Car purchase
by 09/17/2020on
The process was extremely smooth and simple. Everyone I worked with were knowledgeable and friendly. I would definitely recommend going there for your next car purchase.
They tried to screw me
by 11/01/2020on
Charged me $2000 than the should with goofy math
Seamlessly smooth - zero pressure
by 08/12/2020on
Recently purchased a 2020 A6. Florian made the process and purchase an absolute breeze - extremely professional and was able to answer any question that I had. Entire process done in less than 2 hours - you won’t find that at the Audi dealer in Chicago. Highly recommend Audi Exchange - ask for Florian
Purchased CPO Audi A4
by 07/10/2020on
Best experience buying a vehicle ever! Great people, Great sales & finance team! Highly reccomend
10/10
by 05/26/2020on
Great buying experience, my sales rep was friendly, informed, and reliable.
Very satisfied
by 03/01/2020on
We were very satisfied with Audi Exchange. There are limited Audi dealerships in the Chicago suburbs. Although this dealership was not close, this dealership had the best selection of vehicles and seemed the most straight forward when it came to a definitive purchase price. We did purchase a vehicle from this dealership although will probably go to a closer dealership for service. Our salesperson person, Kyle Morgan, was great. I would highly recommend Kyle.
Top notch service
by 11/25/2019on
Our experience at the Exchange was pain free and relaxing. The dealership goes out of its way to promote a relaxing environment for customers. Our salesman Peter took the continuation of that experience to the next level. He was patient and attentive to all of our questions and needs. I enjoyed the experience so much, that we came back and bought another car from him.
10 stars for Audi Exchange
by 11/12/2019on
I rarely write reviews, but had to for Audi exchange. Manos and Vic were very helpful and communicative throughout the whole process. The entire process was a BREEZE. Very honest and upfront. I would highly recommend Audi exchange, you will not be disappointed!
Certified Q5 2018
by 10/01/2019on
In working with Audi Exchange we had a excellent experience working with Alex Jung. He followed up promptly to all of our question, was cooperative in the process and expedient in getting things through while we were remote from the facility. The entire process was pleasant from start to finish. Unlike the stereotype that other auto dealers may portray.
Efficient and Effective
by 08/21/2019on
The process from start to finish was efficient, effective, and pleasant. I highly recommend Kris Anderson and the team at Audi Exchange.
Great experience
by 08/21/2019on
I got a great quote using online car shopping sites, and AE made the transaction quick and easy. I had one point of contact (Stefan) the entire time and he was super responsive. Was able to do all my negotiating over the phone or via email and showed up to sign paperwork. Would definitely shop with Audi Exchange in the future!
Great Deal & Good Service
by 05/29/2019on
Audi Exchange gave us a great deal below the MSRP on our 2019 Q5! They had the exact vehicle with color & packages we were looking for and made the process very simple to go through. Christine Clarke & Stuart Fishman were very helpful and we'd drive the extra mile to purchase from them again in the future.
Fast and efficient!
by 04/16/2019on
Fast and efficient staff - Brian Balinski doesnât waste time. Appreciate his timely response to my questions and quick turnaround on my new car purchase.
An excellent experience.
by 01/03/2019on
I could not have had a better car buying experience than that that I had with the Audi exchange. This is my second purchase from the exchange and I will be back for more. Their selection is wonderful and sales staff is excellent.
Audi A7
by 09/25/2018on
The sales team at the Audi Exchange are amazing. They are very friendly and knowledgeable about the Audi brand. I would recommend them to everyone.
Amazing Price, Pathetic Customer Experience
by 08/27/2018on
I bought a Audi A5 Sportback from Audi Exchange on July 28, 2018. Their pricing was unbeatable. After 2 week worth of follow up with Audi Exchange to activate the Audi Connect services, I was informed finally by the Audi Connect helpline that the 6 month trial subscription for Audi Connect services was already activated in the name of another owner in June itself. In other words, I got a new Audi, but as a second owner for Audi Connect services with only 4 months left in the 6 month subscription. Worst part is, I wasnt even infromed about this by Team DJ who sold me the vehicle.
Sales Review
by 08/01/2018on
I picked up my 2018 Audi Q7 from the Audi Exchange. Bobby Beckerr, the Audi Brand Specialist, was very knowledgeable of the Audi product, very easy to talk with and never hesitate to patiently answer all my questions. The Audi Exchange, from the Brand Specialist, to the Manager- Christine , Business Manager - Shawn and Product Specialist - Foster are all wonderful representatives of Audi. I would not hesitate to recommend this Audi dealer and I will definitely be back for future business.
Q7 purchase
by 03/01/2018on
We had a great experience working with Manos and the team towards the purchase of our new car.
2018 AUDI Q5 Purchase
by 02/22/2018on
Excellent pricing - a full 6% lower than any other dealer. Sales specialist Mustafa Abdullah very knowledgeable on all options, practical.about which options did not make sense for Midwest weather conditions, worjed really hard to find the color I wanted. Vehicle is great.
Worth the wait
by 12/17/2017on
Excellent dealership. Made the buying process easy. I had to wait 4 weeks for my vehicle to come in and I was surprisingly okay with that.
Worst experience ever
by 11/26/2017on
Worst experience ever at the Audi Exchange in Highland Park IL on 10/31/17. We were there a couple of days before to test drive cars and were assured by the Sales Manager, Christine, and the sales person, Necko, that they would love to have our business, including providing us with a market competitive price for our trade in. Additionally, they have indicated that the dealership is short on its sales target for the month and therefore encouraged us to return before the end of the month for great prices. We continued discussions with the sales person over the following couple of days, getting close to agreeing on final terms. We went back to the dealership to finalize the purchase. The sales person brought the car so that we can see it while he was finishing up with another customer. The sales person was consistently rude, arrogant and talking down on us throughout the process. We asked to speak to the general manager, Mario, to further discuss the final price and were told to wait. After being there for more than one hour (no one checked on us in the meantime), the sales person came to tell us that there is no deal (we have not had a chance to discuss a deal) and the general manager will not be selling us the car or any other car, with or without a trade-in. No explanation was provided or an opportunity to discuss - just like that. We asked to speak to the sales manager or general manager, but the sales person stated that nobody was going to talk to us. We were ready to buy a car with or without a trade in (we ended up buying a car that same night at the Audi of Morton Grove). Before coming in the store, this same general manager had sent us an email saying that he values our business and all customers are treated with respect. That day, he basically sent an opposite message without having the courtesy to provide us with an explanation for not wanting our business (we purchased a new car at this dealership before). We were simply looking to be treated with professionalism and respect. All they needed to say is that they will not be negotiating further, but would like to continue to have us as their customer. Audi Exchange in Highland Park, IL is not a business that deserves mine or anyone else's business.