to the fees they completely low balled our trade. A "rough" trade of our vehicle on NADA would have been 9k and the car is in great condition. Given that, we expected to get offered 9k and move them up to 10k to call it a day. They offered us 6k. We told them what we were willing to pay and the salesman had to get a finance manager to explain again about all their fees because we weren't budging. The finance a manger repeated more of the same lies and added some condescension. Obviously we didn't end up buying the car and will never consider any service from Libertyville Chevrolet or any associated dealer.
Excellent service gained loyal customer
by 08/28/2017on
Have purchased vehicles from the dealership in the past, but this time they went an extra mile for me. I appreciate all the service provided. Special thanks to Gary. Happy with my new Chevy Tahoe.
Good
by 05/30/2017on
They have very good prices. I would recommend going to see Shada to anybody.
Dishonest be carefull
by 05/04/2017on
I submitted a online request for a vehicle. Received a call within minutes. Guy on the phone was nice but he said yes to everything trying to get me in the door. Once I got there I was greeted by Luis. He was professional, and I test drove the vehicle. During the test drive he explained that key words online all had red tape that was not disclosed. I was okay with that as I understand they want to get people in the door. We than started negotiating. Luis let me know that there was not much mark up on the car and he can take just a little down. I was okay with that as well. Than the games started with actual payments. I did my math, their finance person tried getting me for over $3000 of all costs. That is on top of rate of 6.25% that they quoted me. I walked out as this is a big scam. I did call and offer to bring my own financing or check and I asked for total cost in writing. I was told that it will be emailed to me but it never happened. I attempted to call again and my voicemail was never returned. Be aware not honest people.
Wonderful
by 04/18/2017on
Everyone is very friendly and informative. I've been coming here for years and I've never had a bad experience. They're great!
Amazing
by 04/01/2017on
Shada was great! If you need any information on any of their vehicles I highly recommend giving her a call
Professional
by 03/26/2017on
When i spoke with Marie she understood exactly what I was looking for she was professional and very nice helping me with every step of my car purchase
[non-permissible content removed]
by 03/21/2017on
I told the car salesman that I did not want to exceed my firm price of $13,000. The salesman confirmed two times that the price of the vehicle was $13,000. When he came back to have me sign a document he agreed again that the price was $13,000 plus fees. I have always paid fees which were listed on the sales contract that included tax, title fee, license fee and doc fees. It was late at night and I was tired, rushed and stressed. I went into the finance office to sign the paperwork and I should not have signed the paperwork but I did. I did not realize that they had changed the price to $13,994. I should have seen it but I didnt and I feel sick about it. When I noticed the next day, it made me sick. I felt so betrayed and violated. How could I let them scam me like this? I felt stupid, violated, dirty and sick to my stomach? How do car salesmen live with themselves? Do they thrive on trying to pull something over the buyer, do they convince themselves that they are doing the right thing or is it the pressure of meeting quotas? Why are dealerships allowed to pull fast ones on people and get away with it? I have seen many comments about people experiencing the same thing at this dealership and many more. I called the salesman the next day he said that these fees were admin fees, cleaning fees and prep fees. He also texted me that all customers are charged these fees. If so why are they not on the sales contract. I have asked the salesman numerous times over the week to send me a breakdown of these fees but he still has not sent them to me. I even called to speak to a manager 4 times and was told he was with a customer and would return my call. A week later and still no phone call. It is strange that on cargurus.com the dealership responds with please call and ask for Desi, well that must be a code word for a dissatisfied customer because all you will get is give me your name and number.
Helpful
by 03/21/2017on
Marie was very knowledgeable and a great help. The Equinox was pulled up and ready when I arrived. It had even been heated up for me. Loved the service and I am definitely going to be returning.
Great Experience
by 03/14/2017on
Working with Shada was great. I am usually skeptical about car dealerships and purchase w/ private parties, but working with her gave me a new attitude when it comes to car buying. Thank for all your help!
Dishonest
by 03/05/2017on
Buyer beware, please read all the reviews on Yelp about this business, they use dishonest tactics to get you to dealership, my experience mirrors all the ones about fake ads on auto trader, the cars don't exist once you arrive there.
Beware of online listings at this dealership
by 01/20/2017on
I emailed the Libertyville Chevrolet website for a confirmation of a listing for a new truck that was discounted $6,000.00 less than sticker.. I received a response confirming the truck was available. I made an appointment to check out the truck. I showed up on time for the appointment and was informed the truck was sold the previous evening. Keep in mind, I received a reminder email from the dealership 1 1/2 hrs prior to my appointment confirming the appointment with no indication the truck was sold the prior evening. They had nothing comparable to the listing and tried to sell me something more expensive. I actually felt sorry for the salesman for having the dealership put him in a position of being untruthful to a customer. I ended up purchasing a Chevy truck same day at another dealership. I will let you the reader make a decision on the dealerships ethics.
1 Comments